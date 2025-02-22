What Animal Symbolizes Love? 11+ Animals & Their Meanings (2025)

- Categories
Your guide to animals symbolizing love, devotion, and loyalty
Last Updated: February 14, 2025
- Doves |
- Penguins |
- Swans |
- Dolphins |
- Horses |
- Ladybugs |
- Gibbons |
- Lovebirds |
- Beavers |
- Wolves and Dogs |
- Elephants
Are you looking for the perfect animal to represent your loving relationship—or just curious about animal symbolism? Either way, you’ve come to the right place. Many animals have some sort of symbolism attached, and you might be surprised to discover that plenty more animals besides the classic dove represent love! From animals that mate for life (like penguins and gibbons) to animals whose symbolism comes from ancient mythology and lore (like dolphins and horses), we’ll explain just how each animal in this comprehensive list represents love.
Animals Symbolizing Love: An Overview
Doves are among the most common and classic symbols of love and peace. Other animals that symbolize love and mate for life include penguins, swans, lovebirds, and gibbons. Dolphins are associated with the Greek love goddess Aphrodite, and canines represent unconditional love.
1
Doves
Doves have been associated with love across many religious texts. You might be surprised to discover that doves carry symbolism in Christian, Jewish, Islamic, and Hindu religions as symbols of love, peace, and fidelity. For example, Hinduism says doves are spirits with the capacity for love. They may also be associated with the Greek and Roman love goddesses. And yes, doves mate for life![1]
- Also symbolizes: Peace, hope, harmony, and renewal.
- Themed pet names: Dove, Lovey-dovey, or Turtle
- Themed romantic gestures: Try attracting doves to your yard with seeds they love inside a birdhouse. You can also buy dove-themed gifts like ornaments, figurines, vases, and art.
- Bonus: Doves aren’t the only lovey-dovey birds. Bald eagles have lovely courtship rituals involving locking talons and free-falling together, and even bringing their partners food.
2
Penguins
Penguins are known for their human-like mating rituals. Penguin couples mate for life—and they start when the male “proposes” with a pebble (like people propose with rings). When a pair gets together, they build a nest…and the rest is history. There’s something especially sweet and pure about penguin love, especially since they work together to raise their chicks (and stay warm).[2]
- Also symbolizes: Community, adaptability, reassurance, and resilience.
- Themed pet names: Happy or Mumble (from “Happy Feet”), Pen, Skipper, or King
- Themed romantic gestures: Take a trip to the zoo or aquarium for a playful penguin sighting! Or just watch a nature documentary with penguins featured in it.
3
Swans
A pair of mated swans bowing their heads form a heart shape. Swans also mate for life—and their most well-known romantic gesture has become a symbol in itself! After all, a heart most definitely represents love—so it’s no wonder that the sight of mated swans with their heads bowed is also a romantic symbol. They also represent souls in Greek mythology, solidifying the connection between swans and soulmates.[3]
- Also symbolizes: Loyalty, wisdom, and beauty.
- Themed pet names: Odette (for “Swan Lake”) or Trumpet
- Themed romantic gestures: Find a lake with “swan boats” to visit with your partner, or just take a stroll around an area where you can spot swans living. If you prefer the theater, try seeing Swan Lake with your partner!
- Bonus: Albatrosses also mate for life, and they do dances with their partners that involve gently intertwining their necks and touching bills together.
4
Dolphins
Dolphins were depicted alongside Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love. According to legend, Aphrodite was born from the sea foam—and thus is often accompanied by sea creatures, including dolphins. Dolphins also form complex social bonds and networks, acting compassionately toward other ocean species. This makes them a fitting symbol of love!
- Also symbolizes: Protection, connection, and good luck.[4]
- Themed pet names: Squeaky, Flipper, and Dolly
- Themed romantic gestures: Have a cute aquarium date and see the dolphins there, or go on a dolphin (and whale) watching boat ride. There are also plenty of dolphin-themed gifts you can buy, particularly at beach shops.
- Bonus: How about other sea creatures representing love? Interestingly, French angelfish mate for life (and do just about everything together).
- Meanwhile, starfish are symbolic of divine love; Christians believe them to be a representation of the Virgin Mary.
5
Horses
Download Article
Horses can be a symbol of the loyalty associated with love. They don’t mate for life (like other animals on this list), but their loyalty to their herds and overall affectionate nature make them symbolic of love nonetheless! Horses are associated with love in Celtic mythology due to their horse goddess, Epona—and there’s a Mesopotamian myth about how a horse drew the sun and thus symbolizes love for the earth.[5]
- Also symbolizes: Practicality, fertility, and abundance.
- Themed pet names: Stud, Beauty (like “Black Beauty”), and Stallion
- Themed romantic gestures: Take your partner horseback riding—bonus points for a path with a great view. Alternatively, take them on a horse-drawn carriage ride (or, in the spring, go and see a horse race).
6
Ladybugs
Download Article
Ladybugs are associated with luck and finding your soulmate. In Sweden and Belgium, it’s said that a ladybug landing on a lady’s hand is a sign she’ll be married within the year. It’s also believed that if you catch a ladybug and then let it go, it’ll whisper your name in your soulmate’s ears. Essentially, the ladybug is a symbol of leading people toward love![6]
- Also symbolizes: Good luck, fertility, and rebirth.
- Themed pet names: Lady, Lovebug, and Bug (Buggy)
- Themed romantic gestures: Draw or paint ladybugs on a work of art or home accessory (like a mug or wine glass) with your partner as a fun activity. Or, make ladybug-themed sweet treats!
7
Gibbons
Download Article
Gibbons are known to mate for life. More than that, they’ve been proven to bond strongly with their partners, show compassion, and take special care of them. Gibbon mates even sing duets together—and research shows a connection between the intensity of the duet and the strength of their bond. Knowing that, it makes a lot of sense that gibbons share 96% of our DNA![7]
- Also symbolizes: Good fortune, playfulness, agility, and freedom
- Themed pet names: Monkey, Fuzzy Wuzzy, Cuddles, and Kong (like “King Kong”)
- Themed romantic gestures: Visit the monkey enclosures at the zoo and take a leisurely walk around, or just feast on some delicious monkey bread with your partner.
- Bonus: Bonobos are another type of primate, and they’re known for their love of physical touch and intimacy. They use it to bond, solve conflicts, and more—making them a possible symbol of love as well.
8
Lovebirds
Download Article
Lovebirds are often seen as a symbol of eternal love. Lovebirds are a type of parrot known for living in small flocks and mating for life; paired birds can spend an impressive amount of time next to one another, and they sometimes feed one another Lady and the Tramp-style! They’ve been associated with love for a long time—since Geoffrey Chaucer’s poem “Parlement of Foules” in 1382.[8]
- Also symbolizes: Unity and affection
- Themed pet names: Lovie, Angel, Birdie, and Chickie
- Themed romantic gestures: Check out the birds at the local zoo—or at the local pet store instead!
9
Beavers
Download Article
Beavers mate for life and share “duties” as a couple. That means they work together on everything from maintaining their homes to caring for their little ones; they’re a real family and care deeply for one another! As such, beavers symbolize love, compatibility, and the idea of starting a life and building a relationship with someone.[9]
- Also symbolizes: Wisdom, perseverance, resourcefulness, and hard work.
- Themed pet names: Timber, Snuggles, Paddles, or Chuck
- Themed romantic gestures: Do you live near a body of water with beavers? Take a stroll with your partner and see if you can spot them!
10
Wolves and Dogs
Download Article
Canines represent unconditional love, loyalty, and devotion. Dogs are known for their unconditional love toward their people—after all, they’re “man’s best friend.” And wild wolves (and other canines) are monogamous; mated pairs stay together for life! That’s why canines of all kinds, both wild and domestic, are symbolic of love, affection, and faithfulness.
- Also symbolizes: Family, leadership, protection, and friendship
- Themed pet names: Wolfie, Princess, Champ, or Cuddles
- Themed romantic gestures: Go on a date to your local dog park if you have a dog, or volunteer together at the local shelter. You can also get many dog or wolf-themed gifts, from jewelry to an artistic rendition of your partner’s pup.
11
Elephants
Download Article
Elephants are known for having deep emotional and familial bonds. They’re also big on physical affection; they use tender, caring touches to show love to one another, including entwining trunks. Elephants also form strong social and familial bonds, with matriarch elephants taking great care of their babies while leading their herds as well.
- Also symbolizes: Strength, wisdom, power, and fertility.
- Themed pet names: Dumbo, Jumbo, Bumble, and Bigfoot
- Themed romantic gestures: Find a zoo with elephants and take a trip with your partner to see them! You could also look into programs that’ll let you sponsor or “adopt” an elephant together, like the one at the World Wildlife Fund.[10]
