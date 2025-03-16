What is included in private health insurance in Germany (2025)

Insured persons who are experiencing difficulties in paying their private health insurance premiums may agree with their insurer on a possible solution for this period. If the insolvency is temporary, it may be possible to agree with the insurer to defer the premiums. However, the insurer is not obliged to do so.

If the insured person does not pay their premiums for several months, the insurer may take action against the person concerned (sue for debts or initiate enforcement measures such as seizure). This will also be done if the insured persons have switched to another private insurance company or to a public insurance company during the unpaid period. Another option is when the insured person is transferred to an emergency tariff.

The emergency tariff offers a solution in case of temporary insolvency. It is short-term. It is impossible to choose it or switch to it on your own. This tariff is designed in such a way that the contribution is very low. Each private health insurance company sets the amount of payments in this tariff itself. The longer you have paid contributions before, the smaller the amount of payments will be. But penalties will also be charged for late payment.

During this period, insured persons may not pay contributions for "old age" and thus have an excellent chance to settle their debt in the shortest possible time and return to their normal tariff. This happens automatically after the entire debt has been paid off. Medical services are provided in the minimum volume during the emergency tariff. Only treatment for acute illnesses, pregnancy and maternity is reimbursed. For children and adolescents, the costs of medical treatment due to illness or accident, preventive examinations and vaccinations are reimbursed.