What Are the Different Types of Urology Supplies (2025)

Urological conditions are not an uncommon problem in adults. They become more likely as you age, but many people deal with them throughout their life. Despite this, public knowledge on the topic is quite minimal. That means if you’ve recently started having urinary trouble, you probably don’t know what products you’ll need to deal with it.

That’s why we’re here today to discuss the different types of urology supplies with you. We want to make sure people with urinary problems know all the options available to them so they can make an informed purchase when the time comes.

Urinary Catheters

Let’s start with the most common urological product: the urinary catheter. Most people have heard of these before but aren’t aware that there are multiple kinds. Even though your doctor will go over which type is best for you, it doesn’t hurt to know your options before going into that conversation.

Indwelling

Let’s start by talking about indwelling catheters. When people think about catheters, these are usually the ones that come to mind. They reach into your bladder and connect to an external leg bag that collects the urine.

Indwelling catheters have a small balloon on the end of them, which helps hold them in place inside of your bladder. Because of this feature, they aren’t easy to remove on your own. You’ll need the guidance of a doctor to remove it, but you shouldn’t need to do that often.

External

Indwelling catheters aren’t the only type that connects to a leg bag, though. External ones also need an exterior collector for urine. The biggest difference is that they don’t have a tube that goes into your urethra.

Because of that difference, many people want to useexternal catheters. However, they are not as effective as the indwelling variation. Plus, you’ll need to change them every night, which can become tedious. Another important thing to note is that both male and female versions of external catheters exist, so you’ll need to ensure you get the right kind.

Intermittent

One thing many people don’t know is that most individuals who deal with urinary incontinence and other urological conditions don’t have the issue for very long. Because of that, the previous permanent solutions aren’t needed. Temporary, intermittent catheters will do the job.

They don’t need a leg bag to hold the urine within the tube itself. That means you need to replace these catheters regularly, but they’re not that hard to interchange. They make an active lifestyle easy to achieve due to the lack of a need for a leg bag.

Leg Bags

Since we’ve already mentionedleg bags so much, we should go over the different kinds that are available to you next. There are only two versions of this product, but they are quite distinct from one another.

Reusable Bag

First, we have thereusable leg bag. As the name suggests, you can use these multiple times before needing to replace them. If you use the bag long enough, you’ll need to clean it at some point to avoid potential infections. Another plus, though, is most of them will have a drainage valve that will allow for easy emptying of the bag.

Disposable Bag

Next up, we have thedisposable leg bags. Since you will throw these out after they fill up, you won’t have to worry about potential infections. However, that also means you’ll need to buy more replacements, which can add up. If insurance covers your incontinence supplies, though, this won’t be a concern for you. Additionally, using a disposable bag means you’ll never have to deal with the contents.

Irrigation Systems

Regardless of which leg bag you use, you’ll need to clean out the catheter at some point. Due to the nature of how they work, they can build up bacteria very quickly. That’s why you’ll need anirrigation system to clear them out. Irrigation systems come in a few parts.

Solution

The most important part of this set is the saline solution. This combination of salt and water is the liquid you’ll need to flush out the catheter and your bladder. Some people might need to use this solution up to five times a day, but everyone will work their way down to once a day after enough usage. Of course, your doctor will be the one to tell you how often you’ll need to use your saline solution.

Syringe

Of course, to move the solution through your system, you’ll need a syringe. This device will push the saline into the end of your catheter, then pull it back out afterward. You must ensure that you don’t push or pull too hard because you might break the catheter or hurt yourself.

Tray

Another accessory you’ll need for this system is an irrigation tray. This tray will be a sterile location to store all your other irrigation supplies. You’ll need this because this process needs to be a sanitary one. Before you start, you must thoroughly clean your hands and ensure your saline solution and syringe don’t touch any dirty surfaces. Failure to do so could result in a urinary infection.

Extra Accessories

There are a few distinct types of urology supplies you also might need during this time. These are more minor tools. Most of them are just extra items that you might need as you go.

Straps for holding your leg bag in place.

Adhesives for securing other various urology products to your body.

Extra tubing for connecting your catheter and leg bag.

Containers for nighttime urinary drainage.

