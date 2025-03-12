Vivid Violet Color Depositing Treatment Mask (2025)

Elevate your hue with our Color Depositing Treatment Masks! Our less-toxic, long-lasting semi-permanent color deeply nourishes and provides moisture. Enriched with natural oils like Jojoba and Coconut, envelop your hair in nourishment for irresistibly smooth, soft, and lustrously shiny looking hair. Feel confident and refreshed with this easy to use, failproof application. This gentle formula respects your hair’s integrity, depositing color with nourishing natural ingredients that your hair and scalp will love! Non-damaging. Deposit only without any lightening agents. *Lasts 2-3 weeks. *Individual color results may vary.

At Overtone, we’re committed to giving you all the details you need to color with confidence. While our website ingredient lists are carefully maintained, the product packaging always has the most up-to-date and accurate information. Be sure to check the label before use! Ingredients: Water (Aqua/Eau), Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil, Mentha Cardiaca (Spearmint Oil), Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Polysorbate 60, Amodimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin

Contains one or more of: Basic Blue 9, Basic Blue 99, Basic Orange 2, Basic Violet 1, Basic Violet 2, Acid Violet 43, Basic Red 46, Basic Red 76, Basic Green 4, Basic Brown 16, Basic Yellow 57, Basic Yellow 40 Free from Harsh Chemicals Phthalates, SLS, SLES, Parabens, DMDM Hydantoin, Urea, Petrolatum, Mineral Oil, DEA/TEA/MEA/ETA, Formaldehyde

With gloves, apply the Color Depositing Treatment Mask evenly to dry hair. Allow it to infuse for 10-15 minutes, embracing the transformation. Then thoroughly rinse your hair and scalp with warm water. For continually vibrant hues, make this

ritual a weekly affair!

Overtone is more than just hair color—it's a hair-health revolution. Our formula is uniquely crafted to ensure vibrant color without sacrificing hair integrity. It is ideal for those seeking a bold change or a simple color pop, leaving hair feeling silky smooth and noticeably healthy. With Overtone, you can feel confident, refreshed, and empowered when experimenting with our full range of less-toxic, long-lasting hair colors and care options. These shades are your go-to for easy-to-use and fail-proof colors that care for hair and scalp health with nourishing ingredients. Everyone should express themselves and live out loud in color, no matter who they are. We have a hue for every mood and shade of you. Choose from our range of 30+ vibrant shades and enjoy the spa-like sensation of our nootropic essential oils. Committed to eco-friendly practices, Overtone is vegan and cruelty-free!“