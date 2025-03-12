We Tested A Dozen Dermarollers, and These Actually Smoothed Wrinkles, Scars, and Fine Lines (2025)

We evaluated 12 popular at-home dermarollers for ease of use, performance, quality, comfort, and overall effectiveness After careful testing, we’ve landed on five standout options for the face and scalp that are cost-effective, easy to use (once you get over the whole "tiny needles on my skin" thing), and proven to deliver results.

“Dermarollers are often used to decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and to boost the effectiveness of topical products,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazaria, tells PEOPLE. “It's a lesser method than traditional microneedling which requires a numbing cream beforehand to minimize discomfort, and can reach deeper levels of the skin safely.”

Professional microneedling is effective for improving the appearance of skin (and admittedly a little luxurious), but it’s not exactly easy on our budget. Thanks to the best dermarollers for at-home use, we don’t have to choose between smooth, glowing skin and breaking the bank. When used correctly, these tools can deliver results that rival a trip to an esthetician.

We noticed improved hydration, fine lines, and texture with regular use. However, the roller heads dulled after weekly reuse, impacting effectiveness — making regular replacements essential, though potentially costly. Still, its reliable performance and visible results earn it a well-deserved spot in any dedicated skincare routine.

The Face Gym Youthful Active Roller impressed us with its ease of use and thoughtful design. The microneedles — infused with phyto-retinol, niacinamide, and green tea — delivered ingredients effectively without causing discomfort, and post-use redness faded quickly, leaving skin smooth and refreshed.

Plus, it’s thoughtfully packaged with everything needed for a seamless routine: clarifying pads, a spritzer bottle, a gel cleanser, and a calming gel cream, all clearly labeled and easy to follow. As a bonus, the device can also be paired with the GloPro Body MicroTip (sold separately) to target larger areas of the body.

After just one week of using the Beauty Bioscience GloPro Microneedling Regeneration Tool, we noticed clearer, more radiant skin with fewer blemishes and a smoother overall texture. While the initial prickling sensation felt sharp — especially during the first few sessions — it became far more tolerable over time, even for our testers with sensitive skin.

We integrated the Vegamour 0.25 millimeter GRO+ Advanced Scalp Dermaroller nightly hair care routine, finding that its 0.25 millimeter microneedles glide smoothly across the scalp for a comfortable, irritation-free experience. Consistent use revealed early signs of new hair growth along the hairline — a promising indicator of its effectiveness — though noticeable thickening and regrowth can take up to six months. Its high-quality build and sturdy handle make it a reliable tool for addressing thinning areas.

It glides effortlessly across the face and neck, delivering dissolvable hyaluronic acid and peptides directly into the skin. We did experience mild stinging after the first few uses, but the dermaroller ultimately felt comfortable on the skin. It’s also worth noting that it comes with three long-lasting heads, but we wouldn't mind a couple more given the price.

When testing the Skin Gym Microfusion Dissolving Hyaluronic Roller we noticed significant improvements in skin texture, including a smoother surface, minimized blackheads, and less visible pores. We also found that it gave the skin a fresh and even-toned appearance, making skipping makeup an easy decision.

While the 0.025 millimeter needle may be just as beneficial for facial skin, this dermaroller primarily targets scalp health. But don’t worry — we’ve got the best dermaroller for your face up ahead.

What stood out most was its ability to enhance the absorption of serums and oils, helping us maximize the benefits of our hair care products. After a few weeks of use, we also noticed a more balanced scalp and a fuller-feeling mane — proof that great things can come in small, spiky packages.

Thanks to its ease of use and impressive results, the Act+Acre Scalp Dermaroller earned high marks during testing. We were particularly impressed by how it stimulates blood flow, leaving the scalp refreshed and the hair healthier. Even our testers with sensitive skin reported no discomfort, only a soothing tingling sensation in areas of tension or dryness.

What to Know About Dermarollers

The Needle Length

Dr. Nazaria explains that there is minimal difference between using a dermaroller on your face versus your body. However, she suggests adjusting the needle depth based on the area you're treating, as the skin on the body can typically tolerate deeper penetration and more pressure than facial skin. Needle lengths ranging from 0.25 millimeters to 1 millimeter is recommended.

The Material

Stainless steel is preferred due to its hypoallergenic properties, minimizing the risk of allergic reactions. It’s also easy to clean with rubbing alcohol and can be reused without losing its shape or integrity. If a metal is not specified, you may be uncertain of its composition, which could pose a higher risk, especially for sensitive skin.

Behind the Scenes

We tested a dozen top-rated options over eight weeks to identify the best dermarollers, evaluating each for their ease of use, performance, quality, comfort, and effectiveness. With careful analysis, we narrowed it down to our top picks.

We took note of how user-friendly each product was–from the clarity of its instructions to how well it worked on different areas of the face. Cleaning and maintenance were also key factors — we noted whether each roller was easy to sanitize and store after use. Performance: We observed how smoothly each roller glided across the skin, paying attention to any tugging or resistance. We also evaluated whether regular sessions delivered consistent results or if performance declined over time.

We observed how smoothly each roller glided across the skin, paying attention to any tugging or resistance. We also evaluated whether regular sessions delivered consistent results or if performance declined over time. Quality: We evaluated the materials, focusing on the rollers' sturdiness and durability. Special attention was given to the sharpness and integrity of the needles, noting whether they maintained their quality after multiple uses or showed signs of dulling.

We evaluated the materials, focusing on the rollers' sturdiness and durability. Special attention was given to the sharpness and integrity of the needles, noting whether they maintained their quality after multiple uses or showed signs of dulling. Comfort: Comfort can make or break the dermarolling experience, so we evaluated how each roller felt during use, especially in sensitive areas.

Comfort can make or break the dermarolling experience, so we evaluated how each roller felt during use, especially in sensitive areas. Effectiveness: We evaluated the overall impact of each dermaroller on skin texture, fine lines, acne scars, and overall appearance. We also considered how long it took to see visible results and whether they met our expectations.

Frequently Asked Questions How does a dermaroller work? “A dermaroller is a device with many tiny needles used to create “controlled injury” to the skin - with various depths (what’s recommended) at which the needles reach - this process can stimulate collagen production, and enhance penetration of ingredients into the skin,” says Dr.Nazaria. She also notes that dermarollers help decrease the appearance of stretch marks, fine lines, wrinkles, and other anti-aging concerns.

How often should I use a dermaroller? It depends on your skin’s tolerability, says Dr. Nazaria, although she typically recommends using it 1 to 2 times a week. “Stimulating collagen isn’t a one-time fix — it requires repeated use over time for noticeable improvement," she says.

Are there any side effects? “There is room for user error with dermarollers," says Dr. Nazaria. "Applying too much pressure or using the device too frequently can lead to irritation, inflammation, infection, or scarring. It’s important to be gentle and start slowly when incorporating it into your skincare routine."

Dr. Nazaria also recommends changing the needle heads every 2 to 3 months, or more frequently if you use the device often and notice the needles dulling. Proper maintenance ensures your dermaroller is safe and effectively performs.

Experts Say “Most people can use a dermaroller,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Corey Hartman, tells PEOPLE. “But I do not recommend that patients with sensitive skin, or those with skin conditions like eczema or rosacea use a dermaroller. Instead, speak to your board certified dermatologist about professional options that can help achieve what you are looking for with a dermaroller, but in a safer and more precise way.”

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Jennifer Ford is a beauty editor and contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE, who has lent her expertise to publications like Forbes, ESSENCE, BET, and more. When diving into the best dermarollers, Jennifer meticulously reviewed the PEOPLE Tested team’s hands-on experiences, analyzing key factors like ease of use, performance, quality, comfort, and overall effectiveness.

She also uncovered which tools excel for specific concerns — whether it’s boosting hair growth or catering to sensitive skin. To top it off, Jennifer tapped experts for insights on what makes a dermaroller effective and how to wield one like a pro (ICYMI: gentleness is key).

Deanna Paihas been covering beauty and health for over 10 years, writing deeply reported stories on everything from the rise of fermented ingredients in skincare to the merits of intermittent fasting. She spoke with dermatologists and an estheticianto get the facts on dermarolling.

Our Expert Panel Dr. Corey Hartman is a board-certified dermatologist.

Dr. Rachel Nazaria is a board-certified dermatologist.

