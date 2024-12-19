What Rating Is Encounter With The Unknown (1972)

After the graveside funeral service of college student Johnny Davis, Johnny’s mother Mrs. Davis, in a trance-like state, points meaningfully at his three classmates, Dave Terrell, Frank Cameron and Randy Powell. Then, reciting a rhyming curse, she predicts that each of them “will go seven times around,” “one by land, two by sky.” Two weeks later, while on board an airplane, Frank is seated next to a Catholic priest, Father Duane, to whom he unburdens himself by relating an event that occurred over two weeks earlier: As a practical joke, Frank, Dave and Randy pretend to set up the naïve Johnny on a date and direct him to an address, where Johnny expects to find the girl waiting for him. Instead, when Johnny knocks on the door, a frightened older woman answers, clutching her husband’s pistol in self-defense. Upon seeing the confused Johnny, she realizes that he intends no harm and begins to chat, but the gun accidentally goes off and Johnny is shot and killed. In the present, Fathe