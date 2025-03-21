We’ve Got You (Fully) Covered With Foundations That Are Tester and MUA-Approved (2025)

According to celebrity makeup artist Misha Shahzada , full-coverage foundations offer a more opaque finish than other foundation types. While sheer options are typically more forgiving in terms of color match, finding the ideal full-coverage foundation for your skin tone can be more challenging. So, we put several full-coverage foundations to the test in our lab in NYC. We evaluated each based on coverage, shade range, texture, wear, finish, and transfer resistance. And ahead, we’re sharing which ones outperformed their competition.

There’s no denying that skin tints deserve a spot in your makeup collection, but sometimes you want a classic full-coverage foundation. Whether you’re aiming to conceal acne, redness, or hyperpigmentation, or a full-glam look is more aligned with your aesthetic or plans for the day, a fuller coverage foundation can be the way to go.

Out of all the foundations we tested, the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation impressed us the most. It offered full coverage without budging or caking. For a more affordable pick, the Milani Conceal + Perfect Liquid Foundation provides excellent coverage, has a beautiful skin-like finish, and comes in 45 shades.

Best Overall Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation $49 at Sephora$49 at Ulta$49 at Nordstrom What We Like Great blendability

Comfortable, balanced feel on the skin

Strong transfer resistance What to Consider Can emphasize dry patches slightly Finish: Matte | Number of Shades: 40 | Cruelty-Free: Yes This is, without a doubt, one of the most popular full-coverage foundations around. Despite having a pretty thick texture (which often makes for a cakey finish), it blends out beautifully on the face and can create a natural-looking base. It can cling to dry patches—which is pretty common with full-coverage, matte foundations—but if you properly exfoliate and moisturize before using it, you’ll be able to achieve a smooth, full-coverage result that looks natural and, most importantly, is long-lasting. In addition to admiring its wearability, we appreciated that it passed the transfer test with perfect scores. It also comes in a pretty extensive shade range, which is especially important for foundations that offer lots of coverage and won't be as forgiving if your shade doesn't match your skin color.





Joyce, tester: “With two pumps, it covered almost all my imperfections and made my skin look very even. There was no foundation transfer when I used a blotting paper, so it has great staying power.”

Best Luxe Chantecaille Future Skin Cushion Skincare Foundation $139$103 at Amazon$146 at NordstromView on Dermstore What We Like Lightweight, breathable texture

Buildable coverage

Imparts a natural, glowing finish What to Consider Shade range needs work Finish: Natural | Number of Shades: 6 | Cruelty-Free: Yes It’s not often that cushion foundations provide significant coverage, but this one can be built up from light to full, offering enough coverage to completely even out your complexion. Aside from experiencing a bit of transfer, our experience with this foundation was overwhelmingly positive. We loved the natural, glowy finish, how easily it blended into the skin, and how weightless and comfortable it felt when applied. It completely covered redness while maintaining a skin-like appearance and didn’t settle into pores or fine lines. One thing we're not impressed by is the shade range—it's very limited, and we would like to see the brand expand the range.





Jeanie, tester: “The coverage was amazing—it provided a natural glow, it covered the redness that I deal with, and it looked like my skin.”

Best Long-Wearing Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation $53 at Amazon$53 at Sephora$53 at Ulta What We Like Budge-proof once applied

Sets down quickly

Looks natural on skin What to Consider Transfers just slightly Finish: Matte | Number of Shades: 50 | Cruelty-Free: No Another incredibly popular full-coverage foundation, this one stands out for its long-wearing capabilities. The sweatproof and waterproof formula won’t budge, and it’s no surprise that it performed beautifully in our transfer test, resisting creasing and fading as we wore it. As for coverage and finish, it’s full coverage and can be built up or sheered out depending on your preferences, and the finish is matte but not flat. Though it can cover pretty much anything, it maintains a true skin-like appearance. We also love that it layers nicely with the makeup you apply on top of it. This product was recently reformulated, so if you previously tried it and found it to be heavy, this is your sign to give it another go. It now offers the same coverage and longevity with a much more lightweight and breathable texture.









Michelle, tester: “The foundation blended easily and felt like a second skin. My skin looked natural and it evened out my skin tone.”

Best Shade Range Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation $69 at Amazon$69 at Sephora$69 at Ulta What We Like Easy to blend

Lightweight texture

Smooth, skin-like finish What to Consider Creases a bit Finish: Natural | Number of Shades: 36 | Cruelty-Free: No Pat McGrath Labs nailed the shade selection of this foundation. In addition to creating shades that vary in depth, there's also a vast range of undertones to cater to a large spectrum of skin tones. Even better? The formula looks stunning on the skin and performs beautifully. While it’s not marketed as a full-coverage foundation, it’s extremely buildable and can be layered on to create a pretty full-coverage look. After applying just one coat, it worked beautifully to even out the complexion while maintaining a natural appearance that didn’t lean overly matte or dewy. While we did notice a bit of creasing in the smile lines, it wasn’t significant and could likely be avoided by setting the area with powder.













Alyssa, tester: "I absolutely adore the finish of this product, but I knew I would. My skin truly looks airbrushed—it's the perfect amount of satin and matte finish. This looks like my skin, just a way elevated version of it."

Best Lightweight Estée Lauder Double Wear Powder Foundation $52 at Amazon$52 at Ulta$18 at Walmart What We Like Feels weightless on the skin

Can be layered up for additional coverage

Creates a natural matte finish What to Consider Transfers quite a bit Finish: Matte | Number of Shades: 31 | Cruelty-Free: No One layer of this full-coverage powder foundation will provide light coverage, while additional layers will build up the pigmentation to offer much more covering ability. We loved how well it evened out the complexion, but we would have liked to see just a bit more coverage on top of the discoloration. If you want to opt for powder foundation but need additional coverage, you can always conceal blemishes first and then apply the powder. The skin finish is completely matte without appearing dry or cakey. It layered nicely on top of moisturizer and didn’t crease or fade as we wore it. Keep in mind that it did rub off quite a bit onto the blotting paper during the transfer test, so we recommend setting it in place with a powder and a setting spray.









Sunita, tester: “This product looked natural, and I was able to control the coverage. It looked good on the skin and I think it would work well as a setting powder as well if needed.”

Best for Oily Skin Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation $40 at Sephora$40 at UltaView on Fentybeauty.com What We Like Lightweight, matte finish

Stays in place once applied

Great shade range What to Consider Could have more coverage Finish: Matte | Number of Shades: 59 | Cruelty-Free: Yes We’d be surprised if you're not already familiar with this iconic foundation from Fenty Beauty. Aside from helping to set the industry standard for shade range inclusivity, this one also has a loyal fan base who praise it for its formula. We can see why it’s so well-loved, thanks to how blendable it is, how comfortable it is on the skin, and how it's almost completely transfer-proof. During testing, it didn’t crease or fade, and we loved how skin-like it looked. If we could change one thing about it, it would be the level of coverage. Despite being marketed as a full-coverage foundation, one tester struggled to get it to fully cover her melasma. The good news is it builds well and can be layered with concealer, so this isn’t a deal breaker for us.









Surfina, tester: “I would recommend this product to anyone who doesn't have blemishes or dark patches. Anyone with pretty good skin wanting to look more polished would benefit from this product.”

Best for Dry Skin KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Hydrating Foundation Balm $25$21 at Amazon$43 at Sephora$43 at Target What We Like A little bit goes a long way

Can be applied mess-free with fingertips

Excellent coverage What to Consider Some people might find the texture to be a bit heavy on the skin Finish: Matte | Number of shades: 40 | Cruelty-Free: Yes We were curious to see if this foundation balm lived up to the TikTok hype—and it did. It provides complete coverage in just one layer, a little bit of product goes a very long way, and it can be applied using your fingertips, a brush, or a sponge, without the mess that liquid and powder formulas can create. Despite its matte finish, we found that our skin looked and felt more hydrated after applying it. We appreciated that it set in place and didn’t crease as we wore it. While we didn't dislike the texture, some online reviewers share that it feels a bit thick and heavy on the skin. If you’re sensitive to that, we recommend applying it in light layers using a damp sponge.





Pooja, tester: “I only used my fingers to apply, and I used very little, but it provided full coverage in one go. It did a great job of hiding my blemishes and hyperpigmentation.”