We Tested a Ton of Wavy-Hair Products So You Don't Have to (2025)

Wavy hair has a charm of its own—effortlessly cool, perfectly undone, and full of personality. But finding the best products for wavy hair can take a whole lot trial and error. Too heavy, and your waves fall flat; too light, and frizz takes over. To strike the perfect balance, we tested a ton of products and asked hairstylists for their trusted expertise, who shared their go-to products for enhancing waves while keeping them soft, defined, and full of life, whether you air-dry regularly or are attached to your hair dryer.
Top Picks:
- Best Overall: Ouai Wave Spray, $28
- Best for Dry Styling: Sachajuan Styling Cream, $39
- Best for Air-Drying: Briogeo Style + Treat Yuzu + Plum Oil Soft Power Air Dry Cream, $26
- Best for Volume: IGK Beach Club Texture Spray, $34
- Best Leave-in Conditioner: Crown Affair The Leave-in Conditioner, $48
- Best for Hold: Rahua Aloe Vera Hair Mousse, $38
- Best for Shine: Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel Styling Cream, $46
- Best for Texture: Oribe Matte Waves Texture Lotion, $44
- Best for Frizz Control: Olaplex No.10 Bond Shaper Curl Defining Gel, $30
- Best Multitasker: Roz Milk Hair Serum, $52
Wavy hair, or Type 2 hair, lives in that beautiful in-between space—not straight, not curly, but a vibe all its own. And while it might seem low-maintenance at first glance, waves have their challenges. Without the right formulas, they can lose their bounce, become lackluster, or get tangly and unmanageable.
That’s why finding tailored solutions for your unique wave pattern is key. With lightweight formulas that add volume, creams that bring out texture, and sprays that fight frizz, the best products for wavy hair are designed to simplify your routine and help your waves shine even brighter.
Whether you’re a wash-and-go minimalist or love the polished finish of a heat tool, we’ve got you covered. Ahead, discover expert-approved products for wavy hair that will define, hydrate, and celebrate your natural look in all its glory.
Best Overall: Ouai Wave Spray
Why we love it: Ouai Wave Spray gives effortless, lived-in waves—minus the crunch or dryness of traditional salt sprays. It’s a weightless mist that enhances your natural texture using a blend of rice protein and coconut water, giving you that dreamy, just-out-of-the-ocean (but way better) vibe. It’s versatile, too: spritz it on damp hair for soft waves, refresh dry strands with a light mist, or braid your hair before bed and wake up to beachy perfection.
Tester feedback: “I've been using this for the better part of a decade—it's just that good,” says interim shopping director Deanna Pai. “While it doesn't have great frizz control, it's unmatched at giving me defined waves and lots of bounce. I consider it a worthwhile tradeoff, especially on days when it's not humid.”
Key ingredients: rice protein, coconut water | What you'll notice: enhancing texture and soft, natural waves
Best for Dry Styling: Sachajuan Styling Cream
Why we love it: Sachajuan Styling Cream is a multitasker that turns 'meh' hair days into great ones. Packed with the brand’s signature Ocean Silk Technology, it smooths, defines, and adds shine without feeling heavy or sticky. Whether you leave your waves to air-dry naturally or straighten them for a sleek finish, it keeps hair soft, manageable, and protected from heat damage. The lightweight formula doubles as a wave enhancer and straightening cream, making it a versatile pick for effortless, polished looks.
Tested feedback: “I really like Sachajuan’s Styling Cream for its not-too-soft-not-too-strong hold and salon-esque scent. If I’m working with dry hair, I mist it with my spray bottle, scrunch the product into the ends of my hair, and then diffuse it with my Dyson Supersonic," says contributing commerce writer Annie Blackman. "The result is a nice amount of texture and wave.”
Key ingredients: hydrolyzed wheat protein, red algae extract, panthenol | What you'll notice: heat-protected styling and silky smooth definition
Best for Air-Drying: Briogeo Style + Treat Yuzu + Plum Oil Soft Power Air Dry Cream
Briogeo
Style + Treat Yuzu + Plum Oil Soft Power Air Dry Cream
Why we love it: If soft, heat-free hair is your dream, Briogeo Style + Treat Yuzu + Plum Oil Soft Power Air Dry Cream is about to be your go-to. The creamy yet lightweight formula smooths and hydrates, enhancing your natural waves while reducing frizz for lively, touchable strands that feel as good as they look. It’s perfect for those wash-and-wear days when you want effortless, polished hair. Yuzu extract protects against environmental stressors, while plum oil delivers a dose of moisture to leave hair looking soft, healthy, and ready for compliments.
Tester feedback: “Briogeo's air-dry cream is one of the few wave enhancers I've tried that doesn't leave my hair with a crunchy feel. In fact, it leaves my usually-frizzy strands with a soft, smooth texture that I love running my hands through,” says commerce writer Jennifer Hussein. “This cream turns into a weightless oil as I scrunch it in, so I can pack on product without a greasy texture forming.”
Key ingredients: yuzu extract, plum oil, super B-complex | What you'll notice: frizz-free air-dried styles with a soft, natural finish
Best for Volume: IGK Beach Club Texture Spray
Why we love it: If your hair craves a beachy vibe but you're miles from the ocean, IGK’s Beach Club Texture Spray is the next best thing. It delivers effortless volume and tousled waves with zero crunch or dryness. Unlike traditional salt sprays, this salt-free formula adds buildable texture and grit while locking in moisture, making it perfect for achieving that effortless, tousled look. Think soft, touchable hair with all the body and bounce of a day spent oceanside minus the saltwater damage.
Tester feedback: “Meet beach hair in a bottle, zero effort required,” says shopping market editor Angela Trakoshis. “Spray, scrunch, and boom—this give you instant beach waves without even leaving the house.”
Key ingredients: glycerin, hydrolyzed wheat protein | What you'll notice: tousled, beachy volume and texture sans dryness
More products for wavy hair we love:
Best Leave-in Conditioner: Crown Affair The Leave-in Conditioner
Why we love it: Treat your hair like you would your skin with the Crown Affair The Leave-in Conditioner, a featherlight, ultra-nourishing leave-in cream that smooths, hydrates, and defines. Designed to lock in moisture post-wash or refresh dry strands, this daily staple tackles frizz, enhances texture, and leaves hair silky and manageable—no residue, no weight. It’s the multitasker designed for soft, healthy-looking hair day after day. Plus, ingredients like meadowfoam seed oil and tsubaki seed oil offer deep hydration while strengthening strands over time.
How to use it: Use 1-2 pumps post-shower to lock in hydration and air-dry for definition. Or use it on dry hair to refresh and style waves.
Key ingredients: meadowfoam seed oil, tsubaki seed oil | What you'll notice: weightless hydration and softer texture
Best for Hold: Rahua Aloe Vera Hair Mousse
Why we love it: Meet the modern day mousse that’s your newfound secret to touchable, flexible hold. Rahua’s Aloe Vera Hair Mousse locks in flexible, medium hold while delivering volume, body, and shine. The plant-powered formula smooths and hydrates with organic aloe vera, sugarcane provides definition and long-lasting hold, and guayusa protects from damage while promoting healthy growth. Whether sculpting soft curls, taming frizz, or creating voluminous blowouts, this mousse keeps your look in place while still feeling light and bouncy.
How to use it: Work it into towel-dried hair, then style it like normal. Add a quick blast of cool air from your dryer once your hair is dry to set your style in place for an even longer-lasting hold.
Key ingredients: organic aloe vera, sugarcane, guayusa | What you'll notice: medium-hold styling, volume, and frizz-free definition
Best for Shine: Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel Styling Cream
Why we love it: Leonor Greyl Éclat Naturel Styling Cream is the ultimate fix for frizz and dull strands. Powered by nourishing shea butter and jojoba oil, this silicone-free formula hydrates, softens, and enhances shine while smoothing unruly hair. “This cream is amazing for adding softness and a touch of hold to wavy hair without weighing it down,” says Cherin Choi, an LA-based hairstylist. It’s super versatile—great for sleek, polished looks or soft, beachy waves, and it never feels greasy or heavy. Bonus: It protects hair from sun, humidity, and daily damage, so it’s equal parts treatment and styler.
How to use it: Start with a pea-sized amount and add more if needed. Apply to damp or dry hair to detangle and style—scrunch for curls or smooth with a brush for sleek looks.
Key ingredients: shea butter, jojoba oil, mongongo oil | What you'll notice: hydration, frizz control, and enhancing natural shine.
Best for Texture: Oribe Matte Waves Texture Lotion
Why we love it: Looking for that effortlessly cool, lived-in vibe? Oribe Matte Waves Texture gives a tousled, piecey effect of a salt spray reminiscent of breezy beach days. This lightweight lotion enhances natural texture while adding grip for styling and a matte finish. “Since it leaves a little grit, I suggest starting with a small amount on damp hair and then using a diffuser to lock it in,” says hairstylist Joseph Chase. It’s perfect for creating beachy waves or tousled bends with a soft, airy texture and all-day hold. Plus, it works like magic on finer waves, bringing volume and definition that won’t fall flat.
How to use it: Apply to damp hair and use your hands to twist and define waves.
Key ingredients: wave resin complex, tara plant, Brazilian nut extract | What you'll notice: enhancing texture, matte finish, and soft definition
Best Detangler: Unite Hair 7Seconds Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
Why we love it: Tangles don’t stand a chance with this lightweight, multitasking leave-in spray. It hydrates, smooths, and preps waves, making it a must-have for soft, defined hair. “I love using Unite Hair 7Seconds Detangler Leave-In Conditioner to hydrate the hair and protect against heat," says Los Angeles-based hairstylist Sophie Rose. "This product is light and will never weigh the hair down but will also hydrate and allow the waves to come out." Plus, it delivers thermal and UV protection, keeping your waves healthy and frizz-free while you’re out and about.
How to use it: Spray onto towel-dried hair, focusing on mid-lengths and ends, and comb through for a smooth, knot-free finish.
Key ingredients: panthenol, hydrolyzed rice protein | What you'll notice: detangling, UV/heat protection, and soft, defined waves
Best for Frizz Control: Olaplex No.10 Bond Shaper Curl Defining Gel
Why we love it: When wavy hair meets humidity, frizz often follows but it doesn’t have to. Olaplex No.10 Bond Shaper Curl Defining Gel delivers smooth, defined waves with flexible, crunch-free hold while keeping hair hydrated and strong. “For wavy hair, lighter products like gels and lightweight creams are perfect for enhancing your natural texture without weighing strands down,” says L.A.-based hairstylist Cheryl Bergamy. This reparative gel makes detangling easier and ensures waves stay soft, manageable, and frizz-free.
How to use it: Apply a small amount of gel to damp hair, focusing on mid-lengths to ends. Style with a wide-tooth comb or your fingers, then let it air-dry or diffuse for a more polished look.
Key ingredients: Olaplex Bond Building Technology™ | What you'll notice: flexible hold, enhanced definition, and keeping frizz at bay
Best Multitasker: Roz Milk Hair Serum
Why we love it: If you need versatility, turn to Roz Milk Hair Serum. This 3-in-1 leave-in treatment detangles, smooths, and enhances definition—whether air-drying, blow-drying, or refreshing. “You’re ultimately looking for a product that helps your hair air dry nicely, with just enough hydration without weighing it down. This formula is an all-around perfect product, and I always recommend it for my clients looking to enhance their natural waves,” says L.A.-based hairstylist Richard Grant. It’s lightweight, nourishing, and leaves hair soft, frizz-free, and manageable no matter how you style it.
How to use it: Apply to towel-dried hair before air-drying for touchable waves or post-blowout to tame frizz and add polish.
Key ingredients: BotaniComplex™, red algae extract, panthenol | What you'll notice: Frizz-free air dries, smooth blowouts, and effortless refreshes.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I enhance my wavy hair?
“Enhancing your waves always starts with the correct products,” says Rose. She suggests using a light moisturizer to detangle when hair is wet, followed by a mousse or light gel. “Scrunch the product into the hair using your fingers as a diffuser, and flip your head over while scrunching for more volume,” she adds.
For refreshing waves, Grant recommends skipping the rewash, and trying this little hack instead: “Mix a leave-in conditioner with water and lightly spritz it onto your hair,” he says. “Then, do a quick diffuse to redefine your waves.” This simple method revives your natural texture while keeping your routine fuss-free.
How do I make my wavy hair less frizzy?
Keeping wavy hair frizz-free comes down to hydration and the right styling techniques. “In theory, the more the hair is hydrated, the less frizz you'll have, so it’s about finding that balance between a leave-in and an oil, depending on the density of your hair,” says Grant. Rose emphasizes the importance of letting your hair dry completely before touching it. “Try not to touch the wave until it’s 100% dry,” she says. “How your hair looks when it’s wet is generally how it will look when it’s dry. Whether you use a diffuser on low heat or let it air-dry, the wave pattern needs to set.” For best results, apply a leave-in conditioner for hydration and follow with a product that offers hold to keep frizz at bay.
Should you oil wavy hair?
Oil on wavy hair can be beneficial, but it’s all about balance and application. “I don’t recommend using too much oil on wavy hair, but you can use a light oil on the ends if you have heat or chemical damage,” says Rose. “Just avoid the roots because it will weigh down the hair.” Grant agrees that oil can play a helpful role in hydration. “I wouldn’t apply oil to the roots but focus more on the mid-shaft to the ends.” When used conservatively, oil can be a great way to address dryness and frizz while maintaining the bounce and lightness of your waves.
Meet the Experts
- Cherin Choi, a Los Angeles, California-based hairstylist
- Joseph Chase, a Los Angeles, California-based hairstylist
- Richard Grant, a Los Angeles, California-based hairstylist
- Sophie Rose, a Los Angeles, California-based hairstylist
How we test and review products
We always enlist a range of testers for our makeup vertical, but hair-care products and tools are another story. While there are certainly products that can be used across different hair textures, lengths, curl patterns, thicknesses, colors (natural and unnatural), and needs, hair products are often created with specific consumers in mind. Many are created in order to address a concern (dandruff, breakage, brittleness) or to work most effectively for a specific hair type (4C curls, wavy hair, gray hair). You wouldn't want to pick up a purple shampoo that’s only been reviewed by someone with, say, auburn hair, or a diffuser that’s never been tested by anyone with curls—right?
For our review of the best products for wavy hair, we enlisted the help of multiple editors, writers, contributors, and dermatologists to find the most hydrating, strand-softening formulas out there. Testers considered performance across four primary categories: efficacy, texture and experience, fragrance, and packaging. For more on what's involved in our reporting, check out our complete reviews process and methodology page.
Our staff and testers
A beauty product is a personal purchase. You might be searching for a face cream to address persistent dryness or a new nail product to add to your Sunday self-care routine; you may simply be browsing around for the latest launches to hit the hair market. No matter what you seek or your individual needs and concerns, Allure wants to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories. We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors—in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon—is essential to reaching that goal.
After all, can we really say a skin-care product is the "best" for people over 50 if the only testers we've solicited opinions from folks who have yet to hit 30? Can we honestly deem a high-end diffuser worthy of your hard-earned cash if it’s never been tested on curls? We're proud that our staff spans a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures, genders, and backgrounds, which means that we are able to fairly assess any beauty product that comes into the beauty closet.
