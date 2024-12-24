We asked 100 people to try the leading hairsprays – this is their winner (2024)

You’ve spent the best part of half an hour perfecting your curls or straightening your fringe (after dousing those ends with heat protectant spray, we hope), but as soon as you leave the house the ringlets start to drop and your bangs being to curl. Sound familiar? Then you’re in need of a good hairspray.

But while there are many on the market, there are certain properties you need to look for to keep the bounce in your blow-dry.

Here at the GHI we’ve tried and tested some of the leading brands on the market, many promising style without the stiffness. But how did they deliver on test? You’ll find our top-rated sprays at a glance below but read on for the full lowdown on what you need to know before buying, along with our reviews.

What’s the best hairspray?

If we’re going to swipe right on a hairspray, above all, it needs to deliver a firm but flexible hold. But depending on your hair type, there are some other key factors to consider.

If you have thin hair, you’ll want to opt for a lightweight spray, so it won’t weigh your style down and compromise on volume. Our winning hairspray from Colour Wow is a great option for lightweight yet long-lasting styling.

If you have curly hair, go for a product that offers flexible hold. No crunchy curls here, thank you!

When should I apply hairspray?

Spritzing with hairspray should be the final step of your styling routine, especially when using straighteners or a hairdryer, as you don’t want the product to burn. An all-over mist should give you the right amount of coverage (and hopefully someone can step in to zhuzz the back of your hair too). You can also spray each individual curl, leave to set, and brush out after 15 minutes or so for a fresh-from-the-salon look.

For slicked back buns and ponytails, comb the hair through to the desired level of tightness, secure with a bobble and spray. You can also use a dedicated toothbrush-turned-hairbrush to flatten any flyaways for extra sleekness.

If you’re curling or waving your hair, you can spray each individual curl, and then brush out at the end.

How we test

We put eight market-leading hair sprays to the test over a two-week period with the help of over 100 panel members. We asked them to give feedback on a range of areas, including ease of use, design and performance.

We asked them to tell us how well it kept their style during long, busy days, plus any windy weather or humid conditions. Our experts also analysed each spray in the lab, measuring how well they were able to hold heated curls over a six-hour period.

Read on to see which sprays stuck...