Want a handheld gaming PC? The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is under $500 (2025)

ByAaron Mamiit
If you like gaming on the go but you want a device that’s more portable than a gaming laptop, you may want to go for a handheld gaming PC. One of our recommended options is the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme, and it’s an extremely attractive purchase right now because Best Buy has slashed its price from $650 to only $450. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the $200 discount ends, but we’re pretty sure that stocks are already flying off the shelves, so you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out.
Why you should buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme
The Asus ROG Ally X is already out, and in our Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme versus Asus ROG Ally X comparison, we describe the new model as an improvement in every area. However, the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme provides much more bang for your buck. With its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor alongside AMD Radeon RDNA 3 Graphics and 16GB of RAM, it provides solid performance that will be enough for most gamers to enjoy the best PC games. It also helps that it’s got Windows 11 pre-installed in its 512GB SSD for wider compatibility — in fact, we’ve highlighted the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme as the best Windows handheld gaming PC in our roundup of the best handheld gaming PCs.
The 7-inch screen of the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is smaller than those of gaming laptops, but with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, you’ll still be able to appreciate the graphics of modern video games. The handheld gaming PC has acceptable battery life as a portable device, but when at home, you have the option of hooking it up to your TV through the ROG HDMI adapter.
If the devices you see from gaming laptop deals are too bulky, you should set your sights on the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme. The handheld gaming PC, originally sold for $650, is available from Best Buy with a $200 discount that drops its price to just $450. The stocks that are up for sale are likely already running low though, so if you don’t want to miss this chance to buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme for a much more affordable price than usual, you need to proceed with your transaction for it immediately.
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
This prebuilt gaming PC with RTX 4060 just dropped to $1,000
If you want the high-performance Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card in a budget-friendly prebuilt gaming PC, you should check out the iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop. It's already relatively affordable for a machine with its capabilities at its original price of $1,300, but Best Buy makes it even cheaper with a $300 discount that drops its price to $1,000. The offer may disappear at any moment though, and once it's gone, we're not sure when you'll get another chance at it. If you want to take advantage of this deal, you have to buy the gaming PC right now.
Why you should buy the iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop
The iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop packs a lot of power underneath its hood for its price. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, it's equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700 processor and 16GB of RAM, which will all work together to reliably run the best PC games. The gaming PC may need some upgrades in the future to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of video games, but for now, it will be enough for most gamers, especially if you're fine with skipping the highest settings for demanding titles.
Read more
One of our favorite gaming laptops is $300 off right now
Gamers who need to upgrade their gaming laptop may want to take advantage of Best Buy's offer for one of our favorite devices -- the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. The 2024 release of the gaming laptop is down to $1,300 following a $300 discount on its original price of $1,600, but probably not for long. You wouldn't want to miss out on the savings that you can spend on video games and accessories, so hurry up and complete your purchase as soon as you can.
Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is capable of running the best PC games without any issues as it's powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It's also got enough space to install several AAA titles in its 1TB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14's premium aluminum chassis provides both style and durability, while its ROG Intelligent Cooling system keeps it running at peak performance even when your gaming sessions has already lasted for several hours.
Read more
The ASUS ROG Ally handheld gaming PC has a nice discount today
If you love the power of gaming PCs and the portability of the Nintendo Switch, you should think about getting a handheld gaming PC like the Asus ROG Ally. If you're interested, it's currently on sale from Walmart with an $87 discount that pulls its price down to $400 from $487. It's a pretty popular device so we expect this offer to attract a lot of attention, which means it's probably not going to last long. If you want to get this handheld gaming PC for this cheap, you should proceed with the transaction immediately.
Why you should buy the Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC
It's the version of the Asus ROG Ally with the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme that's listed in our roundup of the best handheld gaming PCs, but the Asus ROG Ally Z1 is still a worthwhile purchase because it gives you a gaming PC that you can bring with you wherever you go. Unlike a gaming laptop that's still pretty bulky with its large screen and keyboard, the Asus ROG Ally takes on the form of a portable gaming console like the Nintendo Switch, but with Windows 11 pre-installed as a familiar operating system to navigate and launch the best PC games.
Read more