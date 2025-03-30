Ways To Make Your Home More Accessible (2025)

Are you or a loved one living with limited mobility and want to improve your quality of life? There are a range of home adaptations for disabled homeowners that can help provide a new lease of life by improving safety and comfort. In this quick guide, we’re going to look at simple steps you can take to make your home more accessible.

Replace Steps With Ramps

One of the most common home adaptations disabled homeowners commission is the installation of ramps. Whether internal or external, a suitably inclined ramp can provide improved access for those using wheelchairs and mobility scooters. The key is to make sure that the ramp is safe to use in all weather conditions and that it requires minimal ongoing maintenance.

There are a range of different options that each have their own unique benefits:

Permanent ramps made of either concrete or metal offer a durable solution to provide the peace of mind that improved access will always be available to you

Temporary ramps offer an accessibility solution for those recovering from illness or injury and can be easily removed once your mobility improves

Foldable ramps can be used to make your home more accessible to a loved one who visits and can then be stored away until next time

Durable rubber ramps use a high-density material to bridge the threshold at the front door and are particularly useful for homes with PVC doors that sit on a frame at the bottom

While every mobility ramp needs to offer grip in all weather conditions, it’s also important to give careful thought to the slope. You can use an online ramp slope calculator to figure out how much space you need to accommodate the right gradient.

Install Toilet Grab Bars

Another essential home adaptation is the installation of toilet grab bars. Being able to get a little extra stability and support while using the toilet can have a real impact on quality of life. By removing the stress and strain of using the toilet, a durable set of grab bars can make the home so much more accessible to anyone with a mobility issue.

You may find it useful to consider a number of other adaptations at the same time as installing your new adjustable grab bars:

Slip-resistant tiles will provide increased grip when there is moisture in the air and water on the floor after a shower or bath. Some can even be used as mats that sit on top of your existing flooring

A raised toilet seat will help make it easier to get on and off the toilet because the height can be tailored to match the height of a wheelchair

A wall-mounted sink, as opposed to a cabinet-mounted option, provides more surrounding floor space for ease of access for those with limited mobility

When combined with grab bars, these adaptions can make the bathroom considerably more accessible.

Create Space By Rearranging Furniture

While many of the home adaptations on our list require the input of a builder or contractor, you can make a lot of progress simply by asking a friend or loved one for help. Moving your furniture into a more convenient layout so that there is more space for you to turn around will make a lot of difference. At the same time, you could read up on how to adjust your wheelchair so that it is optimally set up for use indoors.

There are also a range of suppliers who specialise in mobility furniture that can help make it easy to get in and out of a seated position or in and out of bed. A specialist provider may be able to:

Offer home visits so that they can recommend the best choice of furniture for your individual needs

Give advice on the layout and arrangement of existing furniture to help improve access and increase space

Highlight any government grants that you could apply for to cover the cost of the new mobility furniture

Something as simple as changing an armchair for a specialist mobility chair that offers assistance when you need to get in and out of it can significantly reduce the strain on your lower body.

Make Entrances & Doorways Wider

One of the most overlooked home adaptations for elderly residents is widening existing doorways and entrances. Having ample room for a scooter or wheelchair will allow you to navigate your home in a way that those who are fully mobile often take for granted. If you are unsure about how far you should widen a doorway, speaking to a builder or local contractor with experience in this area will be the best course of action.

There are a range of disabled facilities grants offered by local councils that you may be eligible for that provide financial assistance with:

Widening internal doorways and external entrances to accommodate wheelchairs and other mobility aids you may need

Improving garden access in the form of ramps placed over thresholds and steps so you can get outside without having to ask for assistance

Building an extension for new facilities such as a groundfloor bedroom or walk-in bathroom designed to increase your independence

Adapting heating and lighting controls so that maintaining a warm and well-lit home is easier than with your existing controls

Applications are typically made online via the relevant local council. As part of the application process, they may request to schedule a home visit to assess your current situation and better understand your needs. You are entitled to have an advocate or relative with you for support at all times.

Install A Stairlift & Handrails

The stairs are perhaps the most daunting part of any home for a person with mobility issues, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Handrails offer assistance and support, while the latest stairlifts are quick, reliable, and have a virtually silent operation. Exactly what is needed when you want to maintain your independence without having to downsize to a bungalow.

Stairlifts come with a range of features that you may wish to consider:

Seatbelts allow you to feel safe and secure while the stairlift is in operation by preventing accidental falls

Maintenance packages provide peace of mind that your new investment is always operating as intended

Obstruction sensors will make sure the stairlift’s path is completely clear before it starts to move

Choosing the correct stairlift is a step-by-step process that involves:

Contacting manufacturers to discuss your options and which models are best suited to your home

Reading online reviews to see what other stairlift users thought of the product and the customer service

Requesting a home consultation where factors such as the curvature of your stairs can be taken into account

Comparing multiple quotes to see which manufacturer offers the right balance of quality, functionality, and affordability

Adding a new stairlift to your home can significantly increase your independence by making you feel more comfortable in your own home.

Add A Bath Lift

Mobility issues can make getting in and out of the bath a stressful and uncomfortable experience. The good news is that the kind of bath lifts NHS hospitals use can be installed in the comfort of your own home, giving you back a degree of independence. Looking for a model that can be installed without having to drastically remodel your existing bathroom fixtures would be the first step to take.

To decide on the right bath lift for you, there are a number of additional features you may wish to consider:

A reclining backrest will allow you to achieve optimal comfort by operating a push-button control

A waterproof control helps extend the lifetime of the hardware and provides an intuitive user experience

Optimal water immersion is something modern bath lifts are built to achieve so as to improve your comfort

An emergency stop will provide peace of mind at all times, especially when are using the bath lift for the first time

There are a number of in-depth guides and sources of advice that will talk you through how to apply for disabled access grants quickly and efficiently. When you have the right support, you will find that there are many more options open to you.

Wider doorways will make it easier for those with reduced mobility to move around

Ramps, lifts, and handrails can all be installed at suitable points to provide assistance

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I Need Wheelchair Insurance?

Whilst Wheelchair Insurance isn’t a legal requirement, it is highly recommended to ensure you are covered against unexpected costs that may occur. When you take out a policy with us, you will be covered for theft, vandalism, accidental damage and third-party liability. With our Wheelchair Insurance policies, we will pay the hire costs for a wheelchair while yours is getting repaired or replaced.

Is It Realistic To Make My Home More Accessible?

Yes, speaking to a reputable local builder or contractor will help you figure out which changes and adaptations are suitable for your home, allowing you to make the improvements that will significantly increase your quality of life.

Will My Home Insurance Cover My Mobility Equipment?

You may be able to cover your new mobility aids under your Contents Insurance policy as personal belongings. However, your Home Insurance will usually only be able to offer basic cover and won’t include any warranty for your mobility aids.

Do I Need To Let My Home Insurance Know About Changes I Am Making?

It is likely that if you are making changes to the structure of your property such as widening doorways, adding ramps or renovating your bathroom that you would need to make your Home Insurance provider aware. Your Home Insurance should be able to still cover you for these modifications however, it is always best to let them know.

