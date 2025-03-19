Vitamin B Complex Side Effects From Supplements (2025)

Taking vitamins is usually good for your health, but is it possible to take too much? The answer is yes. While vitamin B complex (a group of eight vitamins) plays a role in energy, brain health, and other functions, taking too much can cause side effects. High doses are usually considered to be more than the recommended daily allowance (RDA).

Side Effects From Too Much Vitamin B Complex

Vitamin B complex is a group of eight vitamins. You get all eight B vitamins when you take aB complex supplement. Each plays a role in keeping your body healthy, but taking too much of some of them can cause problems. Side effects differ for each of the eight vitamins.

B vitamins are water-soluble vitamins, which means that they are processed through the kidneys and into urine and are not stored long-term in the body.

1. B1 (Thiamine)

Having excess levels of thiamine doesn’t often occur since the body removes the excess through the urine.However, extremely high amounts might cause an upset stomach.

2. B2 (Riboflavin)

Just as with thiamine, excess amounts of riboflavin are excreted in the urine, and high levels often do not cause side effects. At very high levels, it might turn urine a very bright yellow color.

3. B3 (Niacin)

Niacin may be prescribed in higher doses for health conditions such as high cholesterol. In these higher doses, niacin can lead to flushing, where the face and neck feel warm, and the skin may darken or discolor with darker skin tones or redden with lighter skin tones.

When taken in doses over 100 times the RDA, niacin can cause:

Blurred vision

Heartburn

High blood sugar

Liver damage

Low blood pressure

Nausea

4. B5 (Pantothenic Acid)

If taking very high doses of B5—over 10,000 milligrams (mg) per day—may lead to nausea or diarrhea.

5. B6 (Pyridoxine)

Taking excessive amounts of B6 can cause a medical problem called peripheral neuropathy, which can cause nerve damage in the hands, feet, arms, and legs. This results in a feeling of numbness or tingling in the hands and feet. Other side effects from too much B6 can include:

Feeling off-balance

Loss of muscle control

Muscle weakness



6. B7 (Biotin)

Although biotin is generally safe even in high doses, very high doses may interfere with lab tests for thyroid or heart function. Always let your healthcare provider know if you’re taking biotin supplements before any blood tests.

7. B9 (Folate)

Taking too much folate can hide a vitamin B12 deficiency, which might lead to nerve damage. There has also been some concern that excess levels of folate can potentially increase the risk of colorectal cancer and other cancers in some people.

8. B12 (Cobalamin)

Vitamin B12 is usually considered to be safe, and no upper limit has been determined.

B Complex vs. B12 Side Effects

B12-only supplements usually don’t cause side effects.In a B complex supplement, you get all eight B vitamins. Depending on the dosage, you may experience side effects from one or more specific vitamins other than B12.

If you’re trying to decide between a B complex or B12 supplement, consider your specific needs and talk to a healthcare provider.

Recommended Dosage

The recommended daily allowances (RDAs) for B vitamins can vary according to an individual's age and sex. For recommended doses with certain health conditions, such as during pregnancy, talk to a healthcare provider.