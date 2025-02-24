Wait, Is Jim Carrey Returning for The Grinch 2? (Updated) (2025)

The holiday season has some fans wondering if a Jim Carrey-led The Grinch 2 could ever be released.

While nothing official has been said about a Jim Carrey-led Grinch 2, whispers about such a project have been percolating for quite some time.

Giant Freakin' Robot reported in February 2023, that a Grinch sequel was rumored to be happening, but nothing has been said on the subject since.

If The Grinch 2 ever comes to fruition, star Jim Carrey may need some convincing though.

Carrey has made it clear he is not a fan of sequels after starring in Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, the sequel to Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, in 1995

In 2017, the actor told CinemaBlend "I find sequels are a function of commerce for the most part," and because of this, he is "not a crazy sequel guy:"

"I find sequels are a function of commerce for the most part. At least the two I've done, they were characters I enjoyed doing, but I did find myself almost parroting myself at that point. When you put 10 years between you and the last time you did it, suddenly you're going, 'How did I do that again?'... So, you're imitating your original inspiration. It was super fun with Jeff, but I'm not a crazy sequel guy."

That is not to say the star would never return for a potential How the Grinch Stole Christmas sequel. In recent years, he has warmed to the idea of revisiting characters from his past, having worked on films like Dumb and Dumber To.

However, coming back to play the Grinch, in particular, might be lower on his priority list as he becomes more selective with the roles he takes in as of late.

In a 2022 interview with Empire, the Grinch actor called playing the role "a challenge" because of the nearly four-and-a-half daily make-up process that it required:

"It was all just: a challenge. And at a certain point it got past that, and hopefully from everything that everyone is telling me, it got to the point where you saw the Grinch's soul. That's what you're after, and it's really just what you project."

Of course, that was more than 20 years ago, and the Grinch-ing process could be alleviated with modern make-up practices (or perhaps CGI), but if it was a hang-up for Carrey when he was younger, it could still possibly be for him almost a quarter-century later.

UPDATE: A recent report by People claims that Jim Carrey is not planning to return for a Grinch 2. Jim Carrey's rep had this to say about the recent online Grinch 2 rumors:

There is no truth to Jim reprising his role as the Grinch in a sequel to The Grinch.

When People reached out to Universal, they had no comment. This could leave the door open for a Grinch sequel without Jim Carrey starring as the titular Grinch.

What Could Happen in The Grinch 2 Sequel?

If a Grinch 2 were to be greenlit and Jim Carrey was to sign on again for the lead role, then comes the question of what exactly would happen in the holiday-theme sequel?

Well, this might be easier to figure out than one thinks.

In 2023, an official sequel to the classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas children's book was released.

Titled How the Grinch Lost Christmas, this festive story tells the tale of the Grinch one year after the events of the first book.

After assimilating and becoming a part of Whoville society, Grinch devises a plan to win the Whoville Christmas Crown by crafting "thelargest, most spectacular Christmas tree the Whos have ever seen:"

"A year has passed since the Grinch stole Christmas from Who-ville. Now eager to prove to the Whos that his heart has grown to LOVE the holiday, the Grinch devises a plan to win Who-ville’s Christmas Crown by making thelargest, most spectacular Christmas tree the Whos have ever seen!

Of course, things do not go as planned and the Grinch's devotion to the holiday is put into question yet again, as he is reminded the holidays are "NOT about winning" (via Penguin Random House):

"But when things don’t go as planned, the Grinch’s heart turns ice cold, and he threatens to leave Who-ville for good…until one small, special Who reminds him that Christmas is NOT about winning."

Yes, it seems like a rather simple story for a Hollywood blockbuster, but so was How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and that was expanded out to become the holiday guilty pleasure it is.

Jim Carrey's How the Grinch Stole Christmas can be streamed now on DirecTV in the US.