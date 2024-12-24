We asked 100 people to try the leading hairsprays – this is their winner (2024)

You’ve spent the best part of half an hour perfecting your curls or straightening your fringe (after dousing those ends with heat protectant spray, we hope), but as soon as you leave the house the ringlets start to drop and your bangs being to curl. Sound familiar? Then you’re in need of a good hairspray.
But while there are many on the market, there are certain properties you need to look for to keep the bounce in your blow-dry.
Here at the GHI we’ve tried and tested some of the leading brands on the market, many promising style without the stiffness. But how did they deliver on test? You’ll find our top-rated sprays at a glance below but read on for the full lowdown on what you need to know before buying, along with our reviews.
1
Best hairspray
Colour Wow Cult Favourite Firm + Flexible Hairspray
Read more
2
Runner-up hairspray and best for frizz control
TRESemmé Firm Hold Hairspray
Read more
3
Best flexible hairspray
L’Oreal Paris Elnett Normal Hold Hairspray
Read more
4
Best hairspray for long-lasting hold
Got2b Glued Hairspray Blasting Freeze Hold
Read more
5
Best budget hairspray
Aldi Lacura Hairspray Strong Hold
Read more
6
Best for securing up-dos
Toni & Guy Extreme Style Creation Hairspray
Read more
What’s the best hairspray?
If we’re going to swipe right on a hairspray, above all, it needs to deliver a firm but flexible hold. But depending on your hair type, there are some other key factors to consider.
If you have thin hair, you’ll want to opt for a lightweight spray, so it won’t weigh your style down and compromise on volume. Our winning hairspray from Colour Wow is a great option for lightweight yet long-lasting styling.
If you have curly hair, go for a product that offers flexible hold. No crunchy curls here, thank you!
When should I apply hairspray?
Spritzing with hairspray should be the final step of your styling routine, especially when using straighteners or a hairdryer, as you don’t want the product to burn. An all-over mist should give you the right amount of coverage (and hopefully someone can step in to zhuzz the back of your hair too). You can also spray each individual curl, leave to set, and brush out after 15 minutes or so for a fresh-from-the-salon look.
For slicked back buns and ponytails, comb the hair through to the desired level of tightness, secure with a bobble and spray. You can also use a dedicated toothbrush-turned-hairbrush to flatten any flyaways for extra sleekness.
If you’re curling or waving your hair, you can spray each individual curl, and then brush out at the end.
How we test
We put eight market-leading hair sprays to the test over a two-week period with the help of over 100 panel members. We asked them to give feedback on a range of areas, including ease of use, design and performance.
We asked them to tell us how well it kept their style during long, busy days, plus any windy weather or humid conditions. Our experts also analysed each spray in the lab, measuring how well they were able to hold heated curls over a six-hour period.
Read on to see which sprays stuck...
1
Best hairspray
Colour Wow Cult Favourite Firm + Flexible Hairspray
Score: 90/100
Firm enough to keep your curls in place all day, but still flexible enough to avoid your hair cracking and itching – that’s what Color Wow had in mind when it created its Cult Favourite hairspray. But did it impress in our tests?
Unlike many other products on the market, our panellists said this didn’t leave their hair sticky and also didn’t have an overpowering smell. Instead, you can expect a lightweight spray that will hold your style for hours. One tester was sceptical about the level of hold because it was so lightweight, but was happy to find that their ‘do “stayed in place and looked shiny and frizz-free all day,” with another applauding how it held their look "all day long with no resprays." Wow.
2
Runner-up hairspray and best for frizz control
TRESemmé Firm Hold Hairspray
Now 33% Off
Score: 85/100
If you’re partial to long lunches that turn into dinner that turns into drinks, then this 24-hour hold hairspray from TRESemmé has you covered.
All our testers agreed that it did a good job at protecting hair from humidity and frizz and said it didn’t add that unwanted layer of crunchiness – so your ‘do will look fresh day and night with this one. We only tested the level three hold, but if you want even more assurance that your barnet won’t budge, you may want to try the Extra Hold, or Freeze Hold options.
Tres impressed.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best flexible hairspray
L’Oreal Paris Elnett Normal Hold Hairspray
Score: 83/100
It changed the game when it first came out in 1960, and it remains an icon to this day. L'Oreal’s Elnett hairspray is not just a favourite among many stylists; it went down well with our testing panel, too.
Our panellists sung its praises for how long it held their style, even when one tester’s hair got wet, so a rainy day is no threat. And when you’re ready for a more low-key look, it also “brushes out easily,” according to another tester.
If you have thinner hair, it may not be best suited to you, as one panel member said it left their locks feeling like they had a lot of product in it, and you don’t want it to weigh down your style. But for the majority, it was a frizz-taming, flexible spray. Though we haven’t tested this ourselves, the brand even claims that it can be used to remove lipstick stains from fabric. Now that’s a multipurpose spray.
4
Best hairspray for long-lasting hold
Got2b Glued Hairspray Blasting Freeze Hold
Score: 82/100
The words ‘glue’ and ‘hair’ in such proximity may get the alarm bells ringing. But thankfully, it’s just the long-lasting, secure hold that earned this vegan, silicone-free formula its name.
“The strongest hairspray I’ve ever used,” is how one tester described it, and it was rated best in lab for hold too, so if you need some serious staying power, this is the one for you. One tester did find it a little painful to brush out, so it we suggest scheduling in hair wash night after using this one.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best budget hairspray
Aldi Lacura Hairspray Strong Hold
Score: 78/100
Secure your beehive and a good deal with this cost-effective option from Aldi. It didn’t just deliver on budget though – it quite literally held up on performance too, keeping hair in place “all day” according to one tester and scoring full marks for hold in our lab tests.
Some found that they needed to use a fair amount of product, but it comes in a “very large can”, so you don’t have to skimp on sprays. And it’s under £2, making it undeniably great value.
6
Best for securing up-dos
Toni & Guy Extreme Style Creation Hairspray
Now 33% Off
Score: 76/100
From catwalks to the high street, iconic hair brand Toni & Guy knows a thing or two about creating statement-making hairstyles. Its fine mist holds hair in place without soaking or over-saturating your ‘do – no soggy strands here. One tester said it “covers a wide area” too – great for when you need a volume boost.
It was good for creating up-dos in particular, with one tester saying it stayed securely in place until they brushed it out. Another noted that it didn’t perform as well in humid conditions, but it lasted well for them up until that point (so maybe it's not one for the suitcase).
Madeleine Evans
Lifestyle Writer
Madeleine is our Lifestyle Writer, specialising in expert-tested reviews and round-ups on the latest beauty Beauty and products. From skincare to protein powders, Maddie is committed to providing honest and helpful reviews to help guide readers to the best product for them. Maddie has a BA in English Literature and Language, which stemmed from her lifelong interest in reading and writing. She started her post graduate life at Hearst UK within a marketing capacity, which quickly turned into a desire to fulfil a writing career.
When she is not writing about the latest expert reviewed products, you can find her rifling through vintage shops or car boots, reading a print magazine, or capturing portraits on her film camera.
Tested byNora Merik
Beauty and Grooming Tester
Nora is our Beauty and Grooming Tester and has a master's degree in cosmetic science. She is using her expert knowledge of product development, formulation, product evaluation and market research to test a wide range of hair and beauty products in the beauty labs for Good Housekeeping, Women’s Health, ELLE, Men’s Health. In the lab she uses a variety of methods such as the Diastron, The Multi Skin Test Centre, The VISIA Complexion Analyser to test anything from hydration, skin barrier function, pore size and more.