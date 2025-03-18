What Are 4 Benefits of Lecithin? (2025)

Some people take lecithin supplements in addition to consuming it in their diet. Research has shown that supplemental lecithin may offer health benefits, from lowering cholesterol to improving ulcerative colitis symptoms.

Lecithin is the collective name for a group of lipids, or fatty compounds, naturally found in foods like eggs, fish, milk, and soybeans. The food industry also uses lecithin as an emulsifier, which helps keep substances from separating.

Lecithin supplements are made of different amounts of phospholipids. These fats are found in all animal and human cells and are involved in cellular communication and inflammation regulation. Read on to learn about lecithin supplements, including possible benefits and risks.

The phospholipid phosphatidylcholine is concentrated in lecithin and forms part of the intestinal mucus barrier, which protects the intestinal lining.

This phosphatidylcholine content of the intestinal mucus barrier is reduced in people with ulcerative colitis. This digestive disorder is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Some evidence suggests that lecithin supplements may replenish the intestinal mucus barrier in people with ulcerative colitis. Lecithin may also improve inflammatory activity.

A review published in 2021 found that delayed-release lecithin supplements that contain 30% phosphatidylcholine could improve disease activity in people with ulcerative colitis. The researchers also found that these participants had an increased quality of life.

Helps Infants and Parents Who Are Nursing

Lecithin is rich in phosphatidylcholine, which is a source of choline. This nutrient is needed for cellular health, immune function, metabolism, and more. Choline is especially important during pregnancy and breastfeeding, as it supports fetal and infant brain development.

Infants born prematurely might have supplemental lecithin added to breast milk that's pumped to them through a plastic tube. The addition of lecithin can prevent fat loss.

People who are breastfeeding might experience clogged milk ducts. These painful lumps of milk form in the breast when the duct to the nipple is blocked. Supplemental lecithin has been used to clear blocked ducts.

Research has shown that lecithin supplements can benefit cholesterol levels.More and larger studies are needed to say how lecithin supplements impact cholesterol levels.

Some evidence suggests that lecithin lowers LDL ("bad") cholesterol by stimulating the secretion of bile acid. Bile acid is produced from the breakdown of cholesterol.

Might Reduce Heart Disease Risk

Diastolic blood pressure is the bottom number on a reading. It measures the pressure in your arteries when your heart rests between beats. High blood pressure increases your risk of several conditions, including heart disease.

A study published in 2018 of 89 middle-aged Japanese women found that supplementation with 1,200 milligrams (mg) of soy lecithin for eight weeks reduced diastolic blood pressure levels compared to a placebo. The participants also had a reduced cardio-ankle vascular index. This marker assesses the stiffness of arteries, which is a risk factor for heart disease.

The researchers noted that they weren't exactly sure how the lecithin supplement improved blood pressure and arterial stiffness.One theory is that the phospholipids may replace damaged cell membranes. Cell membrane damage can occur during the normal aging process or from acute and chronic illness. This may help improve cellular health and reduce the risk of diseases like heart disease.



Egg yolks are one of the richest sources of dietary lecithin, providing around 250 mg of lecithin per large yolk. The word "lecithin" comes from "lekithos," which is the Greek word for egg yolk.

Other sources of dietary lecithin include:

Canola oil

Corn oil

Fish

Organ meat

Peanuts

Soybeans and soybean oil

Sunflower seeds

Wheat germ

How To Use

Lecithin is most commonly sold in capsule form but can also be found in powder form. Powdered lecithin supplements are a good choice for those who can't or don't like to swallow pills. Most lecithin supplement manufacturers suggest taking it with meals.

Dosage

There's no set guidance on how much lecithin you should take per day. Many manufacturers make them in 1,200 mg capsules, but there are lower and higher doses available.

Lecithin dosing can vary depending on the condition it's being used to treat. It's best to ask a healthcare provider if you have questions about lecithin dosing. Make sure to follow the product's directions and warnings.

Lecithin is generally recognized as a safe ingredient in food. It also seems to be safe in supplement form.

It's unknown whether high-dose supplementation is safe for infants or people who are breastfeeding. Lecithin supplements may also pose a safety risk to those allergic to eggs and soy. Many of the supplements are derived from these allergens. Those who have such allergies and take lecithin might experience a reaction like a skin rash.

Potential Drug Interactions

Soy lecithin may interact with vitamin K antagonists like warfarin. These drugs are used to reduce blood clotting. Be sure to check with a healthcare provider before taking lecithin supplements if you take an anti-clotting medication.

What To Look For

It's important to purchase products from reputable companies. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) doesn't regulate dietary supplements in the same way as medicine. Manufacturers aren't required to prove supplements' safety or effectiveness before the products are sold to consumers.

It's best to research companies before you start shopping for lecithin supplements. Choose lecithin supplements from companies that use third-party labs to test their products for quality and purity, such as those certified by organizations like NSF International.

Consider purchasing a powdered lecithin supplement if you can't tolerate swallowing capsules. Be sure to check the label to find out how many capsules or how many scoops of powder are required to meet the dosage recommendation.

Can You Take Too Much?

Lecithin is considered safe, but there's a lack of research on adverse side effects at high doses. It's important not to take more than what is indicated on the packing. Speak to a healthcare provider if you have questions about dosing.

Side Effects of Lecithin

Lecithin is usually well-tolerated, but it may cause side effects like:

Abdominal pain

Bloating

Nausea or vomiting

Lecithin is a group of lipids naturally found in foods like egg yolks, liver, and soybeans. It can also be taken as a dietary supplement. Lecithin supplements may reduce cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and improve ulcerative colitis symptoms. They also provide a source of choline, which is essential for cellular health and nervous system function.

Most healthy people get plenty of lecithin through their diet and don't need to take supplemental lecithin. Be sure to speak to a healthcare provider if you're interested in taking a lecithin supplement.

