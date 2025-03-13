What Are Health Goals? 19 Examples to Take Care of Yourself (2025)

Why set health goals? Well, many start the year, month, or week, with health resolutions, but most abandon them pretty quickly. Low self-discipline and busy schedules are common culprits. Daily responsibilities and work stress often derail good intentions. However, achieving a healthier lifestyle is possible with simple strategies. Personal health goals can help reduce health risks, boost energy, and increase motivation. Whether you’re trying to set physical health goals, mental health goals, or overall wellness goals, it’s important to be methodical about your goals and objectives. In this post, we’ll explore examples of health goals, explain why you should set a health goal, and provide you with practical tips on how to achieve them using the SMART method. What are health goals? Health goals are specific outcomes you aim to achieve for your well-being, covering physical, mental, financial, and social aspects. They require your active effort to accomplish. When setting health-related goals, start with realistic targets to stay motivated, and remember that even small moves can lead to significant improvements in your health and well-being. 3 types of personal health goals As mentioned earlier, many things fall under “personal health.” Here are the types of health goals for you to consider: Nutritional goals Goals about your diet can include: Aiming to eat healthier

Drinking more water

Not skipping breakfast

Controlling your portions

Eating at the table instead of in front of the TV Mindful eating — focusing on the entire experience of your meal — will increase the success of an eating habit, like a diet. Studies have also shown that you absorb more nutrients from meals that you enjoy eating, so don’t force yourself to eat kale if you don’t want to. Opt for more vegetables and nutrient-dense foods instead of processed ones, and you’re well on your way. Physical goals Some potential physical goals could include: Trying a new physical activity

Counting your steps

Increasing your workout time each week

You can also set small-scale goals to support your overall health, like always taking the stairs. Mental health goals You can make a goal to meditate more, show more gratitude, and find time for self-care — all of which can have positive mental health outcomes. With all three categories of health goals, start small so you don't get overwhelmed. Benefits of setting achievable health goals Why would you set a health goal? Setting clear and achievable health goals, including both long-term goals for health and short-term health goals, can lead to numerous benefits: Improved overall health: Setting personal health goals contributes to better physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Increased longevity: Long-term health goals, like maintaining a healthy weight or improving cardiovascular health, can contribute to a longer, healthier life. Enhanced energy levels: Consistently working toward health and fitness goals boosts your daily energy. Stress reduction: Setting and achieving mental health goals can help manage and reduce stress effectively. Weight management: Good health goals, such as focusing on nutrition and exercise, support a sustainable healthy weight. But if these reasons alone were good enough, everyone would pursue their health goals. Knowing that exercise is good for heart health isn't always motivating enough to work out every day. In reality, these outcomes mean nothing if they don't speak to you personally. You have to decide why health goals are important to your life. What will they help you accomplish in the long run?

Answering this question will help you find your motivation.

How to achieve health goals

Once you have your personalized list of health goals, here’s how you can go about achieving them.

1. Use the SMART method

Using this method will help you design your goals more effectively. In doing so, you’re creating better conditions for your success. SMART goals are:

Specific : you have a clear picture of your desired outcome

: you have a clear picture of your desired outcome Measurable : you have a clear metric to measure your success

: you have a clear metric to measure your success Attainable : you can accomplish your goal with the skills and resources you have

: you can accomplish your goal with the skills and resources you have Realistic : your goal is aligned with a larger purpose

: your goal is aligned with a larger purpose Time-bound: you have a deadline for achieving your goal

2. Create a trail of breadcrumbs

Your goals should build on the last, inching you toward your final goal. Keep the SMART method in mind while organizing your steps. If one isn’t achievable right away, your preceding goals should work up to it.

For example, if you have a long-term goal of lifting 100 pounds of weight, you need to set smaller goals to build up gradually. Start by upping your weight in 5-pound increments. This progress will keep you motivated and help you stay realistic.

3. Make your goals fun

Not everyone enjoys the same activities. One person might love the gym, and others might prefer a dance class. Find a type of fitness that fits you and your personality.

You can also give your goals fun names. Instead of “running a mile in eight minutes,” you’re actually “tearing up a mile of city streets in eight minutes or less.”

4. Tie them to a larger purpose

Why do you want a healthy lifestyle? Maybe you want to keep up with your kids, improve your focus at work, or become a better partner. These reasons go beyond the goal itself — they’re tied to a wider purpose. This can be a powerful inspiration when you aren’t in the mood.

5. Focus on one healthy habit at a time

You might want to start meditating, get eight hours of sleep, hit the gym consistently, get more productive at work, and take a weekly Zumba class. That’s a lot to do at once.

It’s best to form one healthy habit at a time. This will make everything feel more manageable, reducing the likelihood of burning yourself out and quitting one month in. Forming a habit takes between 18 and 254 days, so pace yourself accordingly. Set specific goals and take them one at a time.

6. Reward yourself

Give your brain a reward with a dose of dopamine when you achieve a goal. You can do this by leveraging extrinsic motivators that condition your brain to enjoy a task.

This could look like allowing yourself a bowl of ice cream after a breakthrough. And remember that ice cream isn’t inherently unhealthy. You aren’t failing at your goal just because you want a sweet treat.

7. Track your progress

Take advantage of the many daily habit tracker apps available for your phone. Alternatively, you can go old school with a standard pen and paper.

Either way, tracking your progress will help you reflect on how far you’ve come. Doing this will help you stay motivated.

8. Tell people about your goals

You’ve heard that actions speak louder than words. But talking about your goals can help keep you accountable. Don’t be afraid to tell a friend or family what you’re working on.

9. Find a buddy

Pursuing a goal with a friend can also keep you motivated. Whether you’re going to the gym or taking a class together, setting goals with your friends can make the whole experience more fun.

Plus, you can hold each other accountable, dragging each other out of bed for a workout on tough days.

10. Keep a journal

Writing and reflecting on your goals can help your motivation. Journaling keeps your ambitions front and center so you don’t forget what you’re working toward.

10 examples of personal health goals

You might be wondering, “What are good health goals?” These examples can inspire you as you think of your own.

Nutritional goals

1. Eat four plant-based meals per week to lower your environmental impact

2. Drink eight cups of water every day so you can have more energy at work

3. Stop drinking alcohol so you can reduce your weight

Physical goals

4. Stretch every 40 minutes to prevent back pains at work

5. Try a new workout class every month to keep things fresh in your life

6. Exercise a bit longer every week to build up your endurance

7. Improve your cardio so you can reduce your risk of heart attack

Mental health goals

8. Establish a morning routine so you’re less stressed after you wake up

9. Get more sleep to have more energy in the day

10. Write in your gratitude journal every day so you can have a more positive outlook on life

Long-term health goals

Improve cardiovascular health

Commit to a consistent cardiovascular exercise routine, such as running, swimming, or cycling, with the aim of significantly improving heart health over the next year. This could include measurable milestones like lowering your resting heart rate or increasing your VO2 max.

Establish a comprehensive wellness routine

Over the course of the next two years, develop a holistic wellness routine that includes regular physical activity, mental health practices (like meditation), and adequate sleep. This goal is about creating a balanced lifestyle that supports overall well-being.

Enhance flexibility and mobility

Work towards improving your flexibility and mobility through daily stretching and targeted exercises. The goal is to maintain or increase your range of motion and reduce the risk of injuries as you age, with progress tracked over several months to a year.

Reduce dependence on medication

If applicable, aim to reduce or eliminate the need for certain medications by adopting healthier lifestyle choices. For example, lowering blood pressure or managing diabetes through diet and exercise. This goal should be pursued under medical supervision and can take several years to achieve.

Short-term health goals

Complete a 30-day hydration challenge

Set a goal to drink at least 8 cups of water every day for the next 30 days. This short-term challenge will help you establish a consistent hydration habit, which can have immediate benefits for your energy levels and skin health.

Implement a morning routine

Over the next month, develop a morning routine that includes activities like stretching, a healthy breakfast, and mindfulness exercises. This goal is designed to start your day with positive habits that set the tone for overall well-being.

Reduce sugar intake

For the next 60 days, focus on reducing your daily sugar consumption by avoiding sugary snacks, drinks, and processed foods. The aim is to wean off added sugars and notice improvements in energy levels and weight management.

Increase daily steps

Commit to walking an additional 2,000 steps each day for the next two weeks. This short-term goal is easily measurable and can help boost your physical activity levels without requiring significant lifestyle changes.

Practice gratitude daily

For the next month, write down three things you’re grateful for each day. This goal helps shift your mindset towards positivity and can lead to improved mental well-being and reduced stress in the short term.

8 tips to achieve health goals

Visualize success: Create a clear mental image of what achieving your health goals looks and feels like. Visualization can help you stay focused and motivated. Break down big goals: Divide larger health goals into smaller, manageable steps. This makes them less overwhelming and allows you to track progress more easily. Set reminders: Use alarms, sticky notes, or digital reminders to keep your health goals front and center throughout your day. Celebrate small wins: Acknowledge and celebrate small milestones along the way. This reinforces positive behavior and keeps you motivated. Seek professional guidance: Consider consulting a healthcare professional, nutritionist, or personal trainer for expert advice tailored to your specific goals. Stay flexible: Be willing to adjust your goals as needed. Life changes, and so should your approach to achieving your health objectives. Create a supportive environment: Surround yourself with people who support your goals and remove temptations or distractions that could derail your progress. Reflect regularly: Take time to reflect on your progress, what’s working, and what’s not. This helps you stay on track and make necessary adjustments.

Make your health your priority

Don’t give up on your New Year’s resolution just yet. You only have one body, and you are already taking steps to take care of it. The only thing left to do is keep going.

Go back and re-evaluate your goals using the tips above. Now that you have a clearer idea of what personal health goals are, you can set yourself up for success with a healthier approach.

