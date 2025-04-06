We Found the Best Hair Products You Can Buy for Under $10 (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
Store shelves — both in-store and online — are packed with haircare and styling products promising everything from volume and moisture to smoothing, hold and heat protection. If you're unsure where to start, we've got you covered.
Our Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab scientists test hundreds of hair products every year, from shampoos and conditioners to deep conditioners, leave-in conditioners and stylers, including hair serums, mousses, hairsprays, dry shampoos and more. Each product undergoes a rigorous testing process, including evaluation in the Lab using technical instruments and at home by real life consumer testers to determine which really work.
What should you use in your hair routine? Based on GH Beauty Lab testing, here are the best hair products and brands that are proven to deliver results for all hair types and textures — wavy, curly, thin, dry, frizzy, damaged and more. Find your perfect match below!
Best Luxury Shampoo and Conditioner
Joico InnerJoi Strengthen Shampoo and Conditioner
Best Value Shampoo and Conditioner
Dove Daily Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner
Best Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner
Kérastase Densifique Bodifying Shampoo and Conditioner
Pros
- Deeply cleanses yet mild on hair color
- Boosts fullness
- Left hair feeling stronger and more manageable
Cons
- Shampoo may take long to rinse
This plant oil–infused Joico pair excelled across the board in GH Beauty Lab assessment, simultaneously strengthening and volumizing hair. The GH Beauty Award winner scored best for thorough cleansing, making hair feel stronger and more manageable, adding fullness and being gentle on color. “My hair is so much healthier after using these,” a tester noted. (Two also reported that the shampoo took long to rinse.)
Pros
- Doesn't weigh hair down
- Thoroughly cleanses
- Makes hair manageable
- Bargain price
Cons
- Not as intensely conditioning
At less than $5, this light, refreshing Dove shampoo (used with the matching conditioner) was by far the tester favorite in the GH Beauty Lab’s test of hydrating shampoos and conditioners, with 100% stating that they would continue using it. “The effects were wondrous,” a fan raved. “My hair was fantastic — brushable, silky and flowing.” In Lab evaluations, the formulas rated best for leaving hair fully cleansed and easy to style, but didn't have as strong conditioning properties.
Pros
- Boosts hair thickness
- Makes hairstyles look fuller
- Weightless feel
Cons
- Some users didn't like the twist-off caps
A salon splurge that’s worth it, Kérastase’s indulgent formula with its conditioner tied for best in the GH Beauty Lab’s volumizing shampoo test for thickening strands using ingredients like peptides and hyaluronic acid. Testers “loved” this fine-hair “holy grail” that “truly worked” for “all-day body.” These won for thickening strands and making styles fuller compared with other shampoos and conditioners, data revealed, and also earned top points for weightlessness. (One drawback: A few testers thought the twist-off caps were tricky to use.)
Pros
- Prevented hair color fading in Lab tests
- Made color look shiny, rich and vibrant
- Left hair feeling cleansed and soft
Cons
- Conditioner can be difficult to dispense
Keep your hair color vibrant longer by sudsing with this Redken set, which won the GH Beauty Lab’s test of shampoo and conditioner for colored hair. They earned the best score for stopping hair color from fading in the Lab’s rigorous test simulating a month of wear. The formulas also came out on top for making color look shiny, richer and more vibrant. (Know that the conditioner can be tricky to dispense from the bottle, though.) A full 100% of users agreed that these left their hair clean and soft. “I loved everything about these,” one raved.
Pros
- Contains moisturizing ingredients
- Thoroughly cleanses hair
- Leaves strands soft and looking less damaged
Cons
- One use found the formulas to be tacky
The skin-hydrating ingredient hyaluronic acid, used to draw in moisture, is infused into these L’Oréal Paris shampoo and conditioner formulas, which won a GH Beauty Award. The pair earned top marks for fully cleansing strands and making hair look less damaged. They also ranked highest for their lasting “sophisticated” scent. “Works wonders: Strands feel super soft and bouncy and look shiny,” a tester commented, although one didn't like the products' "sticky" texture.
Pros
- Smooths hair with long-lasting results
- Adds sleekness and shine
Cons
- May not be conditioning enough for some hair types
This protein-infused Nexxus duo, a GH Beauty Award winner, tames unruly hair and fends off frizz starting in the shower. In a study on hair samples in 98% humidity, strands had significantly less frizz up to 72 hours after system application. “The amount of smoothness and shine was noticeable from the first use,” a tester reported. Another said she wished the formulas were more conditioning for her colored hair, however.
Pros
- Makes hair feel instantly hydrated
- Minimizes the look of split ends
- Not greasy
Cons
- The products should be used together for best results, which is expensive
The creamy Redken shampoo, conditioner and leave-in conditioner trio, winner of a GH Beauty Award, works together to protect and strengthen bonds in hair, shielding against damage. In a study, the set reduced visible split ends by 82%, and 93% of testers said their hair felt moisturized immediately, according to Beauty Lab data analysis. “My hair was absolutely gorgeous,” “results were transforming and long-lasting” and “I can’t live without these," testers remarked.
Pros
- Creates rich and even hair color
- Easy to use and non-messy
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Not as many shades choices
This ammonia-free DIY dye kit from Phyto outperformed the rest in the GH Beauty Lab’s at-home hair color test. It was the tester favorite, with 100% of users agreeing that it gave rich and even color. The boxed color was also best in many other aspects: simple preparation, not being messy, matching the color on the box, lasting and leaving hair feeling soft. (One downside is that the shade selection isn't as extensive as other brands.) A tester called it “the easiest-to-apply, longest-lasting color I’ve used.”
Pros
- Detangles, softens and smooths hair
- Lightweight formula
- Protects against heat
Cons
- Can be difficult to spray
It’s A 10 Haircare’s leave-in spray with strengthening silk amino acids has earned its cult classic status (and a GH Beauty Award) thanks to multiple benefits in one: detangling, softening, smoothing, protecting and shine-enhancing. The formula is effective at keeping hair smooth yet has a light texture, Beauty Lab experts found. One drawback: It can be difficult to dispense. “I love that this eliminates the need to use so many products and even provides heat protection for styling,” a tester remarked.
Pros
- Keeps hair free of frizz all day
- Not sticky
- Lightweight spray formula
Cons
- Expensive
Kérastase, a winner of the GH Beauty Lab’s anti-frizz styling products test, proved to be a strong frizz fighter in a lightweight liquid spray. A worth-it splurge, the mist stopped frizz on testers for a full day and on hair swatches in the Lab humidity chamber, and it didn’t feel tacky on hair. “This single bottle worked better than the three-product combination I was using,” a tester said. “It smoothed out my frizz and broken ends without leaving any film or crunch behind.” More than half of users raved about its “pretty” floral scent.
Pros
- Makes hair look clean
- Extends the life of hairstyles for up to five days
- Not sticky
Cons
- Could leave slight white residue
Living Proof won the Beauty Lab’s dry shampoo test, faking freshly washed hair and maintaining styles for up to five days. In Lab assessment, an impressive 100% of users found that it left hair looking clean. (Be aware that some noticed a slight white residue, so brush through hair to distribute the product.) “The most effective I’ve ever tried,” a fan marveled.
Pros
- Gives instant volume and thickness
- Lasting effects
Cons
- Nozzle may squirt instead of spray
Inject long-lasting body and fullness into fine or flat hair by misting this GH Beauty Lab thickening spray test winner from hairstylist Kristin Ess. Ninety-one percent of users agreed that it made hair look instantly voluminous, and it was tops for thickening. (Note that the nozzle may squirt out product in droplets rather than spray.) “Fantastic volume that lasted two days!” a tester raved.
Pros
- Defines and holds hair shape
- Boosts movement
- Not crunchy
Cons
- Scent is strong
A GH Beauty Award winner, this airy Pattern Beauty foam created for textured hair infuses strands with bounce, fullness and shape. Our professional hairstylist panel rated it best at defining and holding curls in place and for enhancing hair’s movement. (The only drawback noted was the floral fragrance, which one expert evaluator called "very strong.") "It didn’t make hair feel crunchy,” and “really accentuates your natural curl pattern while keeping it volumized and less frizzy,” two remarked.
Pros
- Shields against heat from styling tools
- Lightweight texture with no residue
- Enhances style and movement
Cons
- Should be applied sparingly, especially on fine hair
Slick on GH Beauty Award-winning Joico before heat styling hair to ensure flawless “smooth and healthy-looking” results. A hairstylist panel gave the “light” formula with heat protective properties top points for achieving the desired look and giving movement with no residue. (One pro did mention that less is more when applying this, as too much could feel heavy.)
Pros
- Softens strands
- Boosts shine
- Works on damp or dry hair
Cons
- Use sparingly on fine hair
A serum-oil hybrid, Matrix’s GH Beauty Award-winning formula can be used on either damp or dry hair to soften and add shine. A hairstylist panel gave the “lightweight” liquid high marks on several factors: effortless application, making hair softer and shinier, enhancing movement and creating the ideal look. One expert evaluator commented that it could weigh down fine hair, so use sparingly.
Pros
- Enhances texture, fullness and movement
- Gives light hold
- Not stiff
Cons
- Some users said it made their hair appear fuzzy
A few spritzes of this airy TRESemmé mist, a GH Beauty Award winner, give strands fullness, movement and texture as well as light hold. “It lifted and held layers in place while keeping flexibility and bounce in the hair,” a GH Beauty Lab expert said. Wizemann added: “It’s the rare spray that doesn’t make hair stiff.” (Know that some users noted it made their hair look fuzzy.)
Pros
- Defines curls
- Provides good hold
- Doesn't leave residue behind
Cons
- One user didn't like the scent
Marc Anthony True Professional’s gel gives spirals of all kinds shape and hold without any telltale goo, which earned it a GH Beauty Award. The formula received high marks from our hairstylist panel for defining curls well, having good hold and not leaving residue on hair. “It helped cut down on frizz” and “kept curls in place all day,” two experts commented, although one found the "fresh" scent unpleasant.
Pros
- Boosts hair smoothness and shine
- Lightweight liquid
- Good value
Cons
- May not be conditioning enough for some hair types
A GH Beauty Award winner, this innovative L’Oréal Paris liquid treatment with wheat protein imparts weightless silkiness and shine to even damaged hair in seconds. 83% of GH Beauty Lab testers found that it made strands feel silkier; 88% reported that it didn’t weigh hair down. (It doesn't have as strong of conditioning effects, though.) “I couldn’t believe how incredibly shiny and smooth my hair was,” one said.
Pros
- Intensely hydrating
- Smooths and enhances manageability
- Gel formula doesn't weigh down hair
Cons
- May not be rich enough for thick or textured hair
Give parched strands a “drink” of moisture without the weight thanks to Joico’s top-performing hair mask which comes in an innovative gel form. Enriched with keratin and glycerin, it gave users with fine to medium hair strong conditioning, smoothness, manageability and movement yet no heavy look or feel. Even mask-wary fans raved that it was “magic” and “a miracle.” Those with thicker or textured hair may require a richer formula, however.
Pros
- Defines and softens waves
- Doesn't weight down hair
- Makes hair manageable and easy to style
Cons
- Scent was polarizing
One size does not fit all when it comes to deep conditioners: Enter this GH Beauty Award-winning Function of Beauty Pro mask, created for wavy hair. (There are also versions for straight, curly and coily hair types with formulas tailored to each, from a lighter gel to a rich cream).
Multiple Beauty Lab experts are fans, including one non-mask user who was converted by this and another who found it made her waves look defined without styling products. “My fine, limp hair was silky, soft and manageable, yet had natural bounce,” raved GH Beauty Lab Director Sabina Wizemann. (Note that while some users liked the scent, others described it as too "strong" and "perfumey.")
April Franzino
Senior Beauty & Style Director
April (she/her) is the senior beauty and style director at Good Housekeeping, Prevention and Woman's Day. She has over 15 years of experience under her belt, starting her career as an assistant beauty editor at GH in 2007, and working in the beauty departments of SELF and Fitness magazines.
Tested byDanusia Wnek
Senior Chemist
Danusia (she/her) is a senior chemist in the Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute where she evaluates haircare, skincare, cosmetics and beauty tools. She holds a B.S. in chemistry from St. John’s University and a M.S. in pharmaceutical sciences with concentration in cosmetic science from the University of Cincinnati. Danusia has over 10 years of experience in the personal care industry including formulation, product development, claim evaluation and efficacy testing.