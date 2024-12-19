What Rating Is Encounter With The Unknown (1972)

1. Encounter With the Unknown - Rotten Tomatoes
Movie Info ; Producer: Joe Glass ; Production Co: Centronics International ; Rating: PG ; Genre: Horror ; Original Language: English.
Rod Serling hosts this investigation of the supernatural as seen through a trilogy of dramatic re-enactments.
Three eerie tales based on actual events are enacted in this film. First, three college students play a prank on a geeky classmate, who is accidentally shot ...
Three eerie tales based on actual events are enacted in this film. First, three college students play a prank on a geeky classmate, who is accidentally shot and killed. His vengeful mother forecasts the deaths of the three young men she holds responsible, on 7, 14, and 21 days hence. And, one by one, her grim predictions come true. Next, a ghoulish sound emanates from a mist-shrouded hole in the Earth near where a Missouri boy has lost his dog. The boy's father is lowered into the hole and lets out an agonizing scream! Finally, a senator returning home from a party finds a lost girl on a bridge and learns from her father that she died years earlier
Horror / Mystery film geregisseerd door Harry Thomason. Met Rod Serling, Robert Ginnaven en Gary Brockette.
24 aug 2019 · Narrated in part by Rod Serling, this early 70's film is actually a lot of fun if you're into the feel and low-key style of 70's horror.
Narrated in part by Rod Serling, this early 70's film is actually a lot of fun if you're into the feel and low-key style of 70's horror.
DVD (UPC: 089218767394) · An incredible journey into the supernatural! Rod Serling narrates three terrifying tales in this rare horror anthology from 1973.
3 jan 2024 · The ninety-minute film was rated PG and released by Centronics International. It was produced by Joe Glass and written by Glass, Jack Anderson, ...
Encounter with the Unknown is a low-budget 1973 feature film directed by Harry Thomason of Hampton (Calhoun County). It was shot at various locations in ...
Encounter with the Unknown (1972). User Score. What's your Vibe? Login to use TMDB's new rating system. PG 11/15/1972 (US) Horror, Mystery 1h 30m. Play Trailer.
After the graveside funeral service of college student Johnny Davis, Johnny’s mother Mrs. Davis, in a trance-like state, points meaningfully at his three classmates, Dave Terrell, Frank Cameron and Randy Powell. Then, reciting a rhyming curse, she predicts that each of them “will go seven times around,” “one by land, two by sky.” Two weeks later, while on board an airplane, Frank is seated next to a Catholic priest, Father Duane, to whom he unburdens himself by relating an event that occurred over two weeks earlier: As a practical joke, Frank, Dave and Randy pretend to set up the naïve Johnny on a date and direct him to an address, where Johnny expects to find the girl waiting for him. Instead, when Johnny knocks on the door, a frightened older woman answers, clutching her husband’s pistol in self-defense. Upon seeing the confused Johnny, she realizes that he intends no harm and begins to chat, but the gun accidentally goes off and Johnny is shot and killed. In the present, Fathe