We Tested a Ton of Wavy-Hair Products So You Don't Have to (2025)

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I enhance my wavy hair?

“Enhancing your waves always starts with the correct products,” says Rose. She suggests using a light moisturizer to detangle when hair is wet, followed by a mousse or light gel. “Scrunch the product into the hair using your fingers as a diffuser, and flip your head over while scrunching for more volume,” she adds.

For refreshing waves, Grant recommends skipping the rewash, and trying this little hack instead: “Mix a leave-in conditioner with water and lightly spritz it onto your hair,” he says. “Then, do a quick diffuse to redefine your waves.” This simple method revives your natural texture while keeping your routine fuss-free.

How do I make my wavy hair less frizzy?

Keeping wavy hair frizz-free comes down to hydration and the right styling techniques. “In theory, the more the hair is hydrated, the less frizz you'll have, so it’s about finding that balance between a leave-in and an oil, depending on the density of your hair,” says Grant. Rose emphasizes the importance of letting your hair dry completely before touching it. “Try not to touch the wave until it’s 100% dry,” she says. “How your hair looks when it’s wet is generally how it will look when it’s dry. Whether you use a diffuser on low heat or let it air-dry, the wave pattern needs to set.” For best results, apply a leave-in conditioner for hydration and follow with a product that offers hold to keep frizz at bay.

Should you oil wavy hair?

Oil on wavy hair can be beneficial, but it’s all about balance and application. “I don’t recommend using too much oil on wavy hair, but you can use a light oil on the ends if you have heat or chemical damage,” says Rose. “Just avoid the roots because it will weigh down the hair.” Grant agrees that oil can play a helpful role in hydration. “I wouldn’t apply oil to the roots but focus more on the mid-shaft to the ends.” When used conservatively, oil can be a great way to address dryness and frizz while maintaining the bounce and lightness of your waves.

