Wait—How Often Should I Be Moisturizing My New Tattoo? (2025)

If you've recently gotten a tattoo, then you know just how much goes into taking proper care of your new ink. There's usually some peeling, which is pretty much a given, but you still need to keep your tattoo protected, and of course, moisturized, to prevent anything more serious from happening.

So, whether you're contemplating your first tattoo or have so many that you've lost count, it's important to know how often to moisturize your new body art. We spoke with tattoo artists Koral Ladna and Anka Lavriv, along with board-certified dermatologist Elliot Love, MD, to suss out all the details. Read on for everything you need to know about moisturizing your new tattoo.

Meet the Experts Elliot Love, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist, fellowship-trained skin cancer and reconstructive surgeon, and board member for Mad Rabbit Tattoo.

Koral Ladna is a Mad Rabbit professional team artist.

Anka Lavrivis a Montana-based tattoo artist and the co-owner of Black Iris Tattoo.



Why Should You Moisturize a New Tattoo?

Regularly moisturizing your new tattoo prevents scabbing and can even promote the healing process. However, too much moisture could create problems—like irritation and infection—putting a damper on your body modification journey. Which brings us to the importance of not only moisturizing your new tattoo, but doing so correctly.

How Often Should You Moisturize a New Tattoo?

You should start moisturizing your new tattoo right away and not stop for some time. Dr. Love explains that there's an immediate need to keep a new tattoo moisturized, as moisturizing helps to prevent scabbing and promote healing.

"During the healing process, you should moisturize your tattoo three to six times a day," Ladna says, explaining that keeping your tattoo hydrated during the initial days is especially critical. "If your tattoo becomes too dry, the healing may actually take longer, and you may risk losing color saturation."

Ladna further explains that after about three weeks, your tattoo should be fully healed—meaning that any damage to the epidermis, or the outer layer of the skin, will be regenerated, and your tattoo will settle into your dermis, the skin's middle layer. This is why moisturizing during the healing stage is key: Moisturizing your epidermis can give your tattoo a crisper and more fresh look. "This natural process of healing also changes the appearance of the tattoo. "Any time the outer layer of your skin is dry after your tattoo heals, it can make your healed tattoo look less crisp than the day you got it."

What Should You Moisturize a New Tattoo With?

Lotion is the obvious answer, but the ingredients in the lotion really can make all the difference. "The best moisturizer is an oil-based emollient, but these can be tedious to use because they can be difficult to spread on the skin, and can leave a greasy feel and appearance to the skin, leading to decreased usage," says Dr. Love. Because of that, you may want to opt for tattoo balms or gels specifically formulated for tattoo healing instead.

Additionally, there are ingredients in lotion you'll want to avoid. "Products containing ingredients such as fragrance, lanolin, and/or parabens should be avoided because of the risk of irritation or allergic reaction," recommends Dr. Love. It's worth noting that those reactions can occur even after a tattoo is healed.

When Should I Moisturize My Tattoo?

If your tattoo is looking dull or dry, that's a clear indication that it could benefit from a bit of moisture. This is typically easier to adhere to if your ink is on a part of your body that you can see easily or is in a spot that you lotion frequently, such as your arms or legs. But if your art is on a different part of your body that you don't regularly moisturize, it's worth taking a closer look to see if it appears to need some hydration. Incorporating that step into your skincare routine will help keep your ink vibrant and bright.

"Within a few days, new tattoos may have a higher absorption rate due to the epidermal damage allowing for an easier passage," says Dr. Love, who adds that once healed, there is no difference in absorption rates between tattooed skin and not tattooed skin. It should be moisturized based on your needs, at least once daily. In the long term, tattooed skin won't have significantly different moisturizing needs than skin that hasn't been inked. However, keeping tattoos moisturized is key to keeping them at their best.



What Other Tattoo Aftercare Tips Should I Keep in Mind?

Keep it clean: Ladna recommends washing a tattoo–with tattoo-safe cleanser– once or twice a day, in addition to the three to six applications of lotion or other tattoo-healing products.

Ladna recommends washing a tattoo–with tattoo-safe cleanser– once or twice a day, in addition to the three to six applications of lotion or other tattoo-healing products. No sun, no prolonged water: "Another important aftercare protocol is to stay out of the sun and away from the sauna , jacuzzi, and pools for three weeks," Ladna tells us.

Think about your immune system: You may not have factored in how getting a tattoo interrupts your body's stasis. However, ensuring you're in solid shape will contribute to your healing abilities. "Keep your immune system strong so that you bounce back, especially after long sessions," advises Ladna. "Take vitamin C before and after your session, eat healthily, drink plenty of water, and get some rest if you can."

Don't leave Saniderm on too long: Saniderm Bandages are considered by many to be a healing hero. They eliminate the first few days of mess and care from a tattoo, preventing the initial scabbing process by holding healing plasma next to your new ink. But leaving them on too long can lead to problems. "I typically do not recommend keeping it on for more than four days," says Ladna. "Beyond that, it is important to remove the Saniderm and start traditional aftercare by cleaning and hydrating."



The Final Takeaway

Moisturizing a new tattoo is a key step in the healing process. You'll want to begin soon after you get the tattoo done and continue moisturizing the skin three to six times a day for about three weeks. In addition, wash the tattoo once or twice a day, avoid direct sunlight, and save that ocean dip for after it's healed. If your artist puts on a Saniderm bandage, you'll be able to skip the first few days of care, but don't leave it on for more than four days and begin moisturizing and washing as soon as you remove it. Once healed, daily moisturization will keep your tattoo looking fresh.