What Is The Difference Between Acupuncture and Moxibustion? (2025)

Moxa and acupuncture are practices from Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) promoting wellness. If you've dabbled in the world of holistic medicine, you've likely come across the terms "moxa" and "acupuncture." These ancient practices stem from Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and have been used for centuries to promote wellness and restore balance in the body.

What is moxibustion in Chinese medicine?

Moxibustion in Chinese medicine involves burning mugwort wool for therapeutic purposes. Moxibustion is one of the therapeutic methods in traditional Chinese medicine. It involves burning mugwort wool to produce heat, which is applied to specific areas of the body for therapeutic purposes.

It is believed to have benefits for health maintenance and disease treatment.

What is moxibustion acupuncture?

Moxibustion acupuncture combines acupuncture and moxibustion for comprehensive treatment. The theories behind moxibustion and acupuncture have similarities, and they are often used together, referred to as "acupuncture and moxibustion".

Acupuncture, known as 針灸 (zhēnjiǔ) in Chinese, is a comprehensive term for the treatment approach. It consists of two components: 針法 (zhēnfǎ) and 灸法 (jiǔfǎ), which refer to acupuncture and moxibustion, respectively. While acupuncture is well-known in the Western world, moxibustion, or moxa, still remains a mystery to many.

In ancient times, Chinese medical practitioners often said, "One needle, two moxibustion, three herbal soups." Acupuncture and moxibustion were considered integral components of a comprehensive treatment plan.

Acupuncture, involving the insertion of fine needles into specific acupressure points, helps promote the harmony of Qi and blood, and the smooth flow of meridians. This, in turn, aids in curing diseases and restoring health.

一針，二灸，三湯藥口：One needle, two moxibustion, three herbal soups. Common Chinese Phrase

On the other hand, moxibustion plays a vital role in supplementing the body's Qi. When the body lacks Qi, moxibustion is used to replenish it effectively. By igniting the dried mugwort, known as 艾 (ài) in Chinese, near key acupressure points, moxibustion produces a unique smell and warmth. This stimulation helps adjust the physiological functions of various parts of the body, improving overall health and preventing diseases.

How does moxibustion work?

Moxibustion works by igniting dried mugwort at acupressure points to improve health. Moxibustion involves igniting dried mugwort (known as "moxa" or 艾 in Chinese) near key acupressure points, producing a unique smell and warmth, which helps adjust the physiological functions of various parts of the body, improving overall health and preventing diseases.Why is moxibustion used?

It is used for health maintenance, disease treatment, promoting circulation, warming the meridians, stopping bleeding, dispelling cold, relieving pain, rescuing yang energy, warming yang, and promoting circulation.

What is moxibustion good for?

Moxibustion is used for health maintenance and several therapeutic purposes. It is good for health maintenance, fetal stability, beauty, pain relief, and conditions associated with a "cold" constitution.

What does moxibustion do to the body?

Moxibustion warms yang, promotes circulation, and relieves pain in the body. It enhances local qi and blood circulation, increases blood flow, relieves muscle spasms, and relieves pain.

Where to buy moxibustion sticks?

You can buy moxibustion sticks at a TCM store or online.

What is moxibustion therapy?

Moxibustion therapy involves burning mugwort to stimulate acupressure point. It is a therapeutic method in traditional Chinese medicine that involves the burning of mugwort to produce warmth and stimulate specific acupressure points to improve health and prevent diseases.

What is moxibustion made of?

The main material used in moxibustion is mugwort wool, which comes from the Artemisia plant. It is a type of plant in the chrysanthemum family.

Traditionally, moxibustion involved the use of mugwort sticks, which were held near acupuncture points. While effective, this method often resulted in smoke and a distinctive aroma.

However, modern advancements have led to smokeless moxibustion sticks that resemble charcoal and can be easily held in a box or container, providing a cleaner and more convenient experience.

These advancements have made moxibustion more accessible and user-friendly, allowing individuals to experience its benefits without the inconveniences associated with smoke and odor.

Where did moxibustion originate?

Moxibustion is an ancient Chinese medicinal technique.

How are qi, yin, and yang manipulated through the practices of acupuncture and moxibustion?

Acupuncture harmonizes Qi and blood, while moxibustion supplements yang. Acupuncture helps promote the harmony of Qi and blood and the smooth flow of meridians, while moxibustion excels at supplementing, especially when it comes to warming yang and kidney yang.

What is a moxibustion box?

A moxibustion box holds moxa columns at a safe distance from the body. They are small wooden or metal boxes that hold the moxa column a fixed distance away from the body. This removes the need for the user to hold the hot moxa stick and reduces accidents.

How to describe moxibustion?

Moxibustion involves igniting dried mugwort for therapeutic health benefits. It is a therapeutic method in traditional Chinese medicine involving the ignition of dried mugwort near key acupressure points to improve health.

What is the plant / herb that is used for moxibustion?

The plant used is mugwort, Artemisia, a type of plant in the chrysanthemum family.

