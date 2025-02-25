We tested over 25 pairs of the best press-on nails, and these are our 9 standouts (2025)

Reviews Beauty
If you're a press-on nail wearer, you know the struggle of the poor-quality pairs of the past that pop off after a simple task like washing my hands or opening a soda can. Thankfully, there's been so much innovation in the industry due to the increasing demand for salon-quality manicures at home. The best press-on nails of today are durable, long-lasting, natural-looking, and, of course, aesthetically pleasing.
Countless brands promise to have the best press-on nails, but through an extensive testing process of over 25 pairs, 10 stand out above the rest and are leagues above the best press-on nails of even 5 years ago. To sufficiently test each set, I used the glue that came with it and applied the nails according to the directions, properly preparing my natural nails beforehand. I compared how long the packaging claimed the nails would last to how long they actually lasted, noting any chips or lifting along the way. After tons of rigorous testing, I was blown away by Olive & June's press-on set. They survived a whopping 18 days and are thicker than other sets, so they won't chip.
Best overall: Olive & June
Pros: Large range of nail sizes, affordable, long-lasting
Cons: Not a totally seamless fit at the cuticle
When it comes to the best press on nails, takes the prize for longevity and size inclusivity. They offer a whopping 41 nails in 21 sizes, the largest range on the market by a longshot. These nails are incredibly thick and durable, had no chipping, and stayed put for 18 days — the longest amount of time press-ons have ever lasted on me. They did start to lift a bit at the cuticle after about a week; they still looked just as good, but I found my hair sometimes getting caught in them when I ran my fingers through it. Olive & June also boasts an affordable price range, with many sets costing around $10.
Best fit: Glamnetic
Pros: Natural-looking, large assortment of nails/sizes
Cons: Higher price point, some chipping
Glamnetic has the best press-on nails for a natural, comfortable fit. They fit so well at the cuticle and the application process is seamless. Glamnetic also has a great assortment of designs and offers shorter lengths. I found this set to be very durable and lasted a full two weeks with no lifting, though there was some chipping of the polish after about a week.
Best from the drugstore: KISS Salon Acrylic
Pros: Inexpensive, available at the drugstore, durable
Cons: Some bubbling
These nails fit very seamlessly at the cuticle, making them look extremely natural and feel comfortable. I also appreciate the thickness and durability of these nails. I didn't experience any chipping or lifting throughout the 7 days I wore them. They really do feel and perform like acrylic nails. Because this particular design is sheer, I did notice some slight bubbling of the glue underneath (the packaging claims "no bubbling"), but that could have been due to my application technique or the ridges/uneven texture on my nails.
Best natural-looking: Mani Muse
Pros: Natural-looking, lightweight
Cons: Not long-lasting, limited shape/design options
These nails are so comfortable and lightweight. They're also incredibly natural-looking; I had one friend even mistake them for my real nails. Founded in 2020, Mani Muse is a newer brand, so they have a more limited selection of designs and currently only offer round and almond-shaped nails. They only lasted a few days on me, but I would still repurchase them as they look so natural and are a great option if you need a quick manicure for an event.
Best for classic styles: Static Nails
Pros: Great for French manicures and unfussy designs
Cons: Instructions a little misleading
Static Nails are reusable pop-on manicures in five shapes: round, coffin, square, almond, and stiletto and are known for their approachable styles in solid colors and multi-colored French manis. Static also comes with light pink glue, which was helpful, but I thought the directions called for too much nail glue. I followed the directions, which said to apply a thin layer of glue to the back of the Static Nail and then a "generous" layer of glue to the natural nail, but I ended up with glue all over the place and on the top of the nail which damaged it.
Best designs: Chillhouse
Pros: Trendy designs, comfortable fit
Cons: Higher price point, some lifting
Thanks to the eye-catching designs, these are the best press-on nails to wear if you want to receive tons of compliments. Chillhouse press-ons strike the perfect balance between being trendy and fun while still being wearable enough for every day. This particular set is also shorter in length so they are a great option for those who don't like the feeling of wearing long nails. While these nails did last me 10 days, they're not the most durable set I've worn. I experienced some lifting/cracking around the cuticle of one nail around the 7-day mark, but it never fully lifted or fell off.
Easiest to apply: imPress Press on Manicures
Pros: Super easy to apply, lots of options for short manicures
Cons: Adhesive system doesn't last as long as glue
imPress nails don't come with glue, so these are perfect for the person who is new to press-on nails and scared of commitment. The pressure-sensitive adhesive is already attached to the nail which makes it super easy to apply, and I found that the Impress adhesive is much stronger than the adhesives that come with brands that offer glue as well. Also, I noticed Impress has a wider variety of designs for short nail manicures.
Largest variety: The Nailest
Pros: Big selection of shapes and designs, thicker than other brands
Cons: Some reviewers say that they run small
The Nailest has the largest variety of nails of all the brands I tested. Of their instant acrylic sets (read-to-ship) they have pretty much any shape, length, color, and finish you can imagine, and they also offer handcrafted sets painted with at least 5 layers of gel polish. They're thicker quality and way sturdier than most press-on nails. As with other brands, I'd recommend not following the directions to apply glue on the faux and natural nails because it results in excess glue, making the nails messy/sticky.
Best with crystals: Marmalade Nails
Pros: Lots of variety in shapes, designs, and crystals
Cons: Certain styles may discolor
The Aria is a short, matte, square white mani with a sparkly accent nail of Swarovski crystals, which make them perfect for summer, but I noticed that the white nails became discolored to a light brown over time. So, while you may want to skip the Aria style, I think Marmalade has some of the most creative and dramatic styles (I've got my eye on Mosaic and Ice Queen). I also like the light pink nail glue, which makes it easier to gauge how much glue you're applying. That said, the glue did feel stronger than most, and I damaged one of my natural nails when removing the press-ons, so take caution.
How we tested
After perusing both my local drugstore and Instagram, I tested nine different brands of nails and chose the "best" set based on how long they lasted. Here are a few other boundaries I applied with each test:
Catherine Santino is a freelance writer who covers beauty, culture, and entertainment. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles, Ladygunn Magazine, Wonderland Magazine, and many more.
Shayla Martin is a DC-based travel, style and lifestyle writer. She has contributed to Architectural Digest, New York Magazine, Delta Sky Magazine, Shondaland and more.
