What Award Did Virodh Win

18 dec 2017 · There were around 1,000 Facebook pages, excluding individual accounts. The most popular was the one that ran by the name 'Patidar virodhi BJP'.

There were around 1,000 Facebook pages, excluding individual accounts. The most popular was the one that ran by the name 'Patidar virodhi BJP'. Congress leaders said they employed people from other states in Gujarat. They said they didn't promote "vikaas gando thayo che" campaign as it was found to be hurting Gujarati sentiment. Patidar virodhi BJP