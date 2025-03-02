Where was The Gorge filmed? The tower and all the locations (2025)

Posted by Ra Moon

Set in a mysterious location somewhere in Europe, The Gorge was filmed in California, the United Kingdom, and Norway. The movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Drasa and Miles Teller as Levi, two elite snipers assigned to guard opposite sides of a secret gorge. Here is our spoiler-free guide to all the filming locations of The Gorge. You'll find the locations in order of appearance.

The Gorge locations



The beach at the beginning of the movie, where Levi Kane is exercising his poetry skills, was filmed at Rosie’s Dog Beach on the Belmont Shore of Long Beach, California. The island in the background is Island Chaffee, an artificial island designed to extract oil. (You can open all the locations on Google Maps by clicking on the links below in the captions ↴)

Image courtesy of Apple TV - Map



Drasa meets her father in a coastal cemetery in Pervalka, Lithuania, which was actually filmed at St. Tudno's Church located on the Great Orme headland in Llandudno, in the north of Wales.

Image courtesy of Apple TV - Map

The Gorge tower



The mountainous landscapes surrounding the gorge were taken from the spectacular 60-kilometer-long Romsdalen Valley in western Norway near Åndalsnes. The valley is carved by the Rauma River and flanked by the Romsdalsalpene mountains, including and the renowned Trollveggen (Troll Wall), the highest vertical rock face in Europe, with a sheer drop of approximately 3,600 feet (1,100 meters). Image courtesy of Apple TV - Map



However, the close-up scenes with the actors in the forest around the towers were filmed at Bourne Wood in Surrey, England. A remarkable number of major productions have been filmed here, including the Marvel movies, the Harry Potter films, and Gladiator. More recently, Napoleon (2024) featured the Battle of Austerlitz, and the largest battle scene in House of the Dragon was also shot here. Image courtesy of Apple TV - Map



All the studio work, including the tower sets and the sequences inside the valley, was filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, England.

See Also Miss Austen location guide: Where was the BBC drama filmed? Image courtesy of Apple TV - Map



Darklake agent, Bartholomew (played by Sigourney Weaver) seems to be in Baku, Azerbaijan. This is because her desk has panoramic views of the iconic Flame Towers, a trio of skyscrapers completed in 2012 that symbolize the nation's moniker, 'The Land of Fire.' The complex, where the tallest tower stands at 597 feet (182 meters), features striking LED-illuminated facades with dynamic visuals. Image courtesy of Apple TV and Çələbi07 / Map



We don't see much of it in the movie, but the cascade is the Low Force Waterfall on the River Tees in Teesdale, County Durham, in the north of England. Located near the Bowlees Visitor Centre, the area is very easy to visit from the car park, making it a great stop if you are doing a road trip across the North Pennines. Image courtesy of Apple TV and Icetons - Map



The cliff with the Cross of Lorraine in Èze, France, was actually filmed in California. The cross was CGI'd into a cliff between Westward Beach and Pirate's Cove Beach in Point Dume, Malibu. The climactic scene in the 1968 film Planet of the Apes, in which the ruins of the Statue of Liberty are discovered, was filmed just below this location. Image courtesy of Apple TV and Google Maps



The restaurant is Geoffrey's Malibu, a famous and prestigious oceanfront restaurant, located at 27400 Pacific Coast Highway. The zoom-out showing the Mediterranean-style buildings in the Côte d'Azur is clearly a computer-generated image. Image courtesy of Apple TV - Map

Can you help to improve this article about the filming locations of The Gorge? To complete and correct this report, any feedback, info, or images that you may have are more than welcome, thank you! NOTICE: If you’re using this information on your website, please credit and link to this page as a source.

