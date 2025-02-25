We tested over 25 pairs of the best press-on nails, and these are our 9 standouts (2025)

When you buy through our links, Business Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

If you're a press-on nail wearer, you know the struggle of the poor-quality pairs of the past that pop off after a simple task like washing my hands or opening a soda can. Thankfully, there's been so much innovation in the industry due to the increasing demand for salon-quality manicures at home. The best press-on nails of today are durable, long-lasting, natural-looking, and, of course, aesthetically pleasing.

Countless brands promise to have the best press-on nails, but through an extensive testing process of over 25 pairs, 10 stand out above the rest and are leagues above the best press-on nails of even 5 years ago. To sufficiently test each set, I used the glue that came with it and applied the nails according to the directions, properly preparing my natural nails beforehand. I compared how long the packaging claimed the nails would last to how long they actually lasted, noting any chips or lifting along the way. After tons of rigorous testing, I was blown away by Olive & June's press-on set. They survived a whopping 18 days and are thicker than other sets, so they won't chip.

Discover the best press-on nails for a quick, easy, inexpensive manicure.

Our top picks for the best press-on nails

Best overall: Olive & June - See at Walmart

Best fit: Glamnetic - See at Amazon

Best from the drugstore: KISS Salon Acrylic - See at Walmart

Best natural-looking: Mani Muse - See at Amazon

Best for classic styles: Static Nails - See at Amazon

Best designs: Chillhouse - See at Urban Outfitters

Easiest to apply: imPress Press on Manicures - See at imPress

Largest variety: The Nailest - See at The Nailest

Best with crystals: Marmalade Nails - See at Marmalade Nails