When will the impact of tariffs be felt? Here's an economist's timeline (2025)

Some of the wind, um, we would feel the change, probably not in the first few weeks, but maybe in *** month or two, especially when it comes to um really perishable products like groceries that we buy, um, so that could be like raw fruits and vegetables, meat products, um, especially the the stuff that's in its, um, it kind of like raw as form, right, compared to meat prices might go up in beef jerky, and that might take *** few months from now because it needs to be processed in the plant and moved through. Um, then you have things like automobiles that are gonna face significant tariffs all foreign automobiles, um, that we probably won't notice in the very near term *** lot of, um, auto manufacturers are, um, dealers have um bulked up on their inventory to try to um deal with really short term fluctuations, but that inventory that's pretty high will probably replenish uh pretty quickly and so in *** few months we might see, um, automobile prices go up pretty quickly. Um, from there it could take several years because there's *** lot of intermediate products that are going to face the tariffs, um, and so it will probably see prices ticking up, uh, especially on those products that need to be bought and need to be iterated on, um, even US manufactured cars that are not, um, per se. Subject to the tariff, *** lot of their imported products, um, like the engine components and the tires and the and the wheels, um, those are, um, gonna come at an increased cost and it infects the, the manufacturers, the car manufacturers now, but it will be, um, maybe months or even years down the road that we officially kind of see those cost increases.

President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs earlier this week, and some are set to take effect just after midnight on April 5, but that doesn’t mean U.S. consumers will feel the impact right away.Joshua Smith is an associate professor at Trevecca Nazarene University with a Ph.D. in economics and advises undergraduate international business students.He said the effects of the tariffs will not be felt in the first few weeks, but U.S. consumers will start to see an increase in costs in a month or two, especially for perishable goods like raw fruits, vegetables and meat. Processed foods, like beef jerky, are expected to rise in costs a few months from now.“Meat prices might go up in beef jerky, and that might take a few months from now because it needs to be processed in the plant and moved through,” said Smith. But what about car prices? Smith said price increases shouldn’t be as noticeable in the near term because manufacturers and dealers have likely increased their inventory. Once they run out of parts in a few months, Smith predicts a sharp rise.“A lot of their imported products, like the engine components and the tires and the wheels – those are going to come at an increased cost, and it affects the car manufacturers now, but it will be maybe months or even years down the road,” said Smith.When it comes to the service industry, Smith explained that tariffs won't directly raise labor costs. For instance, the cost of ingredients needed to bake a cake — like eggs and flour — will likely increase because of tariffs. But because a large portion of a cake's price comes from labor cost, consumers may not notice the tariff impact as much. Smith also noted that many U.S. imports are not direct consumer products but intermediate goods used in the production of other items. These include products like lumber from Canada, needed for building houses, and electronic components such as microchips manufactured abroad. “That’s going to take a really long time to pass through because how long does it take to build a house with lumber? That might be a year, even longer, by the time the ordering goes through, and so it could affect things like the housing market,” said Smith.U.S. producers, facing higher costs for these parts, are likely to pass those costs on to consumers, as has been done in the past, according to Smith. When it does, he said, it could significantly affect the housing market and electronics industry.PHNjcmlwdCB0eXBlPSJ0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3JpcHQiPiFmdW5jdGlvbigpeyJ1c2Ugc3RyaWN0Ijt3aW5kb3cuYWRkRXZlbnRMaXN0ZW5lcigibWVzc2FnZSIsKGZ1bmN0aW9uKGUpe2lmKHZvaWQgMCE9PWUuZGF0YVsiZGF0YXdyYXBwZXItaGVpZ2h0Il0pe3ZhciB0PWRvY3VtZW50LnF1ZXJ5U2VsZWN0b3JBbGwoImlmcmFtZSIpO2Zvcih2YXIgYSBpbiBlLmRhdGFbImRhdGF3cmFwcGVyLWhlaWdodCJdKWZvcih2YXIgcj0wO3I8dC5sZW5ndGg7cisrKXtpZih0W3JdLmNvbnRlbnRXaW5kb3c9PT1lLnNvdXJjZSl0W3JdLnN0eWxlLmhlaWdodD1lLmRhdGFbImRhdGF3cmFwcGVyLWhlaWdodCJdW2FdKyJweCJ9fX0pKX0oKTs8L3NjcmlwdD4=