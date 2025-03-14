Edamame benefits include lowering blood sugar, improving menopausal symptoms, and lowering the risk of heart disease and certain cancers. It also has an excellent nutrition profile.

Edamame is a type of legume that is low in carbohydrates and high in protein, fiber, folate, and magnesium. It contains all nine essential amino acids and is prevalent in vegetarian and vegan diets. Edamame are soybeans picked young, which are soft and easy to eat. Mature soybeans are dry and used to make soy products like tofu.



1. Prevents Blood Sugar Spikes

Edamame is considered a high-fiber food. One cup provides about one-third of the recommended daily intake.

It is an excellent snack for people with diabetes because it is relatively low in carbohydrates and high in protein and fiber. This combination can help slow the absorption of sugar and help improve blood sugar levels.

Soy products like edamame also contain compounds called isoflavones that have been shown to lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.

2. Lowers LDL Cholesterol Levels

Various studies have indicated that the protein, isoflavones, and fiber in edamame may all play a part in helping to lower total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol ("bad" cholesterol).

In one review of 46 studies, researchers found that 25 grams of soy protein daily reduced overall LDL levels in adults by up to 4%. One cup of edamame has about 18 g of soy protein.

3. May Reduce Menopause Symptoms

Soybeans contain naturally occurring plant compounds called phytoestrogens, which mimic the female hormone estrogen. The production of estrogen slows during menopause, causing bone loss, vaginal atrophy, and other symptoms.

One study found consuming about 15 g of soy protein, like edamame, for six months has been shown to reduce bone loss. While more research is needed, some evidence indicates that consuming soy, such as edamame, during menopause may help reduce symptoms such as hot flashes.



4. Lowers Risk of Heart Disease

Soy foods, like edamame, have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease and improve the function of the heart and blood vessels thanks to their combination of polyunsaturated fat, fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

One study shows replacing red meat with soy and nuts lowered the risk of heart disease by 14%. Other research found that those who ate soy products at least four times a week had a lower risk of heart disease compared to those who didn't eat soy at all.



5. May Prevent Prostate Cancer

Some studies found isoflavones, compounds in soy, inhibit the growth and development of prostate cancer. Once digested, soy isoflavones become steroid-like compounds that decrease cell transition spreading. People in countries with a traditional diet high in soy products show a much lower rate of prostate cancer than populations without a high intake of soy.



6. May Reduce Breast Cancer Risk

Similar to prostate cancer, the isoflavones in soy foods, including edamame, may help lower the risk of developing breast cancer. Studies suggest that consuming soy foods may help protect against hormone-mediated breast cancer in some populations.

A 2020 review of 18 studies found that women with the highest soy intake had a 12% reduced risk of breast cancer compared to women with the lowest soy intake, especially among premenopausal women and women with estrogen receptor-negative breast cancer.

However, not all studies have shown a reduced risk, especially with certain types of breast cancer. A 2016 study found an association between a high intake of soy products or isoflavones and a potentially increased risk of breast cancer.

More research is needed to understand the factors that influence how soy intake affects breast cancer risk, including hormonal status, menopausal status, and when soy is consumed (childhood vs. adulthood).

7. Lowers Blood Pressure

Foods rich in potassium, like edamame, have been shown to lower blood pressure levels. The mineral helps relax blood vessel walls, which reduces blood pressure. One cup of edamame beans has about 676 mg of potassium. That's about 25% of the recommended daily value for adult women and 20% for adult men.

8. Reduces Inflammation

Compounds in soybeans (like isoflavones and soy peptides) have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce long-lasting inflammation. Multiple studies have shown a link between eating soy foods and reduced inflammation.

In postmenopausal women with metabolic syndrome , eating 3.5 ounces (100 grams) of soy nuts daily for eight weeks reduced markers of inflammation, including IL-18 and c-reactive protein (CRP).

, eating 3.5 ounces (100 grams) of soy nuts daily for eight weeks reduced markers of inflammation, including IL-18 and c-reactive protein (CRP). A meta-analysis of 28 studies found that soy consumption reduced levels of another inflammatory marker called TNF-α.

9. Improves Digestive Health

Edamame contains both insoluble and solublefiber. These fibers improve digestive health in several ways.

Soluble and insoluble fibers help promote regular bowel movements.

Soluble fibers stimulate the release of compounds called short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). These compounds supportgut healthby feeding the cells that line the colon, regulatingintestinal inflammation, and improving the intestinal wall.

In addition to fiber, the amino acids in edamame appear to improve the overall gut environment by increasing healthy bacteria (Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria) and decreasing unhealthy bacteria in the intestinal tract.

Although more research is needed, eating soy foods, including edamame, may also reduce the risk of colorectal cancer, especially for postmenopausal women.

10. Helps Weight Management

Foods like edamame that are high in protein and fiber may help you lose weight and maintain a healthy body weight.

Protein may help with weight loss and weight maintenance by slowing digestion, helping you feel full longer. Protein also stimulates the release of certain hormones (such as peptide YY and cholecystokinin), which affect areas of the brain to decrease hunger.

Like protein, fiber slows digestion and stimulates the body to make satiety hormones, which may help with weight loss or maintenance. Including edamame in your diet regularly could help with satiety and prevent overeating.

If you're not allergic to soy and don't have conditions that may worsen with soy consumption, it's safe to eat edamame frequently. Be sure to look for signs of gas or bloating, which may indicate intolerance. Adjust intake accordingly or talk to a healthcare provider.

Nutrition Profile of Edamame

Edamame contains all essential amino acids and is a good source of calcium, fiber, vitamin C, and iron. The nutritional breakdown of 1 cup of beans (shelled edamame) includes:

Calories: 188

Fat: 8 grams (g)

Protein: 18.4 g

Calcium: 97.6 milligrams (mg)

Iron: 3.52 mg

Sodium: 9.4 mg

Carbohydrates: 13.8 g

Fiber: 8 g

Sugars: 3.4 g

Magnesium: 99.2 mg

Vitamin C: 9.45 mg

Soybeans are naturally gluten-free and low in carbohydrates compared to other legumes. For example, edamame contains only 14 g of carbs per cup compared to 40 g for cooked kidney beans.

Edamame is an excellent source of plant protein, with more than 18 g per cup (boiled and shelled). Soy protein is considered high-quality because it contains all nine essential amino acids and is often a staple in vegan and vegetarian diets.



Where to Find Edamame Whole or shelled edamame can usually be found in your local grocer's frozen vegetable aisle. Some stores with a specialty produce section will carry fresh edamame pods.

Are Edamame Beans and Pods Both Edible?

Edamame shells may be tempting to chew on because they absorb flavor during preparation. Technically, both the pod and the edamame beans are edible, but it isn't advisable to eat the pods as they are tough to chew and swallow. Edamame pods, or shells, should be disposed of or composted.

If you've eaten a pod or part of a pod by mistake, don't worry. They are not toxic and will likely be digested with ease, but an excessive number of pods may cause digestive upset.



Soy Risks and Considerations

Soy allergies typically appear in children 3 and under, but it's possible to develop an allergy at any age. Telling signs of an immune response to soy include:

Itching

Trouble breathing

Repetitive cough

Hives

Be mindful of soy intolerance, which may appear as digestive issues, bloating, gas, or other mild symptoms.

If your diet is currently low in fiber, increasing fiber gradually and drinking plenty of fluids (mostly water) can help prevent gas, bloating, and other digestive symptoms.

Limited scientific research suggests excessive soy consumption may alter thyroid hormone levels and interfere with the production of thyroid hormones, particularly in women.However, numerous studies suggest that normal soy intake is unlikely to significantly impact thyroid health.

Because soy can be found in many foods, like soy milk, tofu, soy sauce, and processed foods like bread and snack bars, it's important to keep track of any developing symptoms and discuss soy consumption with your healthcare provider if you have any concerns.

Soy is among the top eight allergens in the United States. Soy allergies can have serious side effects. If you are allergic to soy, avoid edamame.

How to Prepare Edamame

Edamame is traditionally found in East Asian cuisine. In grocery stores, you can find edamame whole, shelled, frozen, or fresh.

To enjoy as a snack, boil, steam, or microwave whole pods (shells on) until they are soft. Then strain, rinse, and add salt to taste. Use your teeth to pop the beans out of the shell.

You can use the same cooking methods when preparing edamame beans (shelled). Then toss, mash, or prepare as you'd like. They can be added to soups, salads, or pureed to make a hummus alternative.

You must cook edamame. Soybeans can cause serious digestive issues when eaten raw.



Summary

Edamame is the only source of plant protein that contains all nine amino acids. It is high in fiber, low in carbs, and has helpful compounds that may help lower cholesterol levels, relieve menopausal symptoms, regulate blood sugar levels, reduce the risk of heart disease and some cancers, and more.

Relatively inexpensive and quick to prepare, edamame is a staple for vegans and vegetarians. Because edamame is an immature soybean, people with soy allergies should avoid it. Those with an intolerance should consult a healthcare provider before consumption.

