What is Aphrodisiac Chocolate? | Tabs (2024)

Whether you’re trying to breathe fresh life into a relationship that’s gone stale or you want to spice up a casual fling or one-night stand, there is no better way than bringing aphrodisiacs into the bedroom.

But let’s be honest - whipping up a batch of oysters isn’t practical, and asking your partner to take some strange supplements isn’t really going to set a romantic mood. So, what’s the most powerful aphrodisiac you can introduce naturally?

Look no further than our horny chocolate here at Tabs, loaded with natural aphrodisiacs and proven to enhance intimate moments for everyone involved. What is aphrodisiac chocolate, though, and is it really right for you?

This quick beginner’s guide will answer many of the questions that may be swirling around your head right now - from the Tabs chocolate ingredients that make it so powerful to the specific effects you can expect when trying sex chocolate.

What is Aphrodisiac Chocolate?

If you’re still on the fence, hear us out. What is aphrodisiac chocolate, and is the hype legit? As the name suggests, this is much more than a tasty treat. It’s a carefully crafted blend of natural ingredients designed to spark desire and elevate intimacy.

Let’s take a step back. Why is chocolate an aphrodisiac itself? Cocoa has all sorts of beneficial compounds, from antioxidants to caffeine. Even just the experience of indulging in chocolate can be sensual, comforting, and calming - all things that set the mood.

However, aphrodisiac chocolate takes this a step further. It combines the mood-boosting properties of cocoa with powerful herbs and botanicals that have been used for centuries to enhance sexual desire and arousal.

The idea is simple. Since chocolate already contains compounds like phenylethylamine (the “love drug”) and theobromine, it serves as the perfect base for other noted aphrodisiacs.

It’s way easier to get your partner on board to try something new if it looks familiar and tastes amazing. Chocolate ticks both those boxes. And trust us - it packs a punch. It can heighten arousal, increase blood flow, and get you in the right headspace for intimate moments.

Whether you're looking to reignite the spark in your relationship or explore your own desires, it’s something you have got to try. But what is aphrodisiac chocolate made of that makes it so powerful?

The Ingredients Behind the Magic

We’ve touched on chocolate already, but that’s just one piece of the puzzle in the sensual effects this solution has to offer. Each component is carefully selected for its science-backed benefits on libido, mood, or both. Here’s an overview of some of the most common ingredients:

Cocoa : The base of every great chocolate starts here. It’s packed with antioxidants and compounds like phenylethylamine that elevate mood and promote relaxation. It also has theobromine, which can improve blood flow and set the stage for enhanced arousal.

: The base of every great chocolate starts here. It’s packed with antioxidants and compounds like phenylethylamine that elevate mood and promote relaxation. It also has theobromine, which can improve blood flow and set the stage for enhanced arousal. Maca Root : This Peruvian herb can boost stamina and libido, giving you the sexual endurance you need for a night of fun. It balances hormone levels to increase both desire and energy. It’s a go-to remedy for reviving sex drive in both men and women.

: This Peruvian herb can boost stamina and libido, giving you the sexual endurance you need for a night of fun. It balances hormone levels to increase both desire and energy. It’s a go-to remedy for reviving sex drive in both men and women. Epimedium (Horny Goat Weed) : True to its name, it’s known to enhance libido and improve erectile function . It boosts nitric oxide levels to send more blood to the genital area. This isn’t just important for guys - girls benefit from improved blood flow, too!

: True to its name, it’s known to enhance libido and . It boosts nitric oxide levels to send more blood to the genital area. This isn’t just important for guys - girls benefit from improved blood flow, too! Kanna: A South African herb traditionally used to reduce anxiety and stress. It creates a relaxed, euphoric feeling that sets the mood. It acts on serotonin levels to help you feel more emotionally connected and ready for intimacy. In other words, it lowers those walls you may have put up that would prevent you from being present.

This is the formulation we’ve come up with here at Tabs, and it’s safe to say it works. But if you want to learn how to make aphrodisiac chocolate, there are plenty of other ingredients you can rely on as well.

For example, ginseng is an adaptogen that supports the body’s stress response while boosting energy levels. It may increase sexual desire and improve performance.

You’ll also find tribulus used in other formulations, as this plant is known for its libido-boosting effects in both men and women. It raises androgen levels to increase sexual satisfaction.

We know what you’re thinking, though…is sex chocolate real? It sounds too good to be true, after all. So, does Tabs chocolate work? Absolutely.

Does it Really Work, Though?

There’s clearly a lot of hype surrounding aphrodisiac chocolate, but does it really deliver a boost to sex drive and elevate your sex life? It sure does. While the concept of sex chocolate is relatively new, the science behind it can be traced back centuries.

Each of the powerful botanicals packed into the chocolate - like maca, epimedium, and kanna - have long been used for their sex-enhancing effects across different civilizations. The research that has gone into selecting these ingredients speaks for itself.

The truth is, though, there’s no way to know for sure what this solution will do for you without taking a chance on it. Everyone’s sex drive is different, and this is not a magic bullet that will work 100% of the time.

Will it cure erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, or vaginal dryness? Maybe, maybe not. What it does do, though, is help you feel more in tune with your body and more connected to your partner.

The mood-enhancing properties of chocolate itself also play a role. When you feel relaxed and happy, you're naturally more open to intimacy. So while it’s not a “cure-all” for libido issues, the potential is certainly promising.

Plus, we’ve got tons of rave reviews from couples who tried our sex chocolate and felt the difference firsthand. Just see what they had to say:

Are There Any Side Effects to Be Aware of?

The results speak for themselves, but are there any side effects of sex chocolate you should be aware of before trying them out? We can’t speak for all formulations, only our own. The good news is our chocolate is completely safe for the vast majority of people.

There are zero illicit drugs or substances in Tabs. We take our sourcing seriously and have strict standards for who we get our ingredients from, and the entire process undergoes strict quality control measures. The product is meticulously crafted in our FDA-registered Utah, USA facility.

However, just like with the benefits, you may experience effects that most people don’t. For example, some herbs like epimedium may cause dizziness, dry mouth, or nausea if taken in excess. Similarly, those who are sensitive to caffeine may find Tabs leaves them feeling a bit jittery.

As with any product, you should check the label to see if there are any allergens you could be inadvertently exposing yourself to.

But any “side effects” can be mitigated simply by following the directions we’ve laid out. That being said, we’ll share some tips on using Tabs below so you can try it confidently.

Tips on Making the Most of Aphrodisiac Chocolate

You may be wondering, how long do aphrodisiac chocolates take to work? Or, how long does Tabs chocolate last? When should you eat it? How much should you eat?

Part of what separates our aphrodisiac chocolate from the rest is how easy we’ve made it to incorporate it into your sex life naturally. It’s known for the break, bite, bang mantra for a reason! Each square splits perfectly in half so you and your partner can split. We don’t recommend eating any more than ½ a square in a day.

The ingredients are fairly fast-acting, as you may start to feel your body and mind priming within 20-30 minutes - so time your intake accordingly. You can expect the real fun to begin within an hour, and it can last up to 4 hours.

You can take things a step further by setting the mood in advance. Dim the lights, put on some relaxing music, and enjoy the moment together. Aphrodisiac chocolate works best when it’s paired with a romantic, stress-free atmosphere, after all!

Other ways to heighten the experience include massaging each other, taking a bath together, or simply cuddling. Little bits of physical intimacy will build suspense and have you ravenous for each other when the chocolate kicks in.

Bringing Our Beginners Guide on Aphrodisiac Chocolate to a Close

So, what is aphrodisiac chocolate? In closing, this is going to be you and your partner’s new best friend in the bedroom, turning ordinary sexual encounters into something unlike you’ve ever experienced before.

We’ve explored how it works, the powerful ingredients behind it, and tips for making the most of it. The only thing left to do now is try it yourself and see what’s been missing from your sex life all this time!

