What Eye Shape Do I Have: Complement Your Eyes with Makeup (2025)

Have you ever followed through a makeup routine and wondered why your eye makeup never seems to turn out how those beauty gurus make it out to be? Maybe it is not a skill issue. Perhaps, it’s your eyes that are a little different from that of the makeup artist you are following. It is also recommended to wear makeup in a certain way depending on what your eye shape is. It would benefit you so much more if you understood the answer to the question “What eye shape do I have?” and applied makeup techniques that complement it.

Table of Contents 6 Types of Eye Shapes

Try On Makeup for Your Eye Shapes

Bottom Line

6 Types of Eye Shapes

There are several different eye shapes and eye types beyond just “big” and “small”. Knowing the answer to, “what kind of eyes do I have?”, will help you opt for your makeup choices better.

See Also 12 Hooded Eyes Secrets To Boost Makeup Skills

Almond Eyes

Think of how an almond is. It has a slightly upswept outer corner with a very obvious point at the end, which is also very apparent in the inner corner of the eye. Basically the eye overall resembles the appearance of an almond and thus this shape is considered to be a very versatile one with almond shaped eyes that can incorporate several different kinds of eye makeup routine. To determine if you have almond eyes, see if your iris either hides behind or touches the upper and lower lids as you look straight.

To accentuate your almond-shaped eyes even more, you can use a dark brown or a deeper shade of eyeshadow to create depth around the outer corners. You can also do a soft winged eyeliner complimenting a natural lift of the eyes. Curling the lashes can further accentuate the shape as it creates definition

Round Eyes

As the name suggests, round eyes are often associated with eyes that are shaped round. They have more white to them and so the eyes often tend to look “awake”. This means that they are usually large and open, and don’t have that sharp edge to them on the outer corner as opposed to almond eyes. The ratio between the vertical and horizontal length of the eyes is not a lot and you can completely see the iris to be visible without any obstruction from the lids.

Round eyes are often accentuated with makeup by making the appearable of the eyes longer. Dark shades of shadow are often applied on both the upper and lower lids, with a white color water line making the appearance of eyes large. Sometimes an eyeliner can help create an elongated look to the eyes.

Monolid Eyes

Monolid eyes have little to do with the eye shape itself and everything to do with the lids. Where normally the upper eyelids tend to have creases to them, monolid eyes lack that crease and so the upper lid is completely smooth and flat and seemingly has a uniform singular lid above the eye. If your upper lids don’t crease or fold as you open or close your eyes, you likely have monolids.

Usually, eyeliners are difficult to work with when it comes to monolid eyes. They either end up getting smudged easily or getting lost on the upper lid. But if you still want to create sharp edges across the ends of your eyes, consider using a smudged dark matte eyeshadow. A shimmery shade of eyeshadow at the inner corner can further brighten up the eyes.

Upturned Eyes

Upturned eyes tend to have that natural lift in the outer corner of the eyes. They are also commonly known as “Fox” eyes or “cat-eye” eyes. Sometimes the inner corners are dipped downwards giving that upturned eye look more depth as the outer corners seem to be stretched outwards. If you look straight, it is easily noticeable if you have upturned eyes by how the outer corners of the eye are. If they are slightly lifted, you have upturned eyes.

You can enhance the cat-eye look even more by creating a sharp wing on the outer corner of the eyes. You can also enhance the natural shape of the eye by opting for a more smokey look.

Downturned Eyes

The downturned eyes are exactly the opposite of the upward eyes. The outer corners of the eyes are slightly sipping down and at times give a “drowsy” or “sleepy” look with the soft depth in the eyes. They tend to be elongated giving that graceful appearance. The downturned eyes are more enhanced when the person smiles as usually there is a natural dip in the eyes when people smile, it further resonates it.

Usually, many makeup artists suggest creating a naturally lifted appearance to the downturned eyes. Naturally, a winged liner is the way to go but along with that, a smudged eyeshadow on the upper lid extends outwards across the wing to further create that lifted look.

Hooded Eyes

Hooded eyes are similar to monolids with the exception that they have a visible crease that gets covered by excess skin when the eyes are open. They share the characteristic of having a fold to them that sort of covers the eyelid crease, at times making the eye seem smaller. Just like monolids, if the crease above your eyes disappears when you open your eyes, you likely have hooded eyes.

Go for smudge-proof and transfer-resistant products, as the fold can cause makeup to smear. Blend eyeshadow slightly above the crease to create the illusion of a more open eye. Avoid thick eyeliner, as it can make the lids appear even smaller.

Try On Makeup for Your Eye Shapes

BeautyPlus Online Detector

BeautyPlus is so much more than a beautifying tool. It will help you decide what kind of makeup look would look best on you given your facial structure, eye shape, brows, lips, and nose shape. It uses AI to help you shortlist some of the looks that you will most certainly flaunt flawlessly, and it does so by helping you find out what your eye shape is. Here’s how you can try on makeup for your specific eye shape and see what looks best on you.

1. Open your favorite browser and head over to the BeautyPlus website. Go to online tools and from there click on the AI Face detector tool.

2. At the homepage of BeautyPlus AI Face detector tool, find the button “Upload Image” and click it to upload a portrait of yourself.

3. The image will process giving you the analysis of your face, which includes face shape. It will give you an in-depth analysis of your face structure along with suggestions to accentuate your look.

4. Since you want to know the eye shape, click on “Eye” which is next to “Shape”, and it will give you an analysis of your eye shape too.

5. Below the eye analysis, there is a section for makeup, choose between the makeup type you want to see: Daily Commute, Work Meeting, or Dance Party, and click on the makeup look so it applies to your face.

Try Detecting Your Eye Shape Now

Bottom Line

Your eyes are unique and that’s what makes them you. Yes, it is incredibly helpful when you know what eye shape you have so you know exactly what would look best on you. Being able to wear makeup where you feel most comfortable remains the key, however, because you will only be confident in your look when you feel best about yourself.