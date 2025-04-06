We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (2025)

Table of Contents
Best Luxury Shampoo and Conditioner Best Value Shampoo and Conditioner Best Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner Joico InnerJoi Strengthen Shampoo and Conditioner Pros Cons Dove Daily Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner Pros Cons Kérastase Densifique Bodifying Shampoo and Conditioner Pros Cons Redken Acidic Color Gloss Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner Pros Cons L’Oréal Paris Elvive Hyaluron Plump Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner Pros Cons Nexxus Ultralight Smooth Shampoo & Conditioner Pros Cons Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo, Conditioner and Leave-In Treatment Pros Cons Phyto Phytocolor Permanent Hair Color Pros Cons It's a 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Product Pros Cons Kérastase Discipline Anti-Frizz Smoothing Spray Pros Cons Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo Pros Cons Kristin Ess Instant Lift Thickening Spray Pros Cons Pattern Beauty By Tracee Ellis Ross Curl Mousse Pros Cons Joico YouthLock Blowout Crème Pros Cons Matrix Food For Soft Multi-Use Hair Oil Serum Pros Cons TRESemmé One Step 5-in-1 Hair Texture Mist Pros Cons Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Define & Hold Flex Gel Pros Cons L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Pros Cons Joico HydraSplash Hydrating Gelee Masque Pros Cons Function of Beauty Pro Recovery Conditioner Mask for Wavy Hair Pros Cons References
We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

  • Reviews
  • How we test
  • Why trust GH

    • Store shelves — both in-store and online — are packed with haircare and styling products promising everything from volume and moisture to smoothing, hold and heat protection. If you're unsure where to start, we've got you covered.

    Our Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab scientists test hundreds of hair products every year, from shampoos and conditioners to deep conditioners, leave-in conditioners and stylers, including hair serums, mousses, hairsprays, dry shampoos and more. Each product undergoes a rigorous testing process, including evaluation in the Lab using technical instruments and at home by real life consumer testers to determine which really work.

    What should you use in your hair routine? Based on GH Beauty Lab testing, here are the best hair products and brands that are proven to deliver results for all hair types and textures — wavy, curly, thin, dry, frizzy, damaged and more. Find your perfect match below!

    1

    Best Luxury Shampoo and Conditioner

    Joico InnerJoi Strengthen Shampoo and Conditioner

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (10)Deeply cleanses yet mild on hair color
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (11)Boosts fullness
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (12)Left hair feeling stronger and more manageable

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (13)Shampoo may take long to rinse

    This plant oil–infused Joico pair excelled across the board in GH Beauty Lab assessment, simultaneously strengthening and volumizing hair. The GH Beauty Award winner scored best for thorough cleansing, making hair feel stronger and more manageable, adding fullness and being gentle on color. “My hair is so much healthier after using these,” a tester noted. (Two also reported that the shampoo took long to rinse.)

    2

    Best Value Shampoo and Conditioner

    Dove Daily Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (15)Doesn't weigh hair down
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (16)Thoroughly cleanses
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (17)Makes hair manageable
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (18)Bargain price

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (19)Not as intensely conditioning

    At less than $5, this light, refreshing Dove shampoo (used with the matching conditioner) was by far the tester favorite in the GH Beauty Lab’s test of hydrating shampoos and conditioners, with 100% stating that they would continue using it. “The effects were wondrous,” a fan raved. “My hair was fantastic — brushable, silky and flowing.” In Lab evaluations, the formulas rated best for leaving hair fully cleansed and easy to style, but didn't have as strong conditioning properties.

    3

    Best Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner

    Kérastase Densifique Bodifying Shampoo and Conditioner

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (21)Boosts hair thickness
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (22)Makes hairstyles look fuller
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (23)Weightless feel

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (24)Some users didn't like the twist-off caps

    A salon splurge that’s worth it, Kérastase’s indulgent formula with its conditioner tied for best in the GH Beauty Lab’s volumizing shampoo test for thickening strands using ingredients like peptides and hyaluronic acid. Testers “loved” this fine-hair “holy grail” that “truly worked” for “all-day body.” These won for thickening strands and making styles fuller compared with other shampoos and conditioners, data revealed, and also earned top points for weightlessness. (One drawback: A few testers thought the twist-off caps were tricky to use.)

    4

    Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Colored Hair

    Redken Acidic Color Gloss Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (26)Prevented hair color fading in Lab tests
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (27)Made color look shiny, rich and vibrant
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (28)Left hair feeling cleansed and soft

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (29)Conditioner can be difficult to dispense

    Keep your hair color vibrant longer by sudsing with this Redken set, which won the GH Beauty Lab’s test of shampoo and conditioner for colored hair. They earned the best score for stopping hair color from fading in the Lab’s rigorous test simulating a month of wear. The formulas also came out on top for making color look shiny, richer and more vibrant. (Know that the conditioner can be tricky to dispense from the bottle, though.) A full 100% of users agreed that these left their hair clean and soft. “I loved everything about these,” one raved.

    5

    Best Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner

    L’Oréal Paris Elvive Hyaluron Plump Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (31)Contains moisturizing ingredients
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (32)Thoroughly cleanses hair
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (33)Leaves strands soft and looking less damaged

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (34)One use found the formulas to be tacky

    The skin-hydrating ingredient hyaluronic acid, used to draw in moisture, is infused into these L’Oréal Paris shampoo and conditioner formulas, which won a GH Beauty Award. The pair earned top marks for fully cleansing strands and making hair look less damaged. They also ranked highest for their lasting “sophisticated” scent. “Works wonders: Strands feel super soft and bouncy and look shiny,” a tester commented, although one didn't like the products' "sticky" texture.

    6

    Best Straightening Shampoo and Conditioner

    Nexxus Ultralight Smooth Shampoo & Conditioner

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (36)Smooths hair with long-lasting results
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (37)Adds sleekness and shine

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (38)May not be conditioning enough for some hair types

    This protein-infused Nexxus duo, a GH Beauty Award winner, tames unruly hair and fends off frizz starting in the shower. In a study on hair samples in 98% humidity, strands had significantly less frizz up to 72 hours after system application. “The amount of smoothness and shine was noticeable from the first use,” a tester reported. Another said she wished the formulas were more conditioning for her colored hair, however.

    7

    Best Moisturizing Hair Products

    Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo, Conditioner and Leave-In Treatment

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (40)Makes hair feel instantly hydrated
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (41)Minimizes the look of split ends
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (42)Not greasy

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (43)The products should be used together for best results, which is expensive

    The creamy Redken shampoo, conditioner and leave-in conditioner trio, winner of a GH Beauty Award, works together to protect and strengthen bonds in hair, shielding against damage. In a study, the set reduced visible split ends by 82%, and 93% of testers said their hair felt moisturized immediately, according to Beauty Lab data analysis. “My hair was absolutely gorgeous,” “results were transforming and long-lasting” and “I can’t live without these," testers remarked.

    8

    Best At-Home Hair Color

    Phyto Phytocolor Permanent Hair Color

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (45)Creates rich and even hair color
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (46)Easy to use and non-messy
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (47)Long-lasting

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (48)Not as many shades choices

    This ammonia-free DIY dye kit from Phyto outperformed the rest in the GH Beauty Lab’s at-home hair color test. It was the tester favorite, with 100% of users agreeing that it gave rich and even color. The boxed color was also best in many other aspects: simple preparation, not being messy, matching the color on the box, lasting and leaving hair feeling soft. (One downside is that the shade selection isn't as extensive as other brands.) A tester called it “the easiest-to-apply, longest-lasting color I’ve used.”

    9

    Best Leave-In Conditioner

    It's a 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Product

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (50)Detangles, softens and smooths hair
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (51)Lightweight formula
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (52)Protects against heat

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (53)Can be difficult to spray

    It’s A 10 Haircare’s leave-in spray with strengthening silk amino acids has earned its cult classic status (and a GH Beauty Award) thanks to multiple benefits in one: detangling, softening, smoothing, protecting and shine-enhancing. The formula is effective at keeping hair smooth yet has a light texture, Beauty Lab experts found. One drawback: It can be difficult to dispense. “I love that this eliminates the need to use so many products and even provides heat protection for styling,” a tester remarked.

    10

    Best Product for Frizzy Hair

    Kérastase Discipline Anti-Frizz Smoothing Spray

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (55)Keeps hair free of frizz all day
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (56)Not sticky
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (57)Lightweight spray formula

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (58)Expensive
    Kérastase, a winner of the GH Beauty Lab’s anti-frizz styling products test, proved to be a strong frizz fighter in a lightweight liquid spray. A worth-it splurge, the mist stopped frizz on testers for a full day and on hair swatches in the Lab humidity chamber, and it didn’t feel tacky on hair. “This single bottle worked better than the three-product combination I was using,” a tester said. “It smoothed out my frizz and broken ends without leaving any film or crunch behind.” More than half of users raved about its “pretty” floral scent.

    11

    Best Dry Shampoo

    Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (60)Makes hair look clean
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (61)Extends the life of hairstyles for up to five days
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (62)Not sticky

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (63)Could leave slight white residue

    Living Proof won the Beauty Lab’s dry shampoo test, faking freshly washed hair and maintaining styles for up to five days. In Lab assessment, an impressive 100% of users found that it left hair looking clean. (Be aware that some noticed a slight white residue, so brush through hair to distribute the product.) “The most effective I’ve ever tried,” a fan marveled.

    12

    Best Hair Volumizing Spray

    Kristin Ess Instant Lift Thickening Spray

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (65)Gives instant volume and thickness
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (66)Lasting effects

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (67)Nozzle may squirt instead of spray

    Inject long-lasting body and fullness into fine or flat hair by misting this GH Beauty Lab thickening spray test winner from hairstylist Kristin Ess. Ninety-one percent of users agreed that it made hair look instantly voluminous, and it was tops for thickening. (Note that the nozzle may squirt out product in droplets rather than spray.) “Fantastic volume that lasted two days!” a tester raved.

    13

    Best Hair Mousse

    Pattern Beauty By Tracee Ellis Ross Curl Mousse

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (69)Defines and holds hair shape
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (70)Boosts movement
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (71)Not crunchy

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (72)Scent is strong

    A GH Beauty Award winner, this airy Pattern Beauty foam created for textured hair infuses strands with bounce, fullness and shape. Our professional hairstylist panel rated it best at defining and holding curls in place and for enhancing hair’s movement. (The only drawback noted was the floral fragrance, which one expert evaluator called "very strong.") "It didn’t make hair feel crunchy,” and “really accentuates your natural curl pattern while keeping it volumized and less frizzy,” two remarked.

    14

    Best Heat Protectant for Hair

    Joico YouthLock Blowout Crème

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (74)Shields against heat from styling tools
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (75)Lightweight texture with no residue
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (76)Enhances style and movement

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (77)Should be applied sparingly, especially on fine hair

    Slick on GH Beauty Award-winning Joico before heat styling hair to ensure flawless “smooth and healthy-looking” results. A hairstylist panel gave the “light” formula with heat protective properties top points for achieving the desired look and giving movement with no residue. (One pro did mention that less is more when applying this, as too much could feel heavy.)

    15

    Best Hair Serum

    Matrix Food For Soft Multi-Use Hair Oil Serum

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (79)Softens strands
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (80)Boosts shine
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (81)Works on damp or dry hair

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (82)Use sparingly on fine hair

    A serum-oil hybrid, Matrix’s GH Beauty Award-winning formula can be used on either damp or dry hair to soften and add shine. A hairstylist panel gave the “lightweight” liquid high marks on several factors: effortless application, making hair softer and shinier, enhancing movement and creating the ideal look. One expert evaluator commented that it could weigh down fine hair, so use sparingly.

    16

    Best Texturizing Spray

    TRESemmé One Step 5-in-1 Hair Texture Mist

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (84)Enhances texture, fullness and movement
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (85)Gives light hold
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (86)Not stiff

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (87)Some users said it made their hair appear fuzzy

    A few spritzes of this airy TRESemmé mist, a GH Beauty Award winner, give strands fullness, movement and texture as well as light hold. “It lifted and held layers in place while keeping flexibility and bounce in the hair,” a GH Beauty Lab expert said. Wizemann added: “It’s the rare spray that doesn’t make hair stiff.” (Know that some users noted it made their hair look fuzzy.)

    17

    Best Curl Gel

    Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Define & Hold Flex Gel

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (89)Defines curls
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (90)Provides good hold
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (91)Doesn't leave residue behind

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (92)One user didn't like the scent

    Marc Anthony True Professional’s gel gives spirals of all kinds shape and hold without any telltale goo, which earned it a GH Beauty Award. The formula received high marks from our hairstylist panel for defining curls well, having good hold and not leaving residue on hair. “It helped cut down on frizz” and “kept curls in place all day,” two experts commented, although one found the "fresh" scent unpleasant.

    18

    Best Smoothing Hair Product

    L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (94)Boosts hair smoothness and shine
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (95)Lightweight liquid
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (96)Good value

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (97)May not be conditioning enough for some hair types

    A GH Beauty Award winner, this innovative L’Oréal Paris liquid treatment with wheat protein imparts weightless silkiness and shine to even damaged hair in seconds. 83% of GH Beauty Lab testers found that it made strands feel silkier; 88% reported that it didn’t weigh hair down. (It doesn't have as strong of conditioning effects, though.) “I couldn’t believe how incredibly shiny and smooth my hair was,” one said.

    19

    Best Hair Mask

    Joico HydraSplash Hydrating Gelee Masque

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (99)Intensely hydrating
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (100)Smooths and enhances manageability
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (101)Gel formula doesn't weigh down hair

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (102)May not be rich enough for thick or textured hair

    Give parched strands a “drink” of moisture without the weight thanks to Joico’s top-performing hair mask which comes in an innovative gel form. Enriched with keratin and glycerin, it gave users with fine to medium hair strong conditioning, smoothness, manageability and movement yet no heavy look or feel. Even mask-wary fans raved that it was “magic” and “a miracle.” Those with thicker or textured hair may require a richer formula, however.

    20

    Best Product for Wavy Hair

    Function of Beauty Pro Recovery Conditioner Mask for Wavy Hair

    Pros

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (104)Defines and softens waves
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (105)Doesn't weight down hair
    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (106)Makes hair manageable and easy to style

    Cons

    • We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (107)Scent was polarizing

    One size does not fit all when it comes to deep conditioners: Enter this GH Beauty Award-winning Function of Beauty Pro mask, created for wavy hair. (There are also versions for straight, curly and coily hair types with formulas tailored to each, from a lighter gel to a rich cream).

    Multiple Beauty Lab experts are fans, including one non-mask user who was converted by this and another who found it made her waves look defined without styling products. “My fine, limp hair was silky, soft and manageable, yet had natural bounce,” raved GH Beauty Lab Director Sabina Wizemann. (Note that while some users liked the scent, others described it as too "strong" and "perfumey.")

    April Franzino

    Senior Beauty & Style Director

    April (she/her) is the senior beauty and style director at Good Housekeeping, Prevention and Woman's Day. She has over 15 years of experience under her belt, starting her career as an assistant beauty editor at GH in 2007, and working in the beauty departments of SELF and Fitness magazines.

    Tested byDanusia Wnek

    Senior Chemist

    Danusia (she/her) is a senior chemist in the Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute where she evaluates haircare, skincare, cosmetics and beauty tools. She holds a B.S. in chemistry from St. John’s University and a M.S. in pharmaceutical sciences with concentration in cosmetic science from the University of Cincinnati. Danusia has over 10 years of experience in the personal care industry including formulation, product development, claim evaluation and efficacy testing.

