We Spent 300 Hours Testing Hairsprays to Find 12 That Created Touchable, Yet Long-Lasting Styles (2024)

We tested 19 different formulas in our NYC Lab and out in the real world, dedicating more than 300 hours to the task. We evaluated the sprays after using them on both hair extensions and clean fresh hair (all different hair types) and observed how well they worked throughout a full day, trying each several times over two weeks. After assessing the texture, hold, and overall quality and performance of each product, we landed on these all-star hairsprays that stood out from the rest.

If you don’t have a good relationship with hairspray, we’re here to tell you that it’s not your fault. For years, these products left hair crunchy and stiff or leaked sticky residue everywhere. That’s not true anymore—a good hairspray will tame frizz and flyaways, add shape and bounce, and keep your style in place, all without the unpleasantness noted above. Some might even have heat-protecting qualities or provide volume and memory. “They can work really well if used properly and intentionally,” says Vennela Chamarti , stylist at Blandi Salon in New York City.

Best Overall Bumble and Bumble Spray de Mode Hold Hairspray $37 at Amazon$37$16 at Sephora$37 at Target What We Like Superfine mist

Brushable hold

Light texture

Lots of shine What to Consider Doesn’t provide enough volume Hold: Flexible, medium hold | Size: 10 fl. oz. | Alcohol-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes This Bumble and Bumble hairspray is truly a do-it-all formula: It offers fantastic coverage, dries quickly without residue, leaves hair looking fuller and glossier, and provides lasting, flexible hold, all while leaving hair feeling clean and fresh. It works well on all hair textures, from fine and straight to coarse and curly. The medium hold never left our hair feeling crunchy but was strong enough to provide memory and shape even after brushing. We also really liked the can design, which features a top that doesn’t get removed, but rather twists to reveal the nozzle (so it’ll never pop off and get lost). While we did find it added a bit of texture to our hair, which gave the impression of slightly denser strands, we wish it provided a bit more volume. That said, this hairspray can already do so much—and because it layers well with other products, we can always incorporate a root-lifting or volumizing spray into our routine.





Chantia, tester with 4C hair “I love the lightweightness and the flexibility of this spray. I have never had a holding spray that I felt could be used on an everyday basis before this…The mist is fine with no droplets, which I love because that tends to make 4C hair frizz.”

Best Budget Kristin Ess Ultra Fine Workable Hairspray $15$11 at Amazon$15 at Target$11 at Ulta What We Like Very lightweight

Heat protectant qualities

Holds well, even heavy hair What to Consider Can’t be used for wet-to-dry styling

Doesn’t have very strong hold Hold: Flexible hold | Size: 6.7 fl. oz. | Alcohol-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes This multitasking spray comes out of the can in a fine, fast-drying mist that provides flexible hold without any crunchiness, stickiness, or residue—when we ran our fingers through, our hair felt as if there was no product in it at all. Whether brushing out curls or sleeping on them overnight, the spray kept our style intact, taming flyaways and frizz while adding subtle volume and shine. At no point did we observe residue or flaking, even after spraying on multiple layers. Added bonus: This budget-friendly formula has heat protectant qualities to protect your hair from your curling or flatiron. If you’re looking for a product that will keep an updo securely in place, this is not it. Save this hairspray for more casual, loose styles that don’t need to be locked down. Also, keep in mind that hairspray, including this one, shouldn’t be used on wet hair; you’ll need to use a separate heat protectant when drying your hair.





Bridget, tester with 2A hair “The hold is great without being tacky or heavy and the scent is light—I think I've found my new favorite hairspray!”

Best With Heat Protection Alterna City Slay Shielding Hairspray $20 at Walmart$21 at Dermstore What We Like Protects hair from heat damage

Protects against humidity

Lightweight What to Consider Doesn’t have volumizing properties Hold: Flexible hold | Size: 7.4 fl. oz. | Alcohol-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes Go ahead and spray on layer after layer of this lightweight, fast-drying Alterna formula—it won’t leave hair feeling crispy or sticky. Its flexible hold and lasting memory allow you to brush your fingers through your hair, shape it the way you like, and respray to keep your style in place without feeling stiff or heavy. Even after multiple layers, you won’t see any flakes or residue upon brushing. This product can be used to protect hair from heat styling as well as humidity (you can get up to three days of humidity defense!), but we’ll admit we wish it had just one more benefit: volume. After sleeping on our styled hair overnight our strands looked a little flat. That said, it layered beautifully with dry shampoo, which we used to amp up our roots before spritzing on one final coat of hairspray.





Michelle, tester with 3C hair “My hair felt so soft and light, even after spraying a significant amount of hairspray on it. It didn't feel sticky at all—the hairspray sort of melted into my strands, allowing me to brush through and style easily without becoming stiff.”

Best Flexible Hold Amika Fluxus Touchable Hairspray $10 at AmazonView on Loveamika.com$26 at Revolve What We Like Makes blowouts last

Spray covers a lot of hair easily

Tames frizz and flyaways

Feels soft and touchable What to Consider Chemical scent Hold: Flexible hold | Size: 8.2 fl. oz. | Alcohol-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes When you want your blowout to look fresh, bouncy, and flawlessly styled all day, reach for this hairspray from amika. It mists out of the can in a continuous fine spray to cover all your hair in seconds, taming mild flyaways and frizz and providing flexible hold that keeps hair soft and touchable. It took a few seconds to dry, after which it did a great job of prolonging our style. This product is very lightweight with a super flexible hold, so don’t expect it to tamp down a style like an updo; those with heavy or thick hair may also find that the formula isn’t powerful enough to keep strands in place. It may also be too fragrant for some, but we know scent preferences are subjective.

Lee, tester with 1C hair “This is the lightest, most flexible hairspray I've ever used.”

Best Brushable Hold Kevin Murphy Bedroom Hair Texturizing Hairspray View on Com.auView on Milkandhoney.com$32 at Fragrancenet.com What We Like Adds texture to hair

Makes hair look thicker

Lightweight

Hair looks clean the next day What to Consider Hold isn’t strong enough for some styles

Divisive fragrance Hold: Flexible hold | Size: 8 fl. oz. | Alcohol-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes A lot of texturizing hairsprays leave hair feeling stiff or grimy, but not this formula from Kevin Murphy. You can brush through it and maintain your style without that “I need to wash my hair” feeling. We found it offered just the right amount of grip to hair, helping to secure and bulk up our ponytail yet leaving our strands feeling soft and touchable. It also didn’t feel sticky on our hands when we used them to shape our style, nor did it weigh down our fine hair at all; its texturizing qualities actually made the hair look thicker. The scent of this spray is highly divisive—you’ll either love the vanilla-coconut fragrance or hate it. Still, we appreciated that it didn’t smell like alcohol or chemicals, nor did it clash with our perfume. See Also These 12 Drugstore Hairsprays Offer Hold and Volume—Without a Hefty Price Tag Trisha, tester with 1C hair “Not only does it seem to work very well, but it doesn’t make me feel like I’m constantly covering myself in a fog of chemicals. This is going to become my new go-to for texture and everyday hold.”

Best Strong Hold R+Co Vicious Strong Hold Flexible Hairspray $37$31 at Amazon$37 at Nordstrom$37 at Bloomingdales What We Like Seriously strong hold

A little goes a long way

Stands up to humidity

Doesn’t leave hair crunchy or stiff What to Consider Easy to overapply Hold: Strong hold | Size: 9.5 fl. oz. | Alcohol-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes Most people associate the concept of strong hold hairspray with helmet head, but this formula from R+Co defies that stereotype. We tried this on beachy waves and a sleek bun, and at no point did our hair feel crisp or untouchable—just perfectly polished. Even on ultra-humid days, this spray did its job and kept our wild baby hairs in check. A little bit of this product goes a long way, so be sure not to overspray. Just a spritz or two will give your hair all the hold it needs; more than that could make your hair feel stiff. It’s also one of the priciest formulas on this list, but the canister is generously sized. Katie, tester with 2A hair “I really like this hairspray. It has a superb strong hold that rivals other strong hold hairsprays I've tried–and I've tried a lot! The difference is that it holds any kind of hairstyle without feeling crunchy or stiff.”

Best Non-Aerosol BondiBoost Flex & Shine Aerosol-free Hair Spray for Brushable Hold View on UltaView on Bondiboost.com What We Like Leaves hair looking very shiny

Great smell

Doesn’t leave residue

Lasts a long time What to Consider Easy to overapply

Takes some time to master application Hold: Brushable hold | Size: 6.76 fl. oz. | Alcohol-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes Most hairsprays come in aerosol packaging, which can make for easy application but may also create an unfun cloud of product around your head. This product from Bondi Boost is rare in that it’s both a non-aerosol formula and smells fantastic, with a sophisticated and light fruity-floral scent. It didn’t show up on a tester’s blonde hair, which often shows residue from hairspray—instead, it just made it look shiny. The biggest benefit of aerosols is that they create a very fine mist, though there are plenty of traditional sprayers that can create a light spritz. However, we found that this one was a little persnickety. If you’re not careful, it’s easy to spray on way too much, which can leave the hair visibly wet and, once it dries, feeling hard, crunchy, or greasy, depending on your hair type. Once you know how to apply it, though, this hairspray is a must-try.





Courtney, tester with 1B hair “This hairspray is definitely for a very flexible hold—the title containing ‘brushable hold’ managed my expectations. After a full day, the hold had fallen out a bit, but it was still very shiny.”

Best Non-Crunchy Kenra Perfect Medium Spray 13 $21 at Amazon$21 at UltaView on Sleekshop.com What We Like Undetectable in hair

Adds volume

Smooths hair

Doesn’t weigh down fine hair What to Consider Strong scent

Won’t hold all styles Hold: Medium, brushable hold | Size: 10 fl. oz. | Alcohol-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes If texture from a hairspray is a dealbreaker, you’ll want to test this Kenra formula, which disappeared quickly after we spritzed it on to control frizz and keep our style in place. It added subtle volume, which we appreciated, in addition to giving our hair a nice, smooth appearance that made it look more polished and elevated. Remember that this is a medium, brushable hold hairspray, so if you’re looking for a product that will secure a fussy style for hours on end, this isn’t it. However, it’s a great pick for someone who wants to tame their everyday style.





Stacey, tester with 1A hair “While most products typically weigh my hair down, I found this was more lightweight than others I've used. It wasn’t obvious that I had hairspray in my hair—it felt and looked natural. My hair felt soft and normal in the ponytail…I appreciated how it added extra ‘oomph’ to my look.”

Best for Fine Hair Living Proof Style Lab Flex Hairspray $18 at Sephora$32 at Target$32 at Ulta What We Like Lightweight

Adds lift and bounce

Makes hair look healthy and nourished

Leaves hair soft What to Consider Hold could be stronger

Easy to overapply Hold: Medium hold | Size: 7.5 fl. oz. | Alcohol-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes This heat-protecting hairspray is a blessing for those with fine hair—it provides a flexible, residue-free hold that doesn’t weigh down strands, keeping bouncy styles lifted and intact. But what is especially remarkable is how it left our hair looking healthy and conditioned. While most formulas with a nourishing benefit tend to make the hair appear greasy, this one didn’t—it just left our strands soft and manageable. This hairspray is excellent, but it’s easy to overapply if you’re not careful. Too much product will leave your hair a little crispy or sticky, so use a light hand when you’re misting. We’re such fans of this one that we wish it came in a stronger hold version.





Michelle, tester with 3C hair “I love the flexibility of this product and how a little goes a very long way. It provided enough hold and helped my hair to actually look more nourished and healthy than it did before.”

Best Scented Oribe Free Styler Working Hairspray $46 at Amazon$100$36 at Walmart$24 at Nordstrom What We Like Powerful hold

Sophisticated scent

Added volume

Leaves hair soft What to Consider Spray can be rather intense Hold: Light hold | Size: 9 fl. oz. | Alcohol-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes Hairsprays can smell overwhelmingly like chemicals, so this one from Oribe is an indulgence—it smells like a citrusy floral perfume, yet it won’t linger long after application. It kept our style intact the entire day, leaving our hair voluminous, shiny, and frizz-free. The gentle hold of the formula meant our hair never felt crunchy or stiff, and even after running our fingers through our hair, we never saw any flakiness or residue. We loved how this product performed, but it’s worth noting the price—it’s definitely an investment, especially if you’re looking to upgrade from a drugstore hairspray. That said, those who want a hairspray that they look forward to using every day no matter how they style their strands should check this one out.





Kelly, tester with 2A hair “I was pretty impressed with how well it held. My hair doesn't last without hairspray at all, so this was great—the style wilted a little, but mostly stayed intact. It lasted as long as the product that I usually use, but it didn't weigh nearly as heavily on my hair.”