What to Know About Neck Collars (2025)

Neck collars: we've all seen them. They're the soft squishy collars that people wear after car accidents or neck surgery. Or they're the stiff plastic things paramedics are always yelling for on TV shows, just before someone gets strapped to a board. But what is a cervical collar really for? And when should you really use one?

What Is a Neck Collar? A neck collar, also known as a neck brace or cervical collar, is an instrument used to support the neck and spine and limit head movement after an injury. Its purpose is to prevent you from moving your head and neck until the injury is healed.

What Are the Types of Neck Collars? In general, there are three types of neck collars. Soft collars. They are made of foam rubber, polyethylene, or sometimes, inflatable cuff, and they fit around the neck. These collars allow for some range of movement, mostly forward and backward, while limiting side-to-side movement. Soft collars are used in the rehabilitation of whiplash and neck sprains and to provide support for chronic neck pain, especially in older people.

Rigid collars. These collars are made of a plastic shell over a foam or vinyl core. They are most restrictive among all neck collars. They are used when the doctors want to stop almost all movement of the neck in any direction. A rigid collar is used after surgery or after severe trauma, such as cervical fractures, where healing will take a long time. Rigid or hard collars usually extend from the jaw to the collarbone. Sport Collars. These collars represent a specialized type of rigid collars. They are used by racecar drivers, motocross riders, and ATV riders, all of whom engage in high-speed, high-impact driving, to prevent neck damage in cases of collisions or sudden stops.‌‌ They are extremely effective in saving lives and preventing the need for the other types of neck collars.