What is included in private health insurance in Germany (2025)

Private health insurance (Private Krankenversicherung, PKV) in Germany offers more choice and individual services compared to public insurance. When choosing such insurance, it is important to understand what exactly it includes and how it covers various aspects of health care. In this article, we will look at what services are included in the private insurance package, from outpatient and inpatient treatment to dental care and preventive measures.
Submit an application for registration of PKV
What is PKV and what is included in private health insurance
PKV — Private Krankenversicherung — is a private health insurance in Germany. Private insurance companies themselves determine the number of tariffs and what will be included in them. This allows the insured person to choose the conditions and necessary coverage according to their wishes.
PKV covers:
- Visit to the doctor - treatment by doctors and specialists.
- Inpatient treatment - covers the costs of hospitalisation, including single, double or general ward.
- Outpatient treatment - examinations, tests and procedures.
- Medicines - full coverage of the cost of medicines.
- Prevention – preventive examinations and vaccinations.
- Dental services – treatment, hygiene and dental implantation.
- Ophthalmology – vision testing and correction.
- Additional services - alternative medicine (physiotherapy, homeopathy, massage), auxiliary means.
But there is also a mandatory tariff, which is determined by law. This is the so-called social tariff (Sozialtarife in der privaten Krankenversicherung). It is the same for all insurance companies and is calculated centrally.
The conclusion of an agreement is also mandatory. Flege-flichtverification — insurance that covers the costs of inpatient and outpatient treatment for people who need long-term care due to illness, disability or old age. It includes funding for care at home or in specialized institutions, payments for the purchase of special equipment and home adaptation, the possibility of receiving monetary compensation for relatives providing care at home.
PKV Tariffs
What are the rates for private insurance?
PKV Tariff Plans
Private health insurance offers its clients guaranteed freedom of choice. Insured persons can independently choose the scope of services and tariff - both when concluding the contract and at any time during the insurance period. Often, companies divide this scope of services into several tariffs, to which additional blocks are also available.
Which private health insurance rate is best for you depends on a variety of factors – such as what services are particularly important to you, whether you are self-employed, whether you want a deductible, etc.
Option to reduce insurance contributions for pensions (Beitragsentlastungstarife)
To prevent your health insurance premiums from becoming unaffordable after you retire, there is a rate to reduce them. This means that before you retire, you pay a little more during the entire insurance period. And then the monthly premium is reduced.
The aim of the tariff is to reduce the premium for private health insurance in old age by a fixed amount for life through monthly savings. The tariff works in a similar way to savings plans and can be provided without a health or risk assessment.
The contribution under this rate is paid by the employee and the employer in half (unless the maximum subsidy has been exhausted before that). This contribution is subject to tax deduction. If a divorce is planned in your married life, the amount of savings under this rate is not subject to division. It is also important to note that contributions are paid even after retirement. It may be that in the event of termination of the contract (due to a change of insurance company, due to the death of the insured), contributions are not inherited or transferred to GKV. That is, you will lose these contributions, unless otherwise provided by the insurance company.
Special rates PKV
The following standard rates are available to insured persons of all insurance companies:
- Base
- Standard
- Extra
Insured persons have various options to reduce the amount of their health insurance premium - permanently or for a limited time.
Basic tariff in PKV (Der Basistarif)
The basic tariff is a social tariff in private insurance. It is suitable for people who need and are entitled to social assistance or who cannot be insured in the public insurance system. People who were insured in PKV after 31 December 2008 can switch to it. For people who have been in private insurance for a longer period, the switch to the basic tariff is only available upon reaching the age of 55, retirement or upon having the right to social assistance.
The maximum contribution for the basic rate for an individual is 843,53 euros per month in 2024. The contribution for long-term care insurance is paid additionally. If there is a right to social assistance, the contribution for the basic rate can be reduced by half. If insured persons in need of assistance cannot pay this halved contribution, the social service will pay part of the required contribution or cover it in full.
Standard tariff in PKV (Der Standardtarif)
The standard tariff offers benefits comparable to those of statutory health insurance. It is a comparatively inexpensive alternative to long-term private health insurance. The contributions to the standard tariff for individuals are limited to the maximum contribution to the GKV and are equal to 843,53 euros per month (2024) + the contribution for long-term care insurance is paid additionally. Family members who would otherwise be insured by the GKV can also switch to the standard tariff. Around 53 people are insured under the standard tariff.
All persons who were insured in PKV as of 01.01.2009 can switch to the standard tariff if:
- they had private health insurance for at least 10 years and
- age not less than 65 years or
- at least 55 years of age and total income does not exceed the contribution limit for the GKV (2024: 5175 EUR/month)
- are under 55 years of age and have applied for or received a pension from the statutory pension insurance or have retired in accordance with the civil service rules, and their entire income does not exceed the contribution limit to the GKV (2024: 5175 euros/month)
Emergency tariff in PKV (Notlagentarif)
Insured persons who are experiencing difficulties in paying their private health insurance premiums may agree with their insurer on a possible solution for this period. If the insolvency is temporary, it may be possible to agree with the insurer to defer the premiums. However, the insurer is not obliged to do so.
If the insured person does not pay their premiums for several months, the insurer may take action against the person concerned (sue for debts or initiate enforcement measures such as seizure). This will also be done if the insured persons have switched to another private insurance company or to a public insurance company during the unpaid period. Another option is when the insured person is transferred to an emergency tariff.
The emergency tariff offers a solution in case of temporary insolvency. It is short-term. It is impossible to choose it or switch to it on your own. This tariff is designed in such a way that the contribution is very low. Each private health insurance company sets the amount of payments in this tariff itself. The longer you have paid contributions before, the smaller the amount of payments will be. But penalties will also be charged for late payment.
During this period, insured persons may not pay contributions for "old age" and thus have an excellent chance to settle their debt in the shortest possible time and return to their normal tariff. This happens automatically after the entire debt has been paid off. Medical services are provided in the minimum volume during the emergency tariff. Only treatment for acute illnesses, pregnancy and maternity is reimbursed. For children and adolescents, the costs of medical treatment due to illness or accident, preventive examinations and vaccinations are reimbursed.
Details
What should be included in insurance?
Services in the hospital
- Single, double or regular room.
- The attending physician is the head physician or the doctor on duty.
- Daily hospital allowance (for additional expenses or personal purposes).
- Independent choice of hospital.
Additional payments
- A monthly care allowance that you will be paid in the event of illness.
- Short-term additional payments (for SPA, for example).
Ambulatory treatment
- Initial appointment.
- Urgent care.
- Payment for medicines.
- Massage, physiotherapy, alternative medicine.
- Assistive medical equipment (wheelchair, hearing aid, prosthesis).
- Glasses (new, to replace stolen or broken ones, regular replacement even if the previous glasses are intact, contact lenses). Laser correction of visual acuity. Early detection of glaucoma.
Psychotherapeutic treatment
Individually considered in the tariffs of each insurance company. The number and cost of sessions with a psychologist depends on the terms of the insurance contract. This can be outpatient, inpatient care, online consultations. Diagnoses for which private insurance can include treatment: depression, neuroses, phobias, eating disorders, psychosomatic disorders.
Dental treatment
- Dentistry.
- Professional cleaning.
- Modern fillings.
- Root canal treatment.
- Dentures (crowns, bridges, implants) have a cost limit per year. In case of an accident, no limit.
- General anesthesia.
- Orthodontist (there may be an age limit).
General Services
- Online doctor.
- Recommended vaccinations.
- Preventive examinations (early detection of cancer, prevention of cardiovascular diseases, early detection of high blood pressure, circulatory diseases and metabolic disorders, Doppler ultrasound).
Medical care abroad
- All over Europe.
- Worldwide (limited duration).
- Medical repatriation.
Pregnancy and childbirth management*
- Preventive examinations (blood pressure monitoring, weight monitoring, urine tests), laboratory tests (ruling out infections: HIV, hepatitis B, syphilis, rubella), prenatal diagnostics (chromosomal disorders, hereditary diseases, Down syndrome) and visits to the doctor are included in the insurance. The cost of the insurance does not increase.
- After birth, the child receives private health insurance without the need for a medical examination and deductibles if medical risks are discovered.
- 3D ultrasound.
- Childbirth preparation course.
- Natural birth or cesarean section.
- Comfortable postnatal ward and supervision by the head physician.
* service package depends on your tariff
What can be excluded from an insurance policy
- Single room.
- The attending physician is the head physician.
- Daily hospital allowance (for additional expenses or personal purposes).
- Short-term additional payments (for SPA, for example).
- Glasses (replacement even if the previous glasses are intact).
- Online doctor.
PKV and Reiseversicherung (travel insurance)
You have private health insurance in Germany. Does it "work" abroad or do you need to take out an additional policy? This depends on the insurance rate you choose. Many policies include foreign health insurance. But unfortunately, not all do. Therefore, you should clarify the conditions of your insurance before your trip:
- Does insurance cover you in countries outside Europe?
- How long can the trip last?
- Is medical repatriation financially secured?
If necessary, we recommend increasing your existing coverage or taking out additional travel medical insurance.
But there is another important point that plays in favor of concluding a Reisenversicherung in addition to your main insurance. As you know, the insurance company pays you a bonus at the end of the year. It can be up to 50% of the annual premiums if the insurance company does not receive any invoices from you during the year.
But when traveling, going abroad, it is difficult to avoid going to the doctor. Because the change of climate, time zones, unfamiliar food and water, other epidemiological conditions, insufficient time for acclimatization increase the risk of failure in the immune system and tourists often seek help (intestinal infections and poisoning, colds, allergies, migraines, eye diseases, insect bites, infectious and viral diseases). In this case, it would be wiser to use an additional option of private insurance - a travel policy. It can cost about 30 euros per year per person. And it will not only protect you on trips, but will also allow you to receive an annual bonus from your insurance company.
Details
Vaccinations for travel abroad to epidemiologically unfavorable regions
Private health insurance includes vaccinations for children and adults according to the national vaccination calendar. However, additional vaccinations for travel abroad may not be included. This depends on your insurance company and the rate at which you are insured. If your contract specifies that preventive vaccinations are also paid for, this means that the insurer will pay for them. If this is not specified for you, but the trip to a country requiring additional vaccinations is carried out in connection with professional activities, then you should clarify this point with your insurance company.
Before your trip, be sure to check the timing and necessity of vaccinations. These may include, for example, vaccinations against meningitis, malaria, yellow fever, etc.
Pflegepflichtversicherung - long-term care insurance - prices in GKV and PKV
Long-term care insurance (due to illness, injury, old age) is required for all people living in Germany. It does not matter whether you are insured by a public or private company. You will also pay monthly contributions for Pflegepflichtversicherung. Therefore, it is important to know and understand how much you are paying for this insurance.
If you start comparing the amount of monthly contributions, keep in mind that in the payroll of a person insured in state insurance, this line is separate and often overlooked. Therefore, you can only pay attention to the amount of payments for Krankenversicherung. And in private insurance, this payment is already included in the total amount. In the end, it comes out something like this:
State insurance
Private insurance
Social security 840 euros (420 euros each paid by the employee and employer)
Social security fee 170 euros (85 euros each paid by the employee and employer)
800 euros Krankenversicherung + Pflegepflichtversicherung
Total: 1100 euros
Total: 800 euros
F.A.Q.
The deciding factor for the contribution amount is, above all, the desired scope of services, your age and health condition at the beginning of the contract. The earlier you switch to private health insurance, the lower your medical costs will be, even in the long term.
Which private health insurance rate is best for you depends on a variety of factors – such as what services are particularly important to you, whether you are self-employed or a government employee, whether you want to take out a deductible, etc.
After free consultation we can advise you on the best option.
You don't have to worry about your insurance premiums increasing with age. Old-age savings allowances help you avoid large expenses in old age. The additional 10% contribution for such savings is fixed by law and forms a reserve for old age. This contribution is abolished from the age of 60 and the cost of private health insurance is reduced. Also, in connection with retirement, the contribution for payment of sick leave Krankentagegeld is abolished.
A deductible plan means that you pay your own medical bills up to a specified annual amount. Only when this limit is exceeded will the insurance company start paying the bills. In return, you pay lower monthly premiums. Some services (preventive examinations, vaccinations) are excluded from self-payment and will be reimbursed by the insurance company.
We will be happy to advise you on the services of private insurance companies in Germany. Book a free meeting and find out which insurance is right for you.
Need a consultation?
Fill out the form and we will answer all your questions and help you find the right health insurance.
If you have other questions, you can always contact us:
The fastest way to communicate is via Telegram bot
Recent Entries
- News March 2025
- Independent Investing with WhiteBox
- Financial Security for Women in Retirement in Germany
- Renting a house in Germany
- Everything you need to know about Vermögenswirksame Leistungen