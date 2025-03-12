Vivid Violet Color Depositing Treatment Mask (2025)

Elevate your hue with our Color Depositing Treatment Masks!
Our less-toxic, long-lasting semi-permanent color deeply nourishes and provides moisture. Enriched with natural oils like Jojoba and Coconut, envelop your hair in nourishment for irresistibly smooth, soft, and lustrously shiny looking hair. Feel confident and refreshed with this easy to use, failproof application.
This gentle formula respects your hair’s integrity, depositing color with nourishing natural ingredients that your hair and scalp will love!
Non-damaging. Deposit only without any lightening agents. *Lasts 2-3 weeks.
*Individual color results may vary.
At Overtone, we’re committed to giving you all the details you need to color with confidence. While our website ingredient lists are carefully maintained, the product packaging always has the most up-to-date and accurate information. Be sure to check the label before use!
Ingredients: Water (Aqua/Eau), Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil, Mentha Cardiaca (Spearmint Oil), Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Polysorbate 60, Amodimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin
Contains one or more of: Basic Blue 9, Basic Blue 99, Basic Orange 2, Basic Violet 1, Basic Violet 2, Acid Violet 43, Basic Red 46, Basic Red 76, Basic Green 4, Basic Brown 16, Basic Yellow 57, Basic Yellow 40
Free from Harsh Chemicals
Phthalates, SLS, SLES, Parabens, DMDM Hydantoin, Urea, Petrolatum, Mineral Oil, DEA/TEA/MEA/ETA, Formaldehyde
With gloves, apply the Color Depositing Treatment Mask evenly to dry hair. Allow it to infuse for 10-15 minutes, embracing the transformation. Then thoroughly rinse your hair and scalp with warm water. For continually vibrant hues, make this
ritual a weekly affair!
Overtone is more than just hair color—it's a hair-health revolution. Our formula is uniquely crafted to ensure vibrant color without sacrificing hair integrity. It is ideal for those seeking a bold change or a simple color pop, leaving hair feeling silky smooth and noticeably healthy. With Overtone, you can feel confident, refreshed, and empowered when experimenting with our full range of less-toxic, long-lasting hair colors and care options. These shades are your go-to for easy-to-use and fail-proof colors that care for hair and scalp health with nourishing ingredients. Everyone should express themselves and live out loud in color, no matter who they are. We have a hue for every mood and shade of you. Choose from our range of 30+ vibrant shades and enjoy the spa-like sensation of our nootropic essential oils. Committed to eco-friendly practices, Overtone is vegan and cruelty-free!“
Our Color Depositing Treatment Masks transform your hair by adding vibrant color, while our Color Depositing Daily Conditioners help maintain that vibrancy between treatments. For best results, apply the Color Depositing Treatment Mask to dry hair and leave it on for 10–15 minutes before rinsing thoroughly with warm water. *Color typically lasts 2–3 weeks. To keep color looking fresh, use the Color Depositing Daily Conditioner in the shower after shampooing. *Results may vary.
No, we don’t recommend shampooing when rinsing out color, as it may cause the color to fade. For best results, simply rinse thoroughly with warm water.
Our Color Depositing Treatment Masks typically last *2–3 weeks, while the Color Depositing Daily Conditioners last *3–5 days. *Results may vary.
Yes! Most of our shades are highly pigmented and specifically formulated to tint and tone brown hair.
No! Our shades are designed for brown hair and provide beautiful color without bleaching. However, if you're aiming for a more vivid color or pastel shade, pre-lightening your hair may help achieve the desired result.
Yes, Overtone products are safe for all hair types and textures. Our formulas are free of harsh chemicals like ammonia, parabens, and sulfates, making them gentle while providing vibrant color and hydration.
Yes, our colors can temporarily stain skin and clothing. But no need to fret, we have you covered! We provide a free pair of gloves with each purchase, and our Eco Coloring Cape is here to protect your clothes. Try our Stain Shield before applying color to protect your skin, and our Stain Remover if needed to remove stains post color.
Absolutely! You can explore our curated custom colors or blend your own unique shade.
For gradual fading, try our Overtone Fader Clarifying Shampoo, designed to gently fade semi-permanent color. Depending on the shade’s vibrancy, fading may take several washes.
Yes! Our Color Depositing Treatment Masks and Daily Conditioners contain hydrating oils and nourishing extracts that support your hair’s health during the coloring process, making them safe to use on freshly bleached hair.
While our colors may tint and color some gray hair effectively, full coverage isn’t guaranteed. Gray and white hair often have a thicker cuticle, making it harder for deposit-only colors to adhere. We recommend trying a sample and performing a strand test to see how the color works for you.