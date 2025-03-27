What Are The Best Oil Blotting Sheets & Papers [2023]? (2025)

Affiliate Links

Every year, as summer rolls around, I ask myself, “What are the best oil-blotting sheets and papers to keep the extra shine off my face?” My skin isn’t particularly oily. Yes, I have an oily t-zone, but over the years I developed a skincare routine that keeps the extra sebum and shine under control. Until summer comes around. Then, my sebaceous glands go into overdrive, turning my face into a slick mess.

When that happened in winter, I just dusted a layer of powder on my t-zone, and I was good for hours. But in summer, that doesn’t work as well. I just have to apply so much powder throughout the day that, by the end of it, my skin resembles a cakey mask.

Oil-absorbing primers usually work better, but they add an extra step in my skincare routine. Unless it’s a special occasion, I just can’t be bothered with them. Astringents are out of the question. They dry out your skin, causing it to produce even more oil! No thank you!

I thought I had run out of options. Then I discovered them. Oil blotting sheets. These unassuming and underrated little pieces of paper are an oily-skinned gal’s best friends. They soak up all traces of oil and shine without bothering and removing your makeup.

They’re travel-friendly, too. They take so little space in your bag, so you can easily take them with you wherever you go, ready to use every time a bit of shine appears on your skin. But which ones should you buy? Here are the best oil-blotting sheets and papers I’ve come across:

What To Look For In Blotting Sheets And Papers

Here’s what to look for in good blotting sheets and papers to know they’re worth your money:

Ingredients: Blotting papers are designed to soak up excess oil, so they need to contain absorbing ingredients that can do the job. Some ingredients that can do that are charcoal, silica, silicones, and clays.

Blotting papers are designed to soak up excess oil, so they need to contain absorbing ingredients that can do the job. Some ingredients that can do that are charcoal, silica, silicones, and clays. Materials: According to dermatologists, the best materials for oil blotting papers are cotton, rice, willow bark, and flaxseed. They’re gentle, flexible, and get the job done.

According to dermatologists, the best materials for oil blotting papers are cotton, rice, willow bark, and flaxseed. They’re gentle, flexible, and get the job done. Sustainability: This isn’t a must for everyone, but if you care about the planet, it’s something to prioritise. After all, when your skin is super oily, you can go through several sheets in a day. Opting for biodegradable materials means you won’t harm the environment in your quest for matte skin.

Boscia Green Tea Blotting Linens (100 sheets, $10.00)

$10 may seem a lot for oil blotting sheets, but Boscia Green Tea Blotting Linens are worth it. Powder and fragrance-free, they are made from a natural fiber derived from the abaca leaf (a plant that resembles a banana), a sustainable resource. The green tea in them doesn’t, sadly, do much, but it doesn’t hurt skin either. If you’re looking for an option that is good both for your skin and the environment, you should definitely pick these up.

Available at: Ulta

Active Ingredients: 100% Natural Abaca Leaf Fiber, Green Tea Benefits: Removes excess shine without irritating skin or disrupting your makeup. Cons: The green tea in here won’t do much for your skin. Skin type: Oily. Fragrance-free: No.

Petite n Pretty Glow Nowhere Oil Blotting Sheets ($8.50)

These sheets have the cutest packaging I’ve ever seen. The hemp-and-pulp sheets are biodegradable as well and absorb every last trace of excess oil on your skin without ruining your makeup. Your makeup stays fresh and you don’t glow anywhere – well, you may glow a little (I do like a dewy look), but you won’t look like a disco ball while getting groceries or on a night out.

Available at: Ulta

Active Ingredients: Hemp and pulp paper Benefits: Removes excess oil without ruining your makeup. Biodegradable. Cons: Packaging is made of plastic, no refills available. See Also These Oil-Blotting Papers Will Soak Up Every Drop of Grease on Your Face Skin type: Oily. Fragrance-free: No.

REM Beauty Satin Sheets (100 sheets, $20)

Oh my, these are expensive! But if you don’t mind the splurge, they’re worth every cent. These super soft sheets absorb excess oil, keeping your makeup fresh and your skin looking dewy – not a frying pan. One is enough to do the job, so you may actually save money in the long run (am I the only one fed up with using 3 sheets in one go on torrid summer days?!). They can’t purify pores like the brand promises but hey, brands always have a tendency to exaggerate. As long as you know what you’re buying, you won’t be disappointed.

Available at: Selfridges, Sephora, and Ulta

Active Ingredients: Black bamboo charcoal. Benefits: Absorb excess oil. You need only one sheet to do the job. Vegan. Sustainable packaging. Cons: Expensive and can’t purify pores. Skin type: Oily. Fragrance-free: Yes.

Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets (50 sheets, $8.47)

These blotting papers are a drugstore classic for a reason. They work, soaking up excess oil without messing up your makeup. The material is super smooth, so they don’t tug at the skin or feel rough as you use them. I wish you got more than 50 in the pack, but hey that’s still a lot of uses to get out of them.

Available at: iHerb and Walmart

Active ingredients: Polypropylene and mineral oil. Benefits: Soaks up excess without removing makeup. Very soft. Cons: If you don’t like mineral oil, this isn’t for you. Skin type: Oily skin. Fragrance-free: Yes.

DHC Oil Blotting Paper ($100 sheets, $7.00)

If you’re on a budget, or have super oily skin and go through several blotting sheets a day, these offer the best value for you. They’re made of hemp, so they soak up all traces of excess oil gently, mattifying your skin without ruining your makeup. Carry them in your bag so you can fight the shine wherever you go.

Available at: Dermstore and Look Fantastic

Active ingredients: Hemp fibers. Benefits: Affordable, mattify skin while keeping makeup intact. Cons: Can’t think of anything. Skin type: Oily. Fragrance-free: Yes.

Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Paper Refill ($10.00)

When you think blotting sheets are one of those boring things that can’t get any better, Rhianna came along and revolutionised. These sheets come in a scroll container, so you can tear off the size you want. Plus, they’re refillable (it’s a bit tricky, but doable), so you don’t have to repurchase the whole thing every time. Did I mention the case has a compact mirror so you can see what your doing? The sheets themselves do a good job at absorbing excess oil while keeping your makeup intact.

Available at: Boots and Ulta

Active ingredients: Wood pulp. Benefits: Absorbs excess oil without removing makeup, tears to size, refillable, comes with a mirror. Cons: Tricky to refill. Skin type: Oily. Fragrance-free: Yes.

Beauty Blender Blotterazzi ($21.00)

Are you eco-conscious and want to cut down on waste? Look no further than Beautyblender Blotterazzi. They’re reusable blotting sheets. Yep, these teardrops-shaped sponges are designed to neatly fit around the curves of your face to remove every last trace of excess shine while keeping your face fresh. They come in packs of two or four, in a case ventilated with a hygienic separator between each sponge to keep each one sanitary and avoid contamination. The only con? You’ll have to clean them often.

Available at: Beauty Bay, Brown Thomas, and Selfridges

Active ingredients: Sponge. Benefits: Reusable, absorbs excess oil without ruining makeup. Cons: You’ll have to wash it often. Skin type: All skin types can use it. Fragrance-free: Yes.

The Bottom Line

Blotting sheets are the most effective, convenient, and cheapest way to keep your skin shine-free. You may have to use them several times throughout the day, but at least they don’t make you look cakey!