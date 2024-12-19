Want Baby-Soft Feet? We Found the 13 Best Expert-Approved Callus Removers (2024)

We conducted hours of research on the best callus removers we could find on the market, evaluating them on ease of use, effectiveness, and safety. We also tested several for ourselves in our everyday lives. After consulting with three experts and considering dozens of options, we landed on these pro-callus-removing picks.

“Calluses are thick layers of tough skin that serve to protect your feet—but don’t look good,” says celebrity nail artist and founder of Nails of LA, Brittney Boyce . Calluses offer your feet some protection, so it’s important not to remove too much skin, which can also be painful and lead to infection. While our experts agree it’s best to go to a professional manicurist to have them removed, you can use approved callus removers as long as you’re careful. Boyce recommends proven methods like manually buffing them off with tools, such as a pumice stone, or gently exfoliating and breaking apart the dead skin using chemical exfoliants, such as acids and potassium hydroxide.

Sure, the massage and precise polish application are nice, but our favorite part of a pedicure is undoubtedly when they buff all the dead skin off your feet. Is there anything more satisfying than having your calluses removed, leaving your soles silky smooth? We think not.

Our top pick is the Rikans Foot File and Callus Remover ; this physical callus remover works safely and effectively without taking too much skin off. We also loved our budget pick, Asutra Tea Tree & Lavender Therapeutic Foot Soak , which delivers spa-like pampering and comes with a pumice stone.

Best Overall Rikans Foot File and Callus Remover $19$16 at Amazon What We Like Can be used on wet or dry feet

Very effective

High-quality What to Consider No collection receptacle Key Ingredients/Materials: Metal, plastic | Type: Manual | Size: N/A

Over 50,000 people have purchased (and loved) this Amazon bestseller. It’s so simple yet so effective, quickly removing everything from flaky skin to calluses to corns. While yes, it does work a bit like a cheese grater, you’ll quickly get over that mental block once you see just how well it works, whether you use it on wet or dry feet. Just be warned: it does get a bit messy since the remover doesn’t come with anything to collect the flaked-off skin. Who It’s For This Rikans callus remover is seriously effective at buffing away dead skin, fast. Perfect if you are prone to calluses and dry soles in general.



Best Cream PurSources Urea 40% Foot Cream + Pumice Stone $17 at AmazonView on Pursources.com What We Like Uses urea to loosen dead skin and hydrate

Easy to use

Can be used elsewhere on the body What to Consider Takes time to work Key Ingredients/Materials: Urea, tea Tree, aloe vera, chamomile | Type: Exfoliating cream | Size: 4 oz The hero ingredient in this cream is urea, a skin softener that loosens dead cells while also adding moisture. Another Amazon standout, reviewers note that it’s great for softening and decreasing calluses, and you can even use it on other dry spots on the body like the elbows and knees. The formula takes time to work, but with a bit of patience, this velvety cream will leave your soles soft and smooth. Who It’s For Best if you’re not in a rush, this gentle cream will improve the texture of your feet day after day. Pair it with a pumice or other buffer to speed up results.

Best Pumice Stone Pumice Valley Lava Pumice Stone $10 at Amazon What We Like All natural

Easy to hold

Boosts circulation to feet What to Consider Requires some elbow grease Key Ingredients/Materials: 100% Pumice stone | Type: Manual, stone | Size: N/A A pumice stone is the most classic of the callus removers. It’s made of pure volcanic lava (as you can tell by the pure black color). When rubbed onto feet, it buffs away dead skin and helps stimulate circulation. Follow Boyce’s lead and try using it after applying one of the other chemical-based callus removers for a super effective two-step process. The buffing process takes some elbow grease, but it’s worth it. Who It’s For If you’re drawn towards old standby products over the new and buzzy, this quintessential callus remover is for you.

Best Professional Strength Orly Callus Eraser $17 at Amazon$16 at Orlybeauty.com What We Like Very effective

Takes three to five minutes to work

Gentle formula with aloe and clove What to Consider You need to wear gloves

Must use a pumice stone/file after Key Ingredients/Materials: Potassium hydroxide, clove, glycerin, aloe vera | Type: Gel | Size: 4 oz There’s a reason this formula is used often in nail salons. “Because it was formulated for in-salon use, it works really fast and is very effective, yet still gentle,” explains Boyce. Credit the addition of antibacterial and anti-inflammatory clove and soothing aloe vera oil which leaves your feet feeling moisturized. Apply onto any callus, let the product sit for three to five minutes, then rinse off and use a pumice stone to buff away any dead skin. Just remember to wear the included gloves or your hands will be heavily exfoliated, too. Who It’s For This professional-strength formula works fast, making it a good option for anyone who wants calluses gone as quickly as possible.

Best Peel Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel $25$20 at Amazon$25 at Target$18 at Ulta What We Like Simple application

Results of one use last for months

Easy to use at home What to Consider Messy when peeling starts

Takes a week to work Key Ingredients/Materials: Lactic acid, glycolic acid, malic acid | Type: Peel socks | Size: 2.4 oz If you think that the whole foot-sloughing process at the nail salon is satisfying, wait until you try the Baby Foot peel. (Let’s just say there's a good reason why it’s a cult classic.) Pop on the single-use plastic booties for an hour and let the gel (a blend of botanical extracts and exfoliating acids) do its thing. Wash your feet after, and then wait. The effects of the foot peel start to show up about a week later when your feet begin to shed layer after layer of skin. “You have to be patient, but it really does give you super soft, baby feet,” says Boyce, who says this is one of her faves for at-home use. As you can imagine, the shedding process is messy and a little gross—but also weirdly satisfying. Who It’s For Dr. Pimple Popper lovers will find these skin-sloughing booties extremely satisfying. See Also These Pumice Stones Can Tackle Even the Toughest Calluses

Best Electric Amope Pedi Perfect Electric Foot File $30$20 at Amazon$21 at Target$21 at Walmart What We Like Easy to use

Totally hands-off

Can remove even the toughest calluses What to Consider Can be painful on uncallused surfaces Key Ingredients/Materials: Metal, plastic | Type: Electric, roller | Size: N/A All you have to do is switch on this handy-dandy, battery-operated device and let it go to town to turn those tough foot calluses into baby-soft skin. The exfoliating head is made up of diamond crystals and spins 360 degrees, essentially sanding down calluses. It’s effective and pretty easy to use, though reviewers note that if you accidentally get it near non-callused, thinner skin, it can be a little bit painful. Who It’s For This electric exfoliating gadget is best for anyone with seriously tough calluses, which it can remove effortlessly.

Best for Smaller Calluses Dr. Scholl’s Salicylic Acid Callus Remover Cushion $6$5 at Amazon$7 at Target$6 at Walmart What We Like Effective on smaller calluses

Foolproof and totally hands-off

Uses salicylic acid to gently exfoliate dead skin What to Consider Only four come in a pack

Not for larger areas of rough skin Key Ingredients/Materials: Salicylic acid | Type: Gel Sticker | Size: N/A If you have just one or two super stubborn, smaller calluses, try these convenient stickers. The cushiony gel patches are infused with a whopping 40% concentration of salicylic acid, which is a well-known peel and rejuvenating agent for skin. Since they’re adhesive, they're also super easy to stick onto individual calluses. Then you can just sit back and let them work. They’re meant to be worn for 48 hours, though you’ll likely need to repeat with another sticker for at least one more round, which is why we wish there were more than four per pack. Who It’s For If you don’t have the time or inclination to buff calluses, let these convenient, targeted stickers do the job while you go about your day.

Best Foot Soak Asutra Therapeutic Foot Soak $22 at Amazon What We Like Refreshing sensation

No artificial ingredients

Comes with a pumice stone What to Consider Takes time to work, about 20 minutes to soak your feet Key Ingredients: Dead sea salt, tea tree, peppermint | Type: Scrub | Size: 16 oz If you’re looking for a spa-worthy experience at home, try this therapeutic foot soak. The star ingredient is dead sea salt, which is shown to soften and moisturize dry skin. Essential oils such as coconut and peppermint further help smooth your soles (and smell amazing). We love that the soak is packaged with a free pumice stone to complete the at-home treatment and leave feet with a velvet finish. It does take time though, so set aside at least 20 minutes for the soak. Who It’s For This great value spa-like soak will make dealing with calluses feel like a treat.



Best Splurge Bare Hands The Natural Pedicure View on Barehands.us What We Like Glass file removes rough skin gently

Can use the balm all over your body

Clean ingredients What to Consider May take time to work Key Ingredients/Materials: Glass file, Balm: verbena, cocoa butter, calendula | Type: Manual file and balm | Size: 2 oz This beautiful pedicure set naturally softens soles in two steps. First, the unique glass file buffs rough skin more gently and precisely than a regular file. Then, the slightly verbena-scented balm, which includes hydrating cocoa butter, rolls right on, distributing a creamy layer to lock in moisture. It comes in a paper push-up tube so the balm is less messy than a regular lotion, and you can easily apply it to other dry areas of the body like your elbows and cuticles. We love that you can take this luxe set anywhere with its reusable pouch. Who It’s For This luxurious set will turn callus removal into an indulgent self-care practice. Ideal for anyone who likes to wind down the day with a beauty ritual.

Best for Sensitive Skin Skin Buttr Pomango Scrub View on Skinbuttr.com What We Like Gentle

Includes 100% whipped shea butter

Gently exfoliates with sugar What to Consider Requires some work Key Ingredients/Materials: Shea, castor oil, pomegranate | Type: Scrub | Size: 3.4 oz Yes, even those with sensitive skin can get the softest soles without irritation. This sugar scrub deeply nourishes skin with shea butter and coconut oil which repair the skin barrier. Sugar gently exfoliates skin to soften calluses and smooth soles. When it comes to scrubs, consistency is key, so we recommend using this one a few times a week for the best results. Who It’s For Sensitive-skin folks will love this soothing formula that’s gentle enough for everyday use.

Best Antibacterial Tweezerman Antibacterial Callus Stone $20$19 at Amazon$21 at Target$22$21 at Walmart What We Like Infused with silver for antibacterial benefits

Works quickly

Waterproof What to Consider It can be a little messy Key Ingredients/Materials: Ceramic stone, silver | Type: Ceramic stone | Size: N/A There is no denying the simplicity and ease of this antibacterial callus stone. Made with an ergonomic handle to increase your control and grip, this gentle yet effective surface hugs the curves of your foot. The rough side quickly sloughs off calluses while the opposite side smooths. Infused with silver to provide antibacterial benefits, it's also waterproof, so it’s perfect to use and store in the shower. And who doesn’t love combining skincare routines into one shower? Who It’s For This antibacterial callus stone effortlessly removes dead skin while ensuring your feet don’t become vulnerable to infections.