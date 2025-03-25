Where To Watch Dune & Dune Part 2 Online — Is It Streaming On Netflix, Hulu, Or Max? (2025)

Outside of the MCU, Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies are possibly the biggest cinematic franchise right now, and fans will be happy to know that the first two films are easily accessible online. Based on Frank Herbert's iconic 1965 novel, Villeneuve split his Dune adaptation into two movies with the first premiering in 2021. It was a veritable box office hit, raking in over $410 million (via Box Office Mojo). While it performed admirably with critics, it did even better in awards season. Dune was nominated for 10 Academy Awards — including Best Picture — and took home six.

Released almost three years later, Dune: Part Two had an even stronger showing at the box office, raking in over $714 million and becoming the sixth highest-grossing movie of 2024. The sequel's critical score also surpassed its predecessor — Dune: Part 1 earned 83% on Rotten Tomatoes compared to Part Two's 92%. Though Dune 2 only snagged five Oscar nominations, it too got a nod for Best Picture. With Villeneuve confirming that Dune 3 is coming, fans will be looking for something to tide them over — though Netflix subscribers have missed their chance to catch both movies.

Dune & Dune: Part 2 Are Available To Stream On Netflix & Max

The Sequel Is Available On Netflix

There's good news and bad news for Netflix subscribers looking to stream the Dune movies — the good news is that Dune 2 is available to watch on the platform, having landed there at the beginning of 2025. There are also no known plans for its removal. However, the bad news is that, though Dune: Part One spent several months on Netflix, it departed the streamer on January 31.

Dune: Part One originally debuted on Max alongside its theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there is a popular streaming service where both of Villeneuve's revolutionary Dune movies are available — Max. In addition to getting access to both films, the benefit of subscribing to Max is that it's owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which is also the company that distributed the Dune films. In other words, the movies likely won't be leaving the streamer any time soon. Max offers several different price packages starting at $9.99 for the Basic with Ads package.

HBO Max Plans Plan Month Year Basic With Ads $9.99 $99.99 Standard $16.99 $169.99 Premium $20.99 $209.99

Where To Rent Or Buy Dune & Dune: Part Two

It's Available On Popular Platforms Like Amazon & Apple TV

For those who aren't subscribed to Max and don't wish for another monthly charge, renting the Dune movies is a great option, and very accessible. Both films can be rented on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango, and Microsoft, all for $3.99 per movie and all in 4K.

Rent & Buy Dune: Part One & Part Two Platform Rent (per movie) Buy (per movie) Amazon Prime $3.99 $14.99 Apple TV $3.99 $14.99 Fandango $3.99 $14.99 Microsoft $3.99 $14.99

Of course, avid cinephiles may wish to purchase the Dune movies and have them in their libraries forever, and the same platforms renting the films also offer them for purchase at $14.99 per movie, and again in 4K.

David Lynch's Dune & Dune: Prophecy Are Available To Stream On Max

The 1984 Movie Leaves The Platform At The End of February 2025

Max is definitely the streaming service for Dune fans to get their fix, as the platform is also home to other Dune media, including David Lynch's 1984 adaptation. This movie was a notorious critical and box office failure, though it has since been reassessed as a cult classic. And for those mourning the late director, who passed away in January 2025, Dune, like every movie in Lynch's filmography, is a must-watch. But Lynch fans hoping to catch the 1984 movie on Max better hurry, as Lynch's Dune leaves the platform on February 28.

For those who can't get enough of Denis Villeneuve's Dune universe, the prequel series Dune: Prophecy is also available to stream on Max. Set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, Prophecy centers on the origin story of the Bene Gesserit. Season 1 premiered in November 2024, with Dune: Prophecy season 2 confirmed just one month later. As the show is an HBO Original, Max appears to be its permanent streaming home.