Wedding hair accessories (2025)

CHOOSING YOUR BRIDAL HAIR ACCESSORIES

When it comes to choosing the best hair accessories for wedding day hair, embrace your personal style and allow your natural beauty to shine. As a bride, you want to feel like the best version of you for your 'I do' moment. Highlight your favourite features and don't play safe if you're anything but!

Look to your bridal gown for wedding hair inspiration. Allow your hairstyle and accessories to work in harmony, reflecting your dress's colour, style and any crystal, pearl or beaded embellishments

Consider your venue in your bridal hair accessories choice. For a country garden or woodland celebration, remember, flowers aren't just for your bouquet. Incorporate flower hair clips or floral hair pins into your hairstyle for a truly romantic look. A glamorous celebration in opulent surroundings calls for more sparkle. A vintage wedding hair comb oozes glamour that will keep you shining from day to night

HOW TO WEAR WEDDING HAIR ACCESSORIES

The big secret on how to wear wedding hair accessories? Make it look like an integral part of your hairstyle. Team a classic headpiece with a sleek chignon for a beautifully chic look, or tuck spriggy pearl pins into a messy braided up-do for a gorgeous boho vibe

For the best wedding hair accessories for short hair or fine hair, we recommend hair vines, headbands and hair clips.These stay secure in all practicallyall hairstyles

A CURATED COLLECTION

Our wedding hair accessories include an extensive range of headpieces , hair vines , hair combs , headbands , hair flowers , hair pins and clips and bridesmaids hair accessories , as well as wedding guest accessories, all handpicked from our favourite bridal accessory designers from around the globe

Matching items of jewellery are available on some styles

NEED HELP?

If you need assistance with finding your perfect wedding hair accessory, get in touch. We can advise on the best styles for you, delivery timescales (UK and internationally), and much more.