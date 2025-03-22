What Is Moxibustion? (2025)

Moxibustion is a type of acupuncture in which a practitioner applies burning herbs to acupuncture points to stimulate the points and improve the flow of energy in your body. Moxibustion is a type of traditional Chinese medicine. It involves burning moxa, a cone or stick made of ground mugwort leaves or other herbs, on or near your body’s meridians and acupuncture points. Practitioners believe that the resulting heat helps stimulate these points and improves your body’s flow of qi (energy). According to traditional Chinese medicine practices, this increased qi circulation can help with various health issues, from chronic pain to digestive troubles. Read on to learn more about moxibustion, including how it works and the research behind it.

How do practitioners perform moxibustion? Practitioners can apply moxibustion directly or indirectly. Direct moxibustion In direct moxibustion, the moxa cone rests on your body at the treatment point. The practitioner lights the cone and lets it burn slowly until your skin begins to turn warm. Usually, when you begin to feel the heat, the practitioner is already removing it. Moxa can also be placed on the acupuncture needle and ignited. It burns on the needle until it's extinguished. The heat travels through the needle to the acupuncture point. Learn more about how acupuncture works. Indirect moxibustion With indirect moxibustion, the burning moxa doesn't touch your skin. Instead, the practitioner holds it about an inch from your body over an acupuncture point. They remove it once your skin becomes red and warm. Another method of indirect moxibustion uses an insulating layer of salt or garlic between the cone and your skin. Another option is to have "moxa boxes" filled with moxa, ignited, and placed on the body.

How can you find a moxibustion practitioner? In the United States, only licensed practitioners are authorized to practice acupuncture, including direct moxibustion. Moxibustion is often done alongside acupuncture, and some acupuncturists also do moxibustion. A licensed acupuncturist must pass the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM) exam or complete the NCCAOM program in the foundations of East Asian medicine, acupuncture, and biomedicine. Some certification requirements may differ by state. The NCCAOM website can help you find licensed acupuncturists who perform moxibustion in your area.

Can it help to turn a breech baby? Moxibustion is perhaps best known as an alternative way to help with breech presentation. This happens when a baby is positioned feet-first in the birth canal, which makes the birthing process much more difficult. Practitioners usually recommend performing moxibustion for breech presentation around 34 weeks with indirect moxibustion around an acupuncture point called Urinary Bladder 67, sometimes called Zhiyin or reaching yin. This spot lies on the outer part of your pinkie toe. For safety and effectiveness, it’s best to have this done by a professional. Some hospitals, especially in the United Kingdom, even have midwives and obstetricians on staff trained in acupuncture and moxibustion. Acupuncturists should also be licensed by your state. A 2023 review of studies on moxibustion for breech presentation concluded that there’s some moderate-quality evidence that it may work. However, they couldn’t find a direct link between moxibustion for breech presentation and a reduced need for an external cephalic version, a noninvasive procedure to turn a breech baby. The review authors also noted that there still isn’t a ton of high quality research on the subject. They also noted that adverse events following moxibustion were not adequately reported in most of the trials. Learn about other natural remedies for a breech baby.

What else do people use it for? People use moxibustion for a range of issues, including: gastrointestinal issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) type D

diabetic peripheral neuropathy , though more research is needed to support its use, according to a 2021 review of research

, though more research is needed to support its use, according to a chronic fatigue syndrome , though more research is needed

, though is needed post-stroke urinary incontinence , though more research is needed

, though more research is needed allergy symptoms, such as allergic rhinitis , though more research is needed

, though more research is needed side effects of cancer treatment, including chemotherapy and radiation therapy A 2021 study investigating moxibustion for cancer-related fatigue determined it was as effective as standard care for relieving treatment-related fatigue. The authors noted that moxibustion appeared to have a prolonged positive effect that lasted 4 weeks following the last moxibustion session. A 2023 review of research determined moxibustion may benefit side effects from chemotherapy and radiation, such as: gastrointestinal symptoms caused by cancer or cancer treatment

caused by cancer or cancer treatment myelosuppression or bone marrow suppression

or bone marrow suppression cancer-related fatigue

cancer pain

postoperative lymphedema , or tissue swelling that results from the buildup of lymphatic fluid after a surgical procedure Not much research on moxibustion is available to support its use for specific health conditions. Larger, high quality studies are still needed to determine the potential benefits.

Is moxibustion safe? Moxibustion is likely safe when performed by a licensed practitioner. An older 2014 review identified some potential side effects of moxibustion, including: allergic reaction to moxa

sore throat or coughing from moxa smoke

nausea and vomiting

fetal distress and premature birth

dark patches of skin

basal cell carcinoma pregnancy precautions This review also noted that some women using moxibustion for breech presentation experienced nausea and contractions. Because of this, along with the risk of fetal distress and premature birth, it’s best to do moxibustion under the supervision of a healthcare professional.