What Is Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) Movie About

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation is a 1997 movie that is the sequel to Mortal Kombat, and was based on the popular Mortal Kombat fighting game series. The film was produced by Threshold Entertainment and directed by John R. Leonetti (director of photography on the first film) after the departure of Paul W. S. Anderson. The movie also features an almost entirely different cast from the first movie. The movie's storyline is largely an adaptation of the game Mortal Kombat Trilogy but added the part of w