What Is Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) Movie About

1. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (Movie, 1997) - MovieMeter.com
Mortal Kombat: Annihilation plot. "Destroy all expectations." A group of warriors have six days to save the world from the evil Shoa Kahn.
Action / Fantasy movie directed by John R. Leonetti. With Robin Shou, Talisa Soto and James Remar.
2. Mortal Kombat Annihilation | Rotten Tomatoes
Synopsis Every generation, a portal opens up between the Outerworld and Earth. Emperor Shao-Kahn (Brian Thompson), ruler of the mythical Outerworld, pounces the ...
Every generation, a portal opens up between the Outerworld and Earth. Emperor Shao-Kahn (Brian Thompson), ruler of the mythical Outerworld, pounces the moment the portal reopens and slips through with his mighty warriors, intent on total domination and uniting the two worlds. However, he has only seven days to complete his task. In the meantime, opposition grows and warriors Sonya Blade (Sandra Hess), Jax (Lynn "Red" Williams), Kitana (Talisa Soto) and Liu Kang (Robin Shou) get ready for war.
3. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation
Mortal Kombat: Annihilation is a 1997 movie that is the sequel to Mortal Kombat, and was based on the popular Mortal Kombat fighting game series.
Mortal Kombat: Annihilation is a 1997 movie that is the sequel to Mortal Kombat, and was based on the popular Mortal Kombat fighting game series. The film was produced by Threshold Entertainment and directed by John R. Leonetti (director of photography on the first film) after the departure of Paul W. S. Anderson. The movie also features an almost entirely different cast from the first movie. The movie's storyline is largely an adaptation of the game Mortal Kombat Trilogy but added the part of w
4. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) - FilmTotaal
Liu Kang en zijn vrienden, die in Mortal Kombat de aarde hebben kunnen behoeden van de ondergang, moeten het opnieuw opnemen tegen de heerser van het ...
Actie uit Verenigde Staten. Regie John R. Leonetti. Liu Kang en zijn vrienden, die in Mortal Kombat de aarde hebben kunnen behoeden van de ondergang, moeten het opnieuw opnemen tegen de heerser van het...
5. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) Review - The Action Elite
Plot: Every generation, a portal opens up between the Outerworld and Earth. Emperor Shao-Kahn (Brian Thompson), ruler of the mythical Outerworld, ...
Plot: Every generation, a portal opens up between the Outerworld and Earth. Emperor Shao-Kahn (Brian Thompson), ruler of the mythical Outerworld, pounces the moment the portal reopens and slips through with his mighty warriors, intent on total domination and uniting the two worlds. However, he has only seven days to complete his task. In the
6. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) recensie - Cinemagazine
Regie: John R. Leonetti | 93 minuten | actie | Acteurs: Robin Shou, Talisa Soto, Lynn Red Williams, Sandra Hess, James Remar, Litefoot, Brian Thompson, ...
Recensie Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997), een film van John R. Leonetti met Robin Shou, Talisa Soto, Lynn Red Williams, Sandra Hess, James Remar, Litefoo
7. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) - Movie Review - Alternate Ending
11 aug 2016 · The film picks up in almost the exact instant that the first one ended: seconds after winning the Mortal Kombat tournament and therefore saving the planet.
Mortal Kombat: Annihilation - Movie review by film critic Tim Brayton
8. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (Film, 1997) - MovieMeter.nl
Plot Mortal Kombat: Annihilation ... Een groep strijders heeft zes dagen de tijd om de wereld te redden van de duivelse Shoa Kahn. Als ze hem niet op tijd ...
Actie / Fantasy film geregisseerd door John R. Leonetti. Met Robin Shou, Talisa Soto en James Remar.
9. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997): Worst Video Game Movie Ever?
12 apr 2021 · In this review series we will be discussing the two live-action “Mortal Kombat” films from the 1990s.
Hey everyone, Jack Drees here! Welcome to the second of two installments of my special review series, “Mortal Kombat: Finish the Reviews!” In this review series we will be discussing the two live-a…
10. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) - Movie Review / Film Essay
In a mere six days, the world will face total annihilation, leaving it up to Kang and Kitana to recruit new warriors to engage in a fresh series of showdowns, ...
A detailed and comprehensive film synopsis, analysis, and critique.