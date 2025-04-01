What Is Distichiasis (Double Eyelashes)? (2025)

Lymphedema distichiasis syndrome (LDS) is almost always associated with congenital distichiasis.

LDS affects the transport of fluid throughout the body in such a way that it can cause swelling or puffiness in a person's arms, hands, fingers, legs, feet and toes (the extremities).

Normally, the lymphatic system makes and moves immune cells and fluids around the body. When working properly, your body’s lymphatic system maintains proper fluid levels, absorbs fats, produces white blood cells that help your body’s immune response and removes waste and abnormal cells.

More simply stated, your lymphatic system is all about the transport of fluid throughout the body, and LDS interrupts that system. It can result in several complications, including:

Swelling of the extremities

Entropion

Ptosis

Cleft lip and palate

Webbed neck

Vertebral anomalies

Congenital heart defects

Another symptom of LDS is, of course, distichiasis.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, all people with LDS have their extra eyelashes when they are born. The age at which LDS presents varies, but it most often happens during puberty.