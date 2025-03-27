What Is the Prostate? What's Normal as You Age? (2025)

What Is the Prostate? The prostate is a walnut-sized gland located under the bladder and next to the rectum of people assigned male at birth (AMAB). It surrounds the urethra, a tube that transports urine from the bladder and through the penis. The prostate plays an important role in sexual reproduction. It helps make semen, the fluid that carries sperm out of the penis — via the urethra — when you ejaculate.

What Causes Enlarged Prostate? If you have a prostate, it will almost certainly get larger as you age. It's not clear why it happens, but it may be linked to the decline in the male sex hormone testosterone as you get older. This enlargement is a condition called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The key word is benign. BPH has nothing to do with cancer and doesn't increase your risk of cancer. But it can make it more difficult to pee and ejaculate. Why? As your prostate grows, it presses on your urethra. That interferes with the flow of urine and the release of ejaculate during orgasm.