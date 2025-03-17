What is the pH scale and what does it measure? - BBC Bitesize (2025)

An indicator is a substance which will change colour depending on the pH of the solution it is mixed with. Some indicators are liquids, meaning we can add drops of the indicator to the solution being tested. Other indicators are strips of paper, and we can dip these into the solution.

Litmus is an example of an indicator. It turns red in solutions that are acidic and it is blue in alkaline solutions.

Universal indicator is a special indicator because it turns into a different colour at many different pH values. The colour of universal indicator at different pH values is shown further below.