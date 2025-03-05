What is Moxibustion And The Healing Powers of Moxa? (2025)

Moxibustion is one of those intriguing therapies that spark curiosity when people first hear about it.

At West End Wellness, clients often ask, “What is moxibustion, and how does it work?” or “Can it really help with my condition?”

This ancient technique, rooted in traditional Chinese medicine, involves using heat and herbal energy to promote healing, balance, and well-being. While it’s often used alongside acupuncture, moxibustion stands out as a unique and effective therapy for a wide range of ailments, from chronic pain to digestive issues.

In this article, we’ll answer some of the most common questions we hear in our clinic, providing an easy-to-understand overview of how moxibustion works, its benefits, and why it remains a trusted option in holistic care.

If you’re curious about this age-old practice or consider it part of your wellness journey, we invite you to read on and learn more!