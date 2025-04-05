What a Dermatologist Wants You to Know About Using Oil Blotting Papers - NicholsMD of Greenwich (2025)

Become a NicholsMD Insider
Mar 13Open
Anyone else binge watching #Severance right now?! We can’t imagine the chaos that would ensue post-treatment 😂 What shows are you going crazy over right now?! Let us know in the comments below👇 #NaturalAtNichols
Mar 12Open
The # 1 game changer for menopausal skin is Hormone Replacement Therapy 🧬 Watch this video to learn three key signs that your skin may be aging due to hormonal changes. Thank you @kelliacciardo for featuring Dr. Nichols in this article! Head to the link in our bio to read the full piece on Parade.com today 📖
Mar 11Open
Just a short clip from @ninabclarke’s latest podcast: Celebrating Women in Business with our Female Founders Panel 🔊 Dr. Nichols was honored to be chosen by Nina as a panelist alongside Anne Grossman of @rebeldaughtercookies, and Melanie Bolin + Lina Dickinson of @merseaco. Head to the link in our bio today to watch the full episode and learn business building pearls, challenges, and pieces of wisdom from this group of incredible female leaders✨
Starting your week with an #OOTD here at NicholsMD✨ #NaturalAtNichols
A few of our favorite moments from last week’s @alc_easthampton Trunk Show✨ We were honored to co-host this event with @sembodson @embossllc for such an amazing cause, @redcrossny ❤️ Thank you to everyone who supported, came to sip & shop ALC’s spring collection, and helped make this evening such a success! 📸: @bobcapazzophoto #NaturalAtNichols
Mar 8Open
Here at NicholsMD, every day is International Women’s Day 💕 NicholsMD is proud to be a woman-owned and operated practice, with the mission of helping others feel confident and empowered at every stage of life. Here’s to celebrating the strength, perseverance, and determination that it takes to be a woman, today and every day! #NaturalAtNichols
Swipe for snapshots of last week’s anniversary celebration in Fairfield, pt. II 📸✨ Couldn’t make the party? Save the date for the NicholsMD of Greenwich Anniversary Party on June 11th! #NaturalAtNichols
Swipe for snapshots of last week’s anniversary celebration in Fairfield 📸✨ Couldn’t make the party? Save the date for the NicholsMD of Greenwich Anniversary Party on June 11th! #NaturalAtNichols
Mar 6Open
Blast From The Past Beauty Series, Part 3 #FinishingTouch has been around forever! What beauty fads were you crazy about back in the day? Let us know in the comments below👇 #NaturalAtNichols
New to NicholsMD: @cleanskinclub 💦 You asked, we listened! We are excited to now offer Clean Skin Towels and DermaDot Pimple Patches both in-store and online. Stop in or grab yours at now at Shop.KimNicholsMD.com✨ #NaturalAtNichols
Moments from last week’s anniversary party in Fairfield✨ Thank you to everyone that helped us celebrate 3 years of NicholsMD of Fairfield! We are so grateful for our patients, vendors, partners, and the Fairfield community as a whole. What was your favorite part of the night?! Let us know in the comments below 👇 #NaturalAtNichols
Skincare backed by science 🧪 Did you know? We use @skinceuticals medical-grade skincare in all of our facials and post-treatment product application for optimal results. Book your next appointment through the link in our bio today, or shop our skincare collection at Shop.KimNicholsMD.com now✨
Did you know? #Dateline is Dr. Nichols’ favorite tv show 🔎 What are you watching at the moment? Let us know in the comments below! 👇 #NaturalAtNichols
Feb 28
Last night at the @girlswithimpact Trailblazers & Future Innovators Gala💫 Girls With Impact is an organization with the mission to level the playing field for all women in business & beyond by equipping them with the skills, confidence, and network to be tomorrow’s leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs. As a woman-owned and led practice, Dr. Nichols could not be more proud to support such a meaningful cause 🫶
Feb 26Open
Feb 25Open
The #DreamTeam is gearing up for our very own #SuperBowl 💉 Join us t o m o r r o w for Fairfield’s greatest savings of the year! We can’t wait to celebrate 3 beautiful years in business with our incredible patients ❤️ RSVP today through the #linkinbio
