Visia Skin Analysis — Aesthetics by Design (2024)

What to expect during and after a Visia Skin Analysis

The Visia Skin Analysis Machine gives our patients the most comprehensive analysis in the identification of various skin conditions to determine optimal skin rejuvenation treatment options. During your consultation, one of our aestheticians will thoroughly cleanse your skin for precise imaging. We will then take 3 photos of your skin in a 30 second timeframe to analyze with the Visia. This process is very quick, painless and the results are computed in less than 1 minute. Once the results are configured in the system, one of our highly trained aestheticians will evaluate the images and explain the results.

Your Customized Skin Care Report

The Visia Skin Care machine will determine skin conditions, the normalcy of your skin, and how your skin compares with others of the same chronological age and skin type. The Visia Skin Analysis will allow our medical spa staff to create a customized report for facial treatments and ongoing skincare plan of action. Follow-up sessions will show the improvements that have been made based your skin care efforts.

Revitalize Your Skin Today

Discover how our Visia Skin Analysis machine can help you identify problem areas and improve your skin today! Skin analysis is an excellent starting point in the revitalization of your skin. We offer a complimentary Visia analysis at our skin care clinic for all of our new patient consultations at Aesthetics by Design and encourage you to take advantage of this service.

Skin Care Treatments

Our skin care experts offer much more than just comprehensive skin analysis. At Aesthetics by Design, we want you to look your best with our skin care clinic. Whether you are looking for Denver laser hair removal,chemical peels,microdermabrasion, the best facial Denverhas to offer — or any other type of medical grade skin care – our experts are here to help you enhance your appearance. When you’re looking for quality customer service and fast results, be sure to turn to Aesthetics by Design. Let our friendly and professional Denver-based team help you by mapping out your custom skin care journey, today!