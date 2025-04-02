What Is Liquid Acrylic And Its Difference From Regular Acrylic (2025)

Liquid acrylic is a type of acrylic that is in fluid form. It is often used for crafts and other creative purposes. Compared to other types of acrylic, fluid acrylic has a few unique characteristics. In this blog post, we will discuss what makes liquid acrylic different from the other types of acrylic available on the market. We will also explore some of the benefits of using fluid acrylic in your projects!

What Is Liquid Acrylic?

You may have seen fluid acrylic in your local craft store and wondered what it is and what you can do with it. Fluid acrylic paint is a type of acrylic paint that comes in a Fluid form. It is often used for painting glass, metal, and other surfaces. This acrylic system can also be used to create three-dimensional effects. Liquid acrylic paint is available in a wide range of colors, so you can find the perfect color for your project. You can also fill it with other liquids creating custom colors with varying thickness.

Different Types Of Acrylic Paint According To Viscosity?

Heavy Body Acrylic Paint

Description

The term "heavy body" refers to how thick the paint is. Heavy body acrylic paints are like butter in that they are smooth and thick. Heavy body acrylics are great because you can do so much with them to change them into different shapes for different uses.

Characteristics

You can make them thinner or thicker, and you can use tools like knives to give them a 3D look and different textures. One more thing about heavy bodies is that the gloss will be different for each color because the formula doesn't have any mattifying agents. This doesn't change the color, but it does change the level of gloss. There are no fillers, dyes, extenders, toners, or opacifies added to heavy body acrylic paints. Heavy body acrylic is thick and has a thick paint film. This makes it possible to mix in solids like marble dust, pumice powder, sand, and glass beads. Once the material is dry, the acrylic polymer will hold it in place, giving the work volume and texture and making it look three-dimensional. Most of the time, heavy body acrylics cover the best out of all the viscosities that are available. This is not because there is more paint, but because the paint film is thicker. Because Golden doesn't add mattifying or opacifying agents to their paints, the sheen and transparency of their acrylics depend on the qualities of the pigments used.

Soft Body Acrylics

Acrylics come in all sorts of different formulas, but soft body acrylics are definitely a type that you should know about. As the name suggests, these types of acrylics have a softer, more flexible consistency than other types. They're also often more pigmented, which means that you don't need to use as much paint to get good coverage. Soft body acrylics are a great choice for beginners because they're easy to work with and forgiving if you make a mistake. Plus, they can be used for a variety of different techniques, from painting on canvas to using them in mixed media artwork. So, if you're looking for a versatile type of paint to add to your collection, soft body acrylics are definitely worth considering.

Liquid Acrylics

Fluid acrylic paints are just as strong as heavy body paints, but they move more smoothly and can be used with a dry brush, poured, or even sprayed. They mix well with both thick and thin acrylics. They can help save heavy body acrylics from going to waste because you can add fluid to the heavy body that you don't need. This lets you get the last little bit out of the container that you couldn't get before. Fluids have the same amount of pigment as a heavy body acrylic, but they move more like heavy cream. They are very useful and can be used in a lot of ways, even with an airbrush and on fabrics. Fluids also make it easy for applications to flow smoothly and keep the color, stickiness, tinting strength, and film intensity. They are great for coloring gels, mediums, gresso's, and grounds.

High Flow Acrylic

Golden's High Flow Acrylic paints are the ones that flow the best. They are a good example of acrylic ink, and their consistency is like water. Many inks are made from dyes, which means that the color is completely mixed with the binder to make a solution. The pigments in High Flow Acrylics and other acrylic inks are very finely ground and mixed with the binder to make a dispersion. Before you use them, you might need to give them a gentle shake to make sure the pigment particles are spread out evenly in the bottle. The color of pigment-based inks is generally more lightfast than that of dye-based inks. Dyes tend to fade when exposed to light for a long time, but pigment-based inks are much more stable, as long as the pigment used is lightfast. High Volume Acrylics are at their best when used on porous surfaces like paper or raw canvas to make effects that look like watercolors, such as staining and highly pigmented gestural washes. In contrast to oil, the acrylic binder makes sure that the paint won't run when it dries and won't move. Even though each kind of acrylic paint acts very differently, when it dries, it forms a thin film that is flexible and resistant to water. Whether you want to use just one type of acrylic paint viscosity or a mix of several, knowing what will work best for your work will help you get the most out of acrylic paint.

How Do You Make Liquid Acrylics Yourself?

Step 1: Find A Good Container To Store Your Paint In.

You should look for a container that can be squeezed and has a nozzle for making a thin line. It should also have a hole big enough to fit a brush if you want to load it. Most craft stores and discount stores sell squeeze bottles for a low price.

Step 2: Add Water Or Medium

Acrylics can be diluted with water, but don't use more than 50 percent water by volume, or the paint might lose its ability to stick. It is better to fill the container with a 50/50 mixture of water and a glazing medium. You could fill it using a dispersing medium, but check the label to see how much you can use. If you use too much of some, the paint may become water-soluble, which could make it hard to paint on more layers.

Step 3: Add "Normal" Acrylic Paint.

Once the fluids are in the container, you can add the paint. Depending on how thick your paint is, you'll have to try different amounts to figure out how much you need. If you use too much, the paint won't be fluid enough, and if you use too little, the color won't be strong enough. For a stronger result, it's best to use opaque colors instead of transparent ones. Titanium White in a tube is a white that is opaque and can be easily turned into a white. You could also use acrylic ink instead of paint, which has a very fluid consistency and bright colors.

Step 4: Think About Making A Funnel.

If you can't get the medium into your container, use a piece of aluminum foil to make a funnel. Fold it into a triangle, then wrap it around your finger or a pencil to leave a hole, and crimp the edges together. Don't worry about it too much; it's meant to be useful and thrown away, not a work of art!

Step 5: Mix Everything Together Well.

Putting everything together is the most boring part because you have to do it right. If you don't, you'll end up with just medium and little bits of paint. Use a coffee stirrer or something similar to mix or gently shake the mixture so that air bubbles don't form. If you can find one, place a tiny metal ball inside the vial to make it easier to mix.

Step 6: Use An Acrylic Fluid

Spend some time learning how to make different marks with your liquid acrylic. It will depend on things like how narrow your bottle's nozzle is, how quickly you keep moving across the canvas, and also how hard you squeeze.

Step 7: When You're Done, Clean The Nozzle.

When you're done painting, take a moment to wash the spout of the bottle well. To keep the tip of the nozzle clear, you could use a meat skewer, a toothpick, or a large sewing needle.

Step 8: Making Sure The Seal Is Air-tight

As acrylics dry when the water evaporates. You need to check that the container you are using for your fluid acrylics is air-tight. Place a small piece of plastic wrap over the bottle, then screw the nozzle back on again.

Step 9: Trying Out Liquid Acrylics Process

Fluid acrylics can be used to paint in many different ways. They are the best acrylic paints for making oils-like effects without watering down the color, because you need less water to thin them than you do for thicker acrylics. To make the paint look thin. If you mix one part paint with three parts water, the acrylic binder should break down enough so the paint acts like watercolor. Fluid acrylics can also be used to glaze over another color, make drips (an eye dropper works well for this), put colors together, and pour. Pouring fluid acrylics? Put together 1 cup of pouring medium with 1 tablespoon of paint. This will give you a smooth surface.

Fluid Acrylic Techniques

Make A Watercolor Look

The first basic techniques in acrylic paints. Fluid acrylic paints could really look like watercolor, but it will last longer than watercolor. This makes it a lot easier to do things like layering in canvas, since fluid acrylic paint doesn't get dirty or come off as quickly as watercolor. Flow-increasing mediums can also be added to fluid acrylic paint to make it even more fluid. Flow medium also makes fluid acrylic more absorbent. When the paint soaks into porous surfaces, it acts even more like watercolor. So, fluid acrylic paint can be used pretty much the same way as watercolor, except for the lifting-off techniques. You can use washes, paint wet on dry or wet on wet, or put colors on top of each other.

Acrylic Pouring

Acrylic Pouring is another simple technique that can produce beautiful results. To pour acrylic paint with liquid acrylics, you simply pour the paint onto your surface and then tilt the surface until the paint spreads out evenly. You don't need a brush if you pour liquid acrylic straightforwardly on your level surface. If you will use this method with your next project, start an abstract piece, or start a piece that explores negative painting techniques.

Pouring Techniques

One method when doing acrylic pouring, make it go in a certain direction on the canvas. Use a pouring medium to make fluid acrylics that can be poured into the right consistency. Paint adheres when a pouring medium is added on it. This makes it easier to control. Pouring medium such as gel medium, pouring gel, or self-leveling gel onto your surface. Add drips of fluid acrylic, and then swirl it with a painting palette knife. As the medium dries out, it will become clear.

Glazing

As an artist, one of the most important things you can do is learn how to glaze. Glazing is a technique of applying liquid acrylics to a dry canvas in order to build up layers of color. By doing this, you can create richer, more luminous colors than you would be able to achieve with just one layer of paint. You can also use glazing to create interesting effects, such as making a color appear brighter or more opaque. If you're new to glazing, don't worry - it's not as difficult as it sounds. In this article, we'll walk you through the basics of how to glaze so that you can start experimenting with this versatile technique.

Dripping

Applying fluid acrylics is a bit like painting with watercolors, except that the colors are more intense and the paint doesn't dry out as quickly. You can use a variety of techniques to apply the paint, including dripping, acrylic pouring, and brushstrokes. Dripping is a popular technique because it's easy to do and produces interesting results. To drip with fluid acrylics, you simply hold the container of paint above your canvas and allow it to fall from the tip. The paint will pool on the canvas and spread outwards in a circular pattern. You can also use different colors of paint to create interesting effects.

Brushstrokes

Brushstrokes are a bit more difficult to control, but they can also produce stunning effects. To create brushstrokes with fluid acrylics, you need to load your acrylic brush with fluid paint and then apply pressure to the bristles. The amount of pressure you apply will determine the thickness of your brushstrokes. Experiment with different brushes techniques to see what works best for you.

The Right Supplies For Wet Art

Surface For Pour-painting.

You'll need a surface on which to pour your paint. This can be anything from an old piece of cardboard to a canvas, a glass plate or wood. Just make sure that the surface is smooth and level so that the paint doesn't run off in one direction. A few things to keep in mind: - The larger the surface, the more paint you'll need. - If you're using a porous surface, such as cardboard or paper, be sure to prime it first with gesso or another type of primer. This will prevent the paint from soaking into the surface and making it difficult to work with. - If you're using a glass plate, be sure to use a non-stick surface such as PVA glue or acrylic medium. This will prevent the paint from sticking to the plate and making a mess.

Gesso And A Paintbrush

One of the essential materials is gesso to prime your surface if you're using a porous material such as paper or cardboard. Gesso is a type of primer that will create a smooth, even surface for your paint. You'll also need a paintbrush to apply the gesso. Just make sure that the brush is clean and dry before you start. If you're using a non-porous surface such as glass, you won't need gesso. You can just apply the paint directly to the surface.

Fluid Acrylic Paints

You'll need some acrylic paints that are liquid. These types of paints are perfect for pour-acrylic painting because they flow easily and don't dry out as quickly as other types of paint. You can find these types of paints at most art stores or online. Just make sure to get a variety of colors so that you can experiment with different effects. A few things to keep in mind: - You'll need more paint if you're using a large surface. - If you want your colors to be more intense, use less water when mixing the paint.

A Medium Pour

You'll need a medium pour to thin out the paint and make it easier to work with. You can use water or an acrylic pouring medium. If you're using water, just add a few drops at a time until you reach the desired consistency. If you're using an acrylic pouring medium, follow the instructions on the package.

100 Percent Silicone Oil

You'll need some 100 percent silicone oil to create cells in your acrylic painting. Just add a few drops to your paint and then stir it well. The amount of silicone oil you use will determine the size of the cells in your painting. If you want large cells, use more oil. If you want small cells, use less oil.

Plastic Cups For Drinks

You'll need some plastic cups for mixing your paint. Just make sure that the cups are clean and dry before you start. You can find these types of cups at most dollar stores or online. A few things to keep in mind: - You'll need one cup for each color of paint that you're using. - If you're using a large surface, you'll need more cups. - It's helpful to label each cup with the color of paint that it contains.

Small Plastic Squeeze Bottles

You'll need some small plastic squeeze bottles to dispense the paint. Just make sure that the bottles are clean and dry before you start. You can find these types of bottles at most dollar stores or online. A few things to keep in mind: - You'll need one bottle for each color of paint that you're using. - If you're using a large surface, you'll need more bottles. - It's helpful to label each bottle with the color of paint that it contains.