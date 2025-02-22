What are the specific applications of yeast extract in the animal industry? (2025)

Yeast extract is widely used in the animal industry, mainly in feed, aquaculture, and animal health products. The following is a specific introduction:

Feed field

As a high-quality protein source, yeast extract contains abundant protein with a reasonable amino acid composition, which is close to the amino acid composition of animal body protein. It has high bioavailability and can partially replace traditional protein sources such as fish meal and soybean meal, providing the nitrogen source needed for animal growth. It is widely used in some special aquatic feed and pet feed that require high protein quality, which helps to improve animal growth performance and production efficiency.

Enhance feed attractant: Yeast extract has a unique odor and flavor, which has a good attractant effect on animals. In aquatic feed, it can attract aquatic animals such as fish and shrimp to feed, improve feeding rate and feed utilization, reduce feed loss in water, and reduce pollution to the water environment; In livestock and poultry feed, it can also improve the palatability of the feed and increase animal feed intake, especially for some young animals and animals with lower feed intake, the effect is more significant.

Promoting digestion and absorption of feed: Yeast extract contains various enzymes and functional substances, such as protease, amylase, β - glucanase, etc. These enzymes can play a digestive role in animals, helping them break down nutrients such as protein and starch in feed and improve its digestibility; At the same time, components such as β - glucan and oligosaccharides in yeast cell walls can also regulate the balance of animal gut microbiota, promote the growth and reproduction of beneficial bacteria, and enhance the digestive and absorption functions of the gut.

Improving the stability of feed quality: During the storage process of feed, certain components in yeast extract have antioxidant effects, which can prevent the oxidation and deterioration of nutrients such as oil and vitamins in the feed, and extend the shelf life of the feed; In addition, yeast extract can also improve the processing performance of feed, making feed particles more uniform and solid, increasing the forming rate and water resistance of feed, which is beneficial for the production and storage of feed.

Breeding field

Promoting animal growth and development: In livestock and poultry farming, the nutritional components and bioactive substances in yeast extracts can participate in the metabolic processes of animals, promote the secretion of growth hormones, and increase the growth rate and weight gain of animals. In aquaculture, it can also promote the growth of aquatic animals such as fish and shrimp, increase aquaculture yield and economic benefits.

Enhancing animal immunity: β - glucan, mannan oligosaccharides and other components in yeast extract have immunomodulatory effects, which can activate immune cells in animals, such as macrophages and lymphocytes, enhance non-specific and specific immunity, improve animal resistance to pathogens, reduce disease occurrence, and lower breeding costs.

Improving animal intestinal health: It can regulate the structure of animal intestinal microbiota, promote the growth and reproduction of beneficial bacteria such as Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus, inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria such as Escherichia coli and Salmonella, maintain the balance of intestinal microbiota, and reduce the occurrence of intestinal diseases; At the same time, it can enhance the intestinal mucosal barrier function, prevent pathogens and harmful substances from invading the body, and ensure the intestinal health of animals.

Improving animal reproductive performance: Nutrients and bioactive factors in yeast extracts also have a certain promoting effect on animal reproductive performance. In breeding livestock and poultry, it can improve the reproductive capacity of breeding livestock and poultry, such as increasing the number of piglets produced by sows and improving the hatching rate of breeding eggs; In aquaculture, it also has a positive impact on the gonad development and reproduction of parent fish, which helps to improve the quality and quantity of aquatic animal reproduction.

Animal health products field

Preparation of immune enhancer: various animal immune enhancers have been developed by using the immune regulation function of yeast extract to prevent and treat animal immune deficiency and infectious diseases. These immune enhancers can be administered to animals orally or by injection to enhance their immunity, strengthen their resistance to pathogens such as viruses and bacteria, and reduce the occurrence and spread of diseases.

Production of Microecological Preparations: Compound with other beneficial microorganisms such as lactic acid bacteria, Bacillus subtilis, etc. to make microecological preparations, which are used to regulate the balance of animal intestinal microbiota, improve animal digestive function and health status. These microecological preparations can be used as feed additives for a long time, with the advantages of being green, safe, and residue free, meeting the requirements of modern animal husbandry for environmental protection and food safety.

Developing antioxidant products: Due to the antioxidant properties of yeast extract, it can be used to develop animal antioxidant products that help animals eliminate free radicals in their bodies, reduce oxidative stress damage to their bodies, and improve their health and productivity. In some breeding environments with high stress factors, such as high temperature, high humidity, and high-density breeding, the application of antioxidant products can effectively alleviate animal stress reactions and ensure animal production efficiency.