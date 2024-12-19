Want Baby-Soft Feet? We Found the 13 Best Expert-Approved Callus Removers (2024)

TL;DR
Our top pick is the Rikans Foot File and Callus Remover; this physical callus remover works safely and effectively without taking too much skin off. We also loved our budget pick, Asutra Tea Tree & Lavender Therapeutic Foot Soak, which delivers spa-like pampering and comes with a pumice stone.
Sure, the massage and precise polish application are nice, but our favorite part of a pedicure is undoubtedly when they buff all the dead skin off your feet. Is there anything more satisfying than having your calluses removed, leaving your soles silky smooth? We think not.
“Calluses are thick layers of tough skin that serve to protect your feet—but don’t look good,” says celebrity nail artist and founder of Nails of LA, Brittney Boyce. Calluses offer your feet some protection, so it’s important not to remove too much skin, which can also be painful and lead to infection. While our experts agree it’s best to go to a professional manicurist to have them removed, you can use approved callus removers as long as you’re careful. Boyce recommends proven methods like manually buffing them off with tools, such as a pumice stone, or gently exfoliating and breaking apart the dead skin using chemical exfoliants, such as acids and potassium hydroxide.
We conducted hours of research on the best callus removers we could find on the market, evaluating them on ease of use, effectiveness, and safety. We also tested several for ourselves in our everyday lives. After consulting with three experts and considering dozens of options, we landed on these pro-callus-removing picks.
Our Top Picks
Best Overall :
SALERikans Foot File and Callus Remover at Amazon
Best Drugstore:
SALEAmLactin Foot Cream Therapy at Amazon
Best Pumice Stone:
Best Professional Strength:
Best Peel:
SALEBaby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel at Amazon
Best Electric:
SALEAmope Pedi Perfect Electric Foot File at Amazon
Best for Smaller Calluses:
SALEDr. Scholl’s Salicylic Acid Callus Remover Cushion at Amazon
Best Foot Soak:
Best Splurge:
What We Like
Can be used on wet or dry feet
Very effective
High-quality
What to Consider
No collection receptacle
Key Ingredients/Materials: Metal, plastic | Type: Manual | Size: N/A
Over 50,000 people have purchased (and loved) this Amazon bestseller. It’s so simple yet so effective, quickly removing everything from flaky skin to calluses to corns. While yes, it does work a bit like a cheese grater, you’ll quickly get over that mental block once you see just how well it works, whether you use it on wet or dry feet. Just be warned: it does get a bit messy since the remover doesn’t come with anything to collect the flaked-off skin.
Who It’s For
This Rikans callus remover is seriously effective at buffing away dead skin, fast. Perfect if you are prone to calluses and dry soles in general.
What We Like
Available at most drugstores
Easy to use
Contains AHAs to chemically exfoliate feet
Key Ingredients/Materials: Lactic acid, glycerin | Type: Exfoliating cream | Size: 3 oz
Products like this one use chemical exfoliants which are highly effective and a lot less messy. “This formula contains a variety of different acids to help chemically exfoliate the skin while also moisturizing it,” says Boyce of one of her top picks. Namely, it’s a combo of different alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) that help leave your feet softer and smoother with continued use. (The affordable price and drugstore availability is a nice bonus.) We like to slather on a nice thick layer before bed, then slip on a pair of socks and let it work its magic overnight.
Who It’s For
This chemical callus remover is perfect for those who prefer less mess but don’t need immediate results.
What We Like
Uses urea to loosen dead skin and hydrate
Easy to use
Can be used elsewhere on the body
What to Consider
Takes time to work
Key Ingredients/Materials: Urea, tea Tree, aloe vera, chamomile | Type: Exfoliating cream | Size: 4 oz
The hero ingredient in this cream is urea, a skin softener that loosens dead cells while also adding moisture. Another Amazon standout, reviewers note that it’s great for softening and decreasing calluses, and you can even use it on other dry spots on the body like the elbows and knees. The formula takes time to work, but with a bit of patience, this velvety cream will leave your soles soft and smooth.
Who It’s For
Best if you’re not in a rush, this gentle cream will improve the texture of your feet day after day. Pair it with a pumice or other buffer to speed up results.
Best Pumice Stone
Pumice Valley Lava Pumice Stone
What We Like
All natural
Easy to hold
Boosts circulation to feet
What to Consider
Requires some elbow grease
Key Ingredients/Materials: 100% Pumice stone | Type: Manual, stone | Size: N/A
A pumice stone is the most classic of the callus removers. It’s made of pure volcanic lava (as you can tell by the pure black color). When rubbed onto feet, it buffs away dead skin and helps stimulate circulation. Follow Boyce’s lead and try using it after applying one of the other chemical-based callus removers for a super effective two-step process. The buffing process takes some elbow grease, but it’s worth it.
Who It’s For
If you’re drawn towards old standby products over the new and buzzy, this quintessential callus remover is for you.
Best Professional Strength
Orly Callus Eraser
What We Like
Very effective
Takes three to five minutes to work
Gentle formula with aloe and clove
What to Consider
You need to wear gloves
Must use a pumice stone/file after
Key Ingredients/Materials: Potassium hydroxide, clove, glycerin, aloe vera | Type: Gel | Size: 4 oz
There’s a reason this formula is used often in nail salons. “Because it was formulated for in-salon use, it works really fast and is very effective, yet still gentle,” explains Boyce. Credit the addition of antibacterial and anti-inflammatory clove and soothing aloe vera oil which leaves your feet feeling moisturized. Apply onto any callus, let the product sit for three to five minutes, then rinse off and use a pumice stone to buff away any dead skin. Just remember to wear the included gloves or your hands will be heavily exfoliated, too.
Who It’s For
This professional-strength formula works fast, making it a good option for anyone who wants calluses gone as quickly as possible.
What We Like
Simple application
Results of one use last for months
Easy to use at home
What to Consider
Messy when peeling starts
Takes a week to work
Key Ingredients/Materials: Lactic acid, glycolic acid, malic acid | Type: Peel socks | Size: 2.4 oz
If you think that the whole foot-sloughing process at the nail salon is satisfying, wait until you try the Baby Foot peel. (Let’s just say there's a good reason why it’s a cult classic.) Pop on the single-use plastic booties for an hour and let the gel (a blend of botanical extracts and exfoliating acids) do its thing. Wash your feet after, and then wait. The effects of the foot peel start to show up about a week later when your feet begin to shed layer after layer of skin.
“You have to be patient, but it really does give you super soft, baby feet,” says Boyce, who says this is one of her faves for at-home use. As you can imagine, the shedding process is messy and a little gross—but also weirdly satisfying.
Who It’s For
Dr. Pimple Popper lovers will find these skin-sloughing booties extremely satisfying.
What We Like
Easy to use
Totally hands-off
Can remove even the toughest calluses
What to Consider
Can be painful on uncallused surfaces
Key Ingredients/Materials: Metal, plastic | Type: Electric, roller | Size: N/A
All you have to do is switch on this handy-dandy, battery-operated device and let it go to town to turn those tough foot calluses into baby-soft skin. The exfoliating head is made up of diamond crystals and spins 360 degrees, essentially sanding down calluses. It’s effective and pretty easy to use, though reviewers note that if you accidentally get it near non-callused, thinner skin, it can be a little bit painful.
Who It’s For
This electric exfoliating gadget is best for anyone with seriously tough calluses, which it can remove effortlessly.
Best for Smaller Calluses
Dr. Scholl’s Salicylic Acid Callus Remover Cushion
What We Like
Effective on smaller calluses
Foolproof and totally hands-off
Uses salicylic acid to gently exfoliate dead skin
What to Consider
Only four come in a pack
Not for larger areas of rough skin
Key Ingredients/Materials: Salicylic acid | Type: Gel Sticker | Size: N/A
If you have just one or two super stubborn, smaller calluses, try these convenient stickers. The cushiony gel patches are infused with a whopping 40% concentration of salicylic acid, which is a well-known peel and rejuvenating agent for skin. Since they’re adhesive, they're also super easy to stick onto individual calluses. Then you can just sit back and let them work.
They’re meant to be worn for 48 hours, though you’ll likely need to repeat with another sticker for at least one more round, which is why we wish there were more than four per pack.
Who It’s For
If you don’t have the time or inclination to buff calluses, let these convenient, targeted stickers do the job while you go about your day.
Best Foot Soak
Asutra Therapeutic Foot Soak
What We Like
Refreshing sensation
No artificial ingredients
Comes with a pumice stone
What to Consider
Takes time to work, about 20 minutes to soak your feet
Key Ingredients: Dead sea salt, tea tree, peppermint | Type: Scrub | Size: 16 oz
If you’re looking for a spa-worthy experience at home, try this therapeutic foot soak. The star ingredient is dead sea salt, which is shown to soften and moisturize dry skin. Essential oils such as coconut and peppermint further help smooth your soles (and smell amazing). We love that the soak is packaged with a free pumice stone to complete the at-home treatment and leave feet with a velvet finish. It does take time though, so set aside at least 20 minutes for the soak.
Who It’s For
This great value spa-like soak will make dealing with calluses feel like a treat.
What We Like
Glass file removes rough skin gently
Can use the balm all over your body
Clean ingredients
What to Consider
May take time to work
Key Ingredients/Materials: Glass file, Balm: verbena, cocoa butter, calendula | Type: Manual file and balm | Size: 2 oz
This beautiful pedicure set naturally softens soles in two steps. First, the unique glass file buffs rough skin more gently and precisely than a regular file. Then, the slightly verbena-scented balm, which includes hydrating cocoa butter, rolls right on, distributing a creamy layer to lock in moisture. It comes in a paper push-up tube so the balm is less messy than a regular lotion, and you can easily apply it to other dry areas of the body like your elbows and cuticles. We love that you can take this luxe set anywhere with its reusable pouch.
Who It’s For
This luxurious set will turn callus removal into an indulgent self-care practice. Ideal for anyone who likes to wind down the day with a beauty ritual.
Best for Sensitive Skin
Skin Buttr Pomango Scrub
What We Like
Gentle
Includes 100% whipped shea butter
Gently exfoliates with sugar
What to Consider
Requires some work
Key Ingredients/Materials: Shea, castor oil, pomegranate | Type: Scrub | Size: 3.4 oz
Yes, even those with sensitive skin can get the softest soles without irritation. This sugar scrub deeply nourishes skin with shea butter and coconut oil which repair the skin barrier. Sugar gently exfoliates skin to soften calluses and smooth soles. When it comes to scrubs, consistency is key, so we recommend using this one a few times a week for the best results.
Who It’s For
Sensitive-skin folks will love this soothing formula that’s gentle enough for everyday use.
Best Antibacterial
Tweezerman Antibacterial Callus Stone
What We Like
Infused with silver for antibacterial benefits
Works quickly
Waterproof
What to Consider
It can be a little messy
Key Ingredients/Materials: Ceramic stone, silver | Type: Ceramic stone | Size: N/A
There is no denying the simplicity and ease of this antibacterial callus stone. Made with an ergonomic handle to increase your control and grip, this gentle yet effective surface hugs the curves of your foot. The rough side quickly sloughs off calluses while the opposite side smooths. Infused with silver to provide antibacterial benefits, it's also waterproof, so it’s perfect to use and store in the shower. And who doesn’t love combining skincare routines into one shower?
Who It’s For
This antibacterial callus stone effortlessly removes dead skin while ensuring your feet don’t become vulnerable to infections.
Best Moisturizing
Barefoot Scientist Intensive Hydration Cream
What We Like
Moisturizing formula with hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and glycerin
Great for hands too
Visible results in days
What to Consider
Some reviewers say it’s prone to pilling
Key Ingredients: Urea, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, ceramide NG | Type: Cream | Size: 4 oz
Formulated with over a dozen ingredients that restore moisture, this ultra-nourishing cream takes foot hydration to the next level. Glycolic acid exfoliates dead skin, while hyaluronic acid, shea butter, glycerin, and ceramides restore moisture. All you have to do is apply an even layer, slide your socks on, and let the sole softening begin. Leave this cream on overnight and wake up to supple feet.
Who It’s For
Keeping the skin on your feet ultra-hydrated is essential if you want to treat and prevent calluses. This moisturizing lotion will aid even the driest of feet.
What to Look for in a Callus Remover
- Physical vs. Chemical Callus Removers: Callus removers come in multiple forms, from physical pumice stones, foot files, and razors to treatment gels and creams. Nail artist and LeChat Nails educator Syreeta Aaron says the first thing to look into when shopping for a callus remover is whether a physical or chemical (or both) remover is best suited for your needs. “If there’s not a lot of buildup or dead skin, a cream is sufficient to use, along with a pumice stone,” she says. “A foot file is the least abrasive option and is great for in-between maintenance after a callus has already been addressed.” For calluses that are more intense, consider opting for something stronger. “If you really need to attack a callus, use a razor or a gel treatment, as these will work for more severe cases,” says Aaron. She notes that razors are illegal in most states, and they can leave your feet more prone to infection. “I wouldn’t trust myself at home on my own using a razor because you can take off too much skin, which can leave your feet burning when you walk.”
- Safe and Gentle Removal: Board-certified podiatrist and founder of Coddle & Cure, Dr. Danielle McNeil, tends to stay away from aggressive at-home devices as there is a higher risk of tearing or cutting your skin and causing injury.Aaron also stresses the importance of using a product that's safe and gentle, even if you’re trying to remove a tougher callus. We’ve already mentioned the potential dangers of razors, but gel treatments—which are formulated with a mix of skincare acids to remove dead skin—can be very strong and irritating if not used correctly. They’re safe, but be sure to always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.
- Ease of Use: Callus removers that are easy to use and don’t involve much manual labor are our favorite options. An electric foot buffer requires little to no effort, making callus and corn removal a breeze. Foot masks with plastic booties are an easy way to kick back and relax while addressing any pesky rough patches, however, they can get messy when the skin starts to peel.
FAQ
Do callus removers work?
According to Aaron, callus removers—both physical and chemical—do work as long as they are used properly. Dr. McNeil recommends starting with callus removers containing acids such as salicylic, lactic, and glycolic to soften the hard skin and exfoliate.“Depending on how thick the callus is, try using a mechanical method like a pumice stone, lava stone,” says Dr. McNeil.
What should I do if my callus remover breaks skin?
It’s unlikely that a callus remover will break the skin (unless you’re using a razor, which experts don’t recommend), but if it does, your best course of action is to clean the area with mild soap and water, then apply antibacterial ointment and use a bandage or Band-Aid to keep the wound clean. If you suspect the callus might be infected, make an appointment with your doctor to determine the best course of treatment.
Why Trust Byrdie
Lauren Hackney Behringerhas over 10 years of experience as a celebrity aesthetician, health coach, writer, and beauty industry expert. As a practicing medical aesthetician, Lauren sees firsthand how skincare performs on her NYC clients. She is also a devoted skincare enthusiast, always ready to try the latest beauty products. One of her new favorite products is the Bare Hands Natural Pedicure set. She loves the way the glass file buffs and how soft the verbena balm leaves skin—a great treat after seeing clients all day.
Byrdie contributor Esme Benjamin checked and updated this article in November 2023 to ensure every detail was correct and each product deserves its place on Byrdie’s list.
Contributors also consulted with experts to learn more about what to keep in mind when buying a callus remover. Those Experts included:
- Brittney Boyce, a celebrity nail artist and founder of Nails of LA.
- Syreeta Aaron, a nail artist and LeChat Nails educator based in Montgomery, Alabama
- Dr. Danielle McNeil, a board-certified podiatrist and founder of Coddle & Cure.
Article Sources
Byrdie takes every opportunity to use high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial guidelines to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy.
Hashmi F, Nester CJ, Wright CRF, Lam S. The evaluation of three treatments for plantar callus: A three-armed randomised, comparative trial using biophysical outcome measures. Trials. 2016;17(1). doi:10.1186/s13063-016-1377-2
Tang SC, Yang JH. Dual Effects of Alpha-Hydroxy Acids on the Skin.Molecules. 2018;23(4):863. doi:10.3390/molecules23040863
Celleno L. Topical Urea in Skincare: A review. Dermatol Ther. 2018;31(6):e12690. doi:10.1111/dth.12690
Gao X, Luo F, Zhao H. Cloves Regulate Na+-K+-ATPase to Exert Antioxidant Effect and Inhibit UVB Light-Induced Skin Damage in Mice. Oxid Med Cell Longev. 2021 Aug 21;2021:5197919. doi: 10.1155/2021/5197919. PMID: 34471465; PMCID: PMC8405327.
Arif T. Salicylic Acid As a Peeling Agent: A Comprehensive Review.Clin Cosmet Investig Dermatol. 2015;8:455-461. doi:10.2147/CCID.S84765
Proksch E, Nissen H-P, Bremgartner M, Urquhart C. Bathing in a magnesium-rich dead sea salt solution improves skin barrier function, enhances skin hydration, and reduces inflammation in atopic dry skin. International Journal of Dermatology. 2005;44(2):151-157. doi:10.1111/j.1365-4632.2005.02079.x
Scapagnini G, Davinelli S, Di Renzo L, De Lorenzo A, Olarte HH, Micali G, Cicero AF, Gonzalez S. Cocoa bioactive compounds: significance and potential for the maintenance of skin health. Nutrients. 2014 Aug 11;6(8):3202-13. doi: 10.3390/nu6083202. PMID: 25116848; PMCID: PMC4145303.
Lin T-K, Zhong L, Santiago J. Anti-inflammatory and skin barrier repair effects of topical application of some plant oils. International Journal of Molecular Sciences. 2017;19(1):70. doi:10.3390/ijms19010070
Sim W, Barnard RT, Blaskovich MAT, Ziora ZM. Antimicrobial Silver in Medicinal and Consumer Applications: A Patent Review of the Past Decade (2007⁻2017). Antibiotics (Basel). 2018 Oct 26;7(4):93. doi: 10.3390/antibiotics7040093. PMID: 30373130; PMCID: PMC6315945.
Sharad J. Glycolic acid peel therapy - a current review. Clin Cosmet Investig Dermatol. 2013 Nov 11;6:281-8. doi: 10.2147/CCID.S34029. PMID: 24399880; PMCID: PMC3875240.
Juncan AM, Moisă DG, Santini A, Morgovan C, Rus LL, Vonica-Țincu AL, Loghin F. Advantages of Hyaluronic Acid and Its Combination with Other Bioactive Ingredients in Cosmeceuticals. Molecules. 2021 Jul 22;26(15):4429. doi: 10.3390/molecules26154429. PMID: 34361586; PMCID: PMC8347214.
Coderch L, López O, de la Maza A, Parra JL. Ceramides and skin function. Am J Clin Dermatol. 2003;4(2):107-29. doi: 10.2165/00128071-200304020-00004. PMID: 12553851.