Want a Salon-Quality Mani for Less? These Are the Best Base Coats to Prep Your Nails for Polish (2025)

Clearly, there’s a lot to look into when picking out the best base coat. So we conducted hours of research, evaluating them on price, benefits, reviews, and overall value. After consulting with our experts and considering dozens of options, we landed on these top-rated choices for your next touch-up.

"A base coat is the foundation of any manicure application; it creates a sticky layer for your nail lacquer to adhere to," explains nail artist Christine Doan of Gloss House. But that's not all. Nadine Abramcyk , nailcare expert and the co-founder of Ten Over Ten, tells Byrdie: "A base coat provides a smooth canvas for a salon-worthy manicure from home. It also helps keep your polish durable and prevents it from peeling or chipping."

Doing your nails can feel like a tedious task—between filing, manicuring your cuticles, and waiting for your polish to dry, you may be tempted to cut some corners to speed things up. While a base coat might seem like something you can skip when painting your nails at home, we spoke to some experts who say it's a must.

Best Overall Nails Inc. Nailkale Base Coat $33 at AmazonView on Nailsinc.com What We Like Hardening

Nourishing

Prevents breakage What to Consider Product takes a little while to dry Size: 0.5 oz | Finish: Glossy | Cruelty-Free: Yes Our number one pick is NailKale from Nails Inc. As the name suggests, it contains kale—yep, the leafy green superfood—and keratin to strengthen brittle nails and prevent breakage. The all-star formula is a great option for people with short, brittle nails looking for a boost in growth and strength. This product also promises to harden, hydrate, and nourish your nail beds, leaving nails brighter and healthier-looking with a brilliantly glossy finish. Your nails will look so good that it's almost a shame this base coat will be covered with regular lacquer.

Best Budget Sally Hansen Double Duty Base and Top Coat $7$4 at Amazon$4 at Target$7 at Ulta What We Like Budget-friendly

Dries quickly

Doubles as top coat What to Consider Has a thick formula Size: 0.5 oz | Finish: Glossy | Cruelty-Free: No If you're on a budget and are the ultimate multitasker, go with this affordable two-in-one formula from Sally Hansen. It doubles as a base coat and top coat, smooths your nail beds, dries quickly, and provides a hardening effect. You'll even be able to forgo touch-ups because the formula is so long-lasting.



Best Splurge Hermès Enamel Base Coat $59 at Nordstrom$57 at Saks Fifth Avenue$53 at Selfridges.com What We Like Luxuriously primes nail beds

Long-lasting

Light-protected bottle What to Consider Unavailable in major retailers

Size: 0.5 oz | Finish: Translucent white | Cruelty-Free: Yes The price tag on this base coat is a bit high, but if you like the high-end stuff, you won't be disappointed. This vanity-worthy bottle is filled with a smoothing, protective formula that promises to extend the life of your manicure—and the translucent white finish is pretty on its own.



Best Ridge Filler Butter London Priming Base Coat $18 at Amazon$18 at Macy'sView on Butterlondon.com What We Like Fills in ridges



Expert-recommended

Prevents discoloration What to Consider Can be drying Size: 0.4 oz | Finish: Matte | Cruelty-Free: Yes This base coat is a standout. Not only does it boast a matte finish, but it also layers on a protective shield that helps fill in ridges and prevent nail stains. "Ridge fillers can help even out the texture of your nails," says Doan, who's partial to Butter London. "The brand is clean, which is especially good since the base coat is the closest to your nail beds." We recommend this pick to people who prioritize a base coat that is 10-free (made without 10 of the most common chemicals).

Best Nail-Hardener Londontown Nail Hardener & Base Coat $20 at Amazon$20 at NordstromView on Londontownusa.com What We Like Hardens nails



Primes nail beds

Prevents chipping What to Consider Takes a while to dry Size: 0.4 oz | Finish: Glossy | Cruelty-Free: Yes We also love Londontown Kur. Formulated with weak, brittle nails in mind, this hardening base coat helps create a durable canvas that bonds to the lacquer, extends its wear time, and prevents breakage. Amazon reviewers can’t get enough of this base coat, with many sharing that it keeps their manicure as fresh and chip-free as the first day of application.



Best Nourishing Deborah Lippmann CC Base Coat $22 at Amazon$22 at Nordstrom$22 at Neiman Marcus What We Like Primes nail beds with hydrating ingredients

Color-correcting



Strengthening What to Consider Bottle is unprotected from light Size: 0.5 oz | Finish: Matte | Cruelty-Free: Yes When your nails crave nourishment, reach for Deborah Lippmann's All About That Base. This color-correcting formula conceals blemishes, then hydrates, strengthens, and primes your nail beds so they're ready for polish. You can thank the formula's hydrating complex with panthenol for these benefits. For those who prefer a matte finish over a shiny one, this base coat is for you.



Best Bonding Orly Bonder Base Coat $11$10 at Amazon$13 at Ulta$10 at Sallybeauty.com What We Like Long-lasting because it bonds to polish

Prevents chipping

Dries tacky What to Consider Some reviewers note it yellowed their nails Size: 0.6 oz | Finish: Matte | Cruelty-Free: Yes Formulated with rubberized resin, this base coat bonds to your polish to give it the best shot at longevity. It dries a bit tacky, but this is what gives the nail lacquer something to hold on to. People who struggle with keeping their mani chip-free will fall in love with this pick, which customers report helps their polish stay flawless for at least a week.



Best Anti-Yellowing OPI Base Coat $12 at Amazon$12 at Ulta$12$8 at Walmart What We Like Prevents discoloration

Protective

Long-lasting What to Consider Brush sometimes pops out Size: 0.5 oz | Finish: Glossy | Cruelty-Free: Yes To keep that dreaded yellow tint at bay, go with OPI. This base coat is designed to prevent highly pigmented colors from staining your nail beds while providing an adhesive foundation for your polish. When it comes to classics, this pick from OPI is hard to beat due to its quick dry time and anti-yellowing results. It’s the perfect base coat for people with stained nail beds.



Best for Damaged Nails Côte Base Coat $24 at AmazonView on Coteshop.co What We Like Strengthens and prevents breakage

Smoothing

Primes nail beds

What to Consider Bottle is unprotected from light Size: 0.4 oz | Finish: Glossy | Cruelty-Free: Yes Damaged nails? Côte is your best bet. After smoothing your nail beds, this reparative base coat calls on calcium to strengthen, protect, and prevent future breakage. This essential is a mani mainstay for those who put “strength and repair” at the top of their wish list.

Best Duo Ella + Mila Top & Base Duo View on Ellamila.com What We Like Two-for-one

Dries fast

Fills ridges and creates even base What to Consider Can be thick Size: 0.45 oz | Finish: Soft | Cruelty-Free: Yes Looking for the perfect combo to help you achieve flawless nails at home every time? This set from Ella + Mila works in tandem to create a nice, smooth surface for polish. All you have to do is apply one coat of the fast-drying base coat, apply your polish, and then finish everything off with the top coat.Healthier, stronger nails are the name of the game—and this duo is the winner.

Best Gel Base beetles Gel Polish Gel No Wipe Base Coat $7 at Amazon What We Like Lengthens the life of a gel manicure

Strengthening

Goes on smoothly

What to Consider Consistency changes quickly Size: 0.51 oz | Finish: Matte | Cruelty-Free: Yes This base gel from Beetles is made with an acid-free formula that helps improve coloring, prevents peeling, and smooths the nail surface. The brand claims its base coat, which is best described as tacky, helps gel manicures last around three weeks. This pick is for those who prefer gel manis over natural nails. It’s as easy as brushing on the base coat and turning on your UV nail lamp to lock in the mattifying effect, pre-lacquer.

Best Quick Dry REVLON Quick Dry Base Coat $13 at Amazon What We Like Dries quickly

Creates a smooth surface

Long-lasting What to Consider Can get clumpy Size: 0.5 oz | Finish: High shine | Cruelty-Free: Yes Nobody likes chipped nail polish—and luckily, this pick from Revlon helps avoid that altogether. This base coat is not only long-lasting (it can help maintain your mani for up to a week) but is also free of ingredients such as formaldehyde, toluene, and more.

