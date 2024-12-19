What Rating Is Encounter With The Unknown (1972)

Table of Contents
1. Encounter With the Unknown - Rotten Tomatoes 2. Encounter with the Unknown (1972) - Letterboxd 3. Encounter with the Unknown (Film, 1973) - MovieMeter.nl 4. Encounter with the Unknown (1972) - Jiggy's Horror Corner 5. Encounter With the Unknown (DVD) 089218767394 (DVDs and Blu-Rays) 6. Encounter with the Unknown - Encyclopedia of Arkansas 7. Encounter with the Unknown (1973) - Blu-ray.com 8. Encounter with the Unknown (1972) — The Movie Database (TMDB) 9. The world's most comprehensive Film database - AFI|Catalog References

1. Encounter With the Unknown - Rotten Tomatoes

  • Movie Info ; Producer: Joe Glass ; Production Co: Centronics International ; Rating: PG ; Genre: Horror ; Original Language: English.

  • Rod Serling hosts this investigation of the supernatural as seen through a trilogy of dramatic re-enactments.

Encounter With the Unknown - Rotten Tomatoes
See details

2. Encounter with the Unknown (1972) - Letterboxd

  • Three eerie tales based on actual events are enacted in this film. First, three college students play a prank on a geeky classmate, who is accidentally shot ...

  • Three eerie tales based on actual events are enacted in this film. First, three college students play a prank on a geeky classmate, who is accidentally shot and killed. His vengeful mother forecasts the deaths of the three young men she holds responsible, on 7, 14, and 21 days hence. And, one by one, her grim predictions come true. Next, a ghoulish sound emanates from a mist-shrouded hole in the Earth near where a Missouri boy has lost his dog. The boy's father is lowered into the hole and lets out an agonizing scream! Finally, a senator returning home from a party finds a lost girl on a bridge and learns from her father that she died years earlier

Encounter with the Unknown (1972) - Letterboxd
See details

3. Encounter with the Unknown (Film, 1973) - MovieMeter.nl

Encounter with the Unknown (Film, 1973) - MovieMeter.nl
See details

4. Encounter with the Unknown (1972) - Jiggy's Horror Corner

  • 24 aug 2019 · Narrated in part by Rod Serling, this early 70's film is actually a lot of fun if you're into the feel and low-key style of 70's horror.

  • Directed by Harry Thomason [Other horror films: So Sad About Gloria (1973), The Day It Came to Earth (1977), Revenge of Bigfoot (1979)] Narrated in part by Rod Serling, this early 70’s film i…

Encounter with the Unknown (1972) - Jiggy's Horror Corner
See details

5. Encounter With the Unknown (DVD) 089218767394 (DVDs and Blu-Rays)

  • DVD (UPC: 089218767394) · An incredible journey into the supernatural! Rod Serling narrates three terrifying tales in this rare horror anthology from 1973.

    See Also
    The Right Makeup Remover for Your Skin Type

  • Encounter With the Unknown

Encounter With the Unknown (DVD) 089218767394 (DVDs and Blu-Rays)
See details

6. Encounter with the Unknown - Encyclopedia of Arkansas

  • 3 jan 2024 · The ninety-minute film was rated PG and released by Centronics International. It was produced by Joe Glass and written by Glass, Jack Anderson, ...

  • Encounter with the Unknown is a low-budget 1973 feature film directed by Harry Thomason of Hampton (Calhoun County). It was shot at various locations in ...

Encounter with the Unknown - Encyclopedia of Arkansas
See details

7. Encounter with the Unknown (1973) - Blu-ray.com

  • Overview · Releases · Reviews · Cast crew · Movie Codes · Products · News · Forum ...

Encounter with the Unknown (1973) - Blu-ray.com
See details

8. Encounter with the Unknown (1972) — The Movie Database (TMDB)

  • Encounter with the Unknown (1972). User Score. What's your Vibe? Login to use TMDB's new rating system. PG 11/15/1972 (US) Horror, Mystery 1h 30m. Play Trailer.

  • Three eerie tales based on actual events are enacted in this film. First, three college students play a prank on a geeky classmate, who is accidentally shot and killed. His vengeful mother forecasts the deaths of the three young men she holds responsible, on 7, 14, and 21 days hence. And, one by one, her grim predictions come true. Next, a ghoulish sound emanates from a mist-shrouded hole in the Earth near where a Missouri boy has lost his dog. The boy's father is lowered into the hole and lets out an agonizing scream! Finally, a senator returning home from a party finds a lost girl on a bridge and learns from her father that she died years earlier

Encounter with the Unknown (1972) — The Movie Database (TMDB)
See details

9. The world's most comprehensive Film database - AFI|Catalog

  • Encounter with the Unknown (1972). PG | 87 mins | Science fiction | 1972. Cast ... The 20 Nov 1972 Box review noted that exteriors for the second of the ...

  • After the graveside funeral service of college student Johnny Davis, Johnny’s mother Mrs. Davis, in a trance-like state, points meaningfully at his three classmates, Dave Terrell, Frank Cameron and Randy Powell. Then, reciting a rhyming curse, she predicts that each of them “will go seven times around,” “one by land, two by sky.” Two weeks later, while on board an airplane, Frank is seated next to a Catholic priest, Father Duane, to whom he unburdens himself by relating an event that occurred over two weeks earlier: As a practical joke, Frank, Dave and Randy pretend to set up the naïve Johnny on a date and direct him to an address, where Johnny expects to find the girl waiting for him. Instead, when Johnny knocks on the door, a frightened older woman answers, clutching her husband’s pistol in self-defense. Upon seeing the confused Johnny, she realizes that he intends no harm and begins to chat, but the gun accidentally goes off and Johnny is shot and killed. In the present, Fathe

See details
What Rating Is Encounter With The Unknown (1972)

References

Top Articles
Best streaming services for movies and TV shows 2024
Gensou Mangekyou: The Memories of Phantasm
Gensou Mangekyou: Les Souvenirs du Fantasme - Informations, Curiosités, Résumé, Spoilers
Latest Posts
10 Best Streaming Services That Offer Yearly Subscription
Filme, Serien, Sport und TV-Inhalte online abrufen
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Arielle Torp

Last Updated:

Views: 5347

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Arielle Torp

Birthday: 1997-09-20

Address: 87313 Erdman Vista, North Dustinborough, WA 37563

Phone: +97216742823598

Job: Central Technology Officer

Hobby: Taekwondo, Macrame, Foreign language learning, Kite flying, Cooking, Skiing, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Arielle Torp, I am a comfortable, kind, zealous, lovely, jolly, colorful, adventurous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.