What is Laylatul Qadr? The Night of Power Explained (2025)

Laylatul Qadr, also known as the “Night of Decree” or “Night of Power,” is one of the most significant nights in the Islamic calendar. It is believed to be the night when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Laylatul Qadr is mentioned in the Quran, specifically in Surah Al-Qadr (Chapter 97), which states, “Indeed, We sent the Qur’an down during the Night of Decree. And what can make you know what is the Night of Decree? The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months.” (Quran 97:1-3).

Here’s a detailed overview of what you should know about Laylatul Qadr.

Significance of Laylatul Qadr in Islam

Laylatul Qadr is better than a thousand months. This means that worship and good deeds performed on this night are more valuable than those performed over 83 years!

The fact that this night is connected to the Quran—the ultimate source of knowledge, wisdom, and divine law in Islam—makes it exceptionally significant. Muslims believe that the Quran’s guidance continues to shape their faith, lifestyle, and moral compass to this day.

Here is the significance of Laylatul Qadr in Islam:

1. Forgiveness of Sins:

One of the greatest significance of Laylatul Qadr is the opportunity for forgiveness. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stated, “Whoever stands (in prayer) during Laylatul Qadr out of faith and in the hope of reward, his previous sins will be forgiven” (Sahih Bukhari, Sahih Muslim).

2. It is a Chance to Renew Faith:

Laylatul Qadr is a spiritual reset button for Muslims. It offers a chance to repent for past mistakes, turn back to Allah with sincerity, and make fresh commitments to living a life in accordance with Islamic values.

3. Decree of Fate:

Islamic traditions teach that during Laylatul Qadr, Allah decrees the destiny of all creations for the coming year. This includes life and death, provisions, and the events that will unfold. While the decree is set, Muslims believe in making supplications during this night to seek Allah’s favor and mercy for a prosperous year ahead.

4. Angels Descend to the Earth:

It is said that on this night, angels, including Angel Jibreel, descend to Earth with Allah’s commands. They spread peace, tranquility, and divine blessings, marking this night as one filled with spiritual presence and grace.

5. Focus on Sincere Intentions:

The significance of Laylatul Qadr lies not just in the quantity of worship but also in its sincerity. Allah values devotion and intentions, and even the simplest acts of kindness and prayer done with a pure heart on this night can bring immense spiritual reward.

When is Laylatul Qadr Observed?

The exact date of Laylatul Qadr remains unknown, but it is widely believed to fall on one of the odd nights during the last ten days of Ramadan (21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th).

The emphasis on these odd nights is based on the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who said, “Seek Laylatul Qadr in the odd nights of the last ten nights of Ramadan.” (Sahih Bukhari).

While many Islamic scholars consider the 27th night of Ramadan as the more likely candidate, however the uncertainty encourages Muslims to worship more diligently during these final nights.

Signs of Laylatul Qadr

While there is no definitive way to know exactly when Laylatul Qadr falls, Islamic teachings describe some signs that might indicate its occurrence:

Peaceful Night: It is said that Laylatul Qadr is characterized by a serene, calm, and peaceful atmosphere. The weather on this night tends to be mild, neither too hot nor too cold, and everything feels more tranquil.

Sunrise Without Harsh Rays: A well-known sign of Laylatul Qadr is that the sun rises the following morning without strong, glaring rays. Instead, it appears like a soft, gentle disc, which symbolizes the peace and blessings left by the night.

How to Observe Laylatul Qadr

Observing Laylatul Qadr is about maximizing acts of worship and devotion. Here are the best ways to make the most of this blessed night:

1. Perform Tahajjud (Night Prayers)

The night prayer (Tahajjud) is a special prayer performed in the last third of the night. It is one of the best acts of worship during Laylatul Qadr. Muslims are encouraged to stand in prayer, reciting long passages from the Quran, reflecting on its meanings, and seeking closeness to Allah.

2. Recite the Quran

Given that Laylatul Qadr is the night the Quran was revealed, reciting and contemplating the Quran is highly recommended. Focus on understanding its verses, and let its message guide your heart and mind.

3. Make Intense Dua (Supplication)

This night is an ideal time to make dua for yourself, your family, and the Ummah. A recommended supplication for Laylatul Qadr is:

اللْهُمَّ إِنَّكَ عَفُوٌّ تُحِبُّ الْعَفْوَ فَاعْفُعَنِّي

“Allahumma innaka ‘afuwwun tuhibbul-‘afwa fa’fu ‘anni” (O Allah, You are the Most Forgiving, and You love to forgive, so forgive me).

Ask for forgiveness, guidance, blessings, and whatever is in your heart.

4. Engage in Dhikr (Remembrance of Allah)

Spend time in the remembrance of Allah by reciting phrases like “SubhanAllah” (Glory be to Allah), “Alhamdulillah” (All praise is due to Allah), “La ilaha illallah” (There is no god but Allah), and “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is the Greatest).

5. Give in Charity (Sadaqah)

Even small acts of charity can bring great rewards, especially on Laylatul Qadr. Whether it’s donating money, helping someone in need, or simply being kind, every good deed is multiplied.

Common Misconceptions About Laylatul Qadr

Despite its profound importance and clear significance in Islamic teachings, there are several common misconceptions about Laylatul Qadr that can lead to confusion or misunderstandings among Muslims. Let’s address these misconceptions to help clarify the reality of this blessed night.

1. Laylatul Qadr Always Falls on the 27th Night of Ramadan

The Reality: While many Muslims strongly believe that Laylatul Qadr occurs on the 27th night of Ramadan, this is not definitively confirmed. Islamic traditions suggest that it can fall on any of the odd-numbered nights during the last ten days of Ramadan—specifically, the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th night. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) himself encouraged Muslims to seek it on these odd nights without specifying a single date.

Why the Misconception Exists: The emphasis on the 27th night comes from certain narrations and the practices of many Muslim communities. While it is a likely candidate, the best approach is to increase devotion during all the odd nights to ensure one doesn't miss the blessings of Laylatul Qadr.

2. The Signs of Laylatul Qadr Are Always Evident

The Reality: Some people believe that specific signs always indicate the presence of Laylatul Qadr, such as a calm night, no barking of dogs, or a gentle sunrise the next morning. While these signs have been mentioned in various Islamic traditions, they are not guaranteed and may not always be noticeable.

Focus on Worship, Not Signs: The most important aspect of Laylatul Qadr is the spiritual effort made to worship and seek Allah's pleasure. Rather than waiting for visible signs, Muslims should focus on prayer, Quran recitation, and dua, trusting that their efforts will be rewarded by Allah.

3. Laylatul Qadr Is Only About Prayers (Salah)

The Reality: While prayers (especially Tahajjud and Qiyam-ul-Lail) are highly emphasized on this night, Laylatul Qadr is not limited to Salah alone. Muslims can engage in various acts of worship, such as reciting the Quran, making dua, performing dhikr (remembrance of Allah), and giving in charity.

Broad Range of Worship: Islam encourages diverse forms of worship on Laylatul Qadr, making it a holistic experience of connecting with Allah through multiple channels of devotion. Even small acts of kindness and sincerity count as valuable deeds on this special night.

4. Laylatul Qadr Has Fixed Occurrences in Certain Regions

The Reality: Some people believe that Laylatul Qadr occurs on different nights in different parts of the world based on the moon sighting and the varying dates of Ramadan. However, the spiritual significance of Laylatul Qadr transcends geographical boundaries, and it is observed simultaneously by Muslims globally according to their respective odd nights of Ramadan.

Unified Night of Worship: Regardless of the location or the day of Ramadan, Laylatul Qadr is a universal night of worship that is meant to connect the hearts of believers around the world. The focus remains on the last ten nights of Ramadan, where everyone has an equal opportunity to earn its blessings.

Wrapping Up

The timing of Laylatul Qadr remains one of the beautiful mysteries in Islam, encouraging Muslims to search for this night of immense blessings and mercy during the last ten days of Ramadan.

Whether through prayer, dua, Quran recitation, or acts of charity, the pursuit of Laylatul Qadr is a spiritual journey that brings Muslims closer to Allah and strengthens their faith.

