Whey Isolate Vs Whey Protein: We Ask the Experts (2025)

Walk down the aisle of your local supplement shop and you'll see rows upon rows of different protein powders and a variety of flavours. Among the key decisions you'll encounter is the choice between whey isolate and whey protein concentrate. Your selection between these options will hinge on your personal preferences and specific dietary requirements. But, as we delve deeper, you'll discover that not all scoops are crafted alike.

Coach at CaveFit, nutritionist and sport scientist, Fallon Clark MSc describes whey isolate and concentrate as the undisputed "top dogs" of the protein world, both with similar benefits, but different characteristics.

Here, with the help of Clark, we share the protein pros and cons of whey isolate vs whey protein concentrate, and which one you should be stocking your kit bag with.

Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey protein concentrate is one of the most widely used supplements by athletes and gym goers alike. It has 80% protein content and delivers all nine essential amino acids.

Clark explains, 'Whey concentrate is milk extracted and acknowledged as the most cost efficient protein on the market. After the milk extraction process, whey concentrate still retains a high quality protein content. However, commercially available whey protein powders can range from 30% to 80% protein content, depending on the product grade.'

While whey protein concentrate is filtered, it does contain higher amounts of lactose and is absorbed more slowly into the body. According to research published in Scholars' Research Journal, whey protein concentrates contain a low level of fat and cholesterol but, in general, have higher levels of bioactive compounds, and carbohydrates in the form of lactose.

Whey protein concentrate also tends to be a little lower in price.

Whey Protein Isolate

Protein isolate has a slightly higher protein content (90-95%) and smaller amounts of carbohydrates and fat. Whey protein isolate also tends to be a little lower in calories because of this. 'Whey isolate undergoes a more intense process called "cross-flow micro-filtration",' says Clark. 'This separates the protein from other components such as fat and lactose, giving us a ‘purer’ end product.'

It contains only very small amounts of lactose, making it more preferable for those who have intolerances, although those who have allergies should still steer clear. 'Although whey isolate is not 100% free of lactose, the intense filtration process massively minimises lactose content,' explains Clark. 'If you are someone who suffers with a dairy intolerance, whey isolate would be a safe bet to minimise any unwanted bloating or side-effects.'

Due to the additional filtration, it tends to be absorbed in the body faster than whey concentrate and may be a little easier to digest. In an article published by the Journal of International Society of Sports Nutrition, whey protein isolated reduced muscle loss post- injury. Whey protein isolate delivers all essential nine amino acids – evidence published in Nutrition and Dietary Supplements states that whey protein isolate is a little higher in leucine than whey protein concentrate.

Whey Isolate vs Whey Protein: Which One Has More Protein?

According to Clark, per serving, whey isolate protein often contains ~23g of protein, while whey concentrate contains ~19g protein. For those who want to maximise their protein intake, whey protein isolate takes the lead. Research published in Scholars' Research Journal supports this, saying that isolate is the purest form of whey and contains 90% or greater protein in comparison to the 70–80% protein content of concentrate.

Whey Isolate Vs Whey Protein: Which One Is Lower in Carbohydrates?

When comparing the two, although a fairly negligible difference, whey protein isolate contains fewer carbohydrates – less than 1g of carbohydrates per serving. For those who are keen to drive down their carbohydrate intake, this could be a deciding factor. Evidence published in Scholars' Research Journal states that whey protein concentrate has higher levels of carbohydrates in the form of lactose. Whey protein concentrate tends to contain 2g upwards per serving of carbohydrates depending on the variety.

Whey Isolate vs Whey Protein: Which One Has More Calories?

If you're trying to cut down on calories, whey protein isolate is your best bet. A 30g serving of concentrate contains roughly 120 calories and isolate contains 110 calories. While this may seem insignificant, small reductions in calories do add up if you are trying to reduce your total daily intake.

Whey Isolate vs Whey Protein: Which One is Absorbed More Quickly?

While it may not be the highest priority, if you would like to choose the option that is absorbed by the body at the fastest rate to hit your muscles, then whey protein isolate is your muscle-building product of choice. The additional filtration processes the product more extensively so that it is easier to break down – this can also be beneficial for those who struggle to digest protein concentrate. Research published in Scholars' Research Journal supports this, concluding that whey isolate supplements are very quickly absorbed and are therefore very fast-acting.

Whey Isolate vs Whey Protein: Which One is More Budget Friendly

While both products are efficient for hypertrophy goals, to cut down on costs, whey protein concentrate is likely to be the cheapest option. Clark mentions that isolate is more expensive due to the longer manufacturing process. Whey protein concentrate costs roughly £1.60 per 100g, whereas whey protein isolate is roughly £3 per 100g. If you like the taste, and find concentrate to be suitable for your goals, then it is a clear leader when it comes to cost cutting.

Should I Take Whey Isolate or Concentrate as a Beginner?

As a beginner, both varieties will deliver the results you want in terms of muscle and strength gain and optimal recovery. However, if you are new to supplementation and training, and don't want to break the bank, whey protein concentrate will do the job. Ideally, pick a variety that you enjoy the taste of and can include in your meal plan easily. You're far more likely to repeat using the supplement if it's something you enjoy.

While the whey protein isolate stats are promising, because of the price point, whey protein concentrate is ideal for those starting out on their fitness goals. Supplements, memberships, PT sessions etc., can become costly. But you needn't break the bank with your supps, and whey protein concentrate offers all of the same muscle-building benefits as isolate at a cheaper price point.

On the other hand, if you have a little more cash to spend and you're sticking to a calorie controlled diet with less leeway, isolate would be the superior choice, says Clark.

As usual, it's important to lead with a food-first approach, with a diet rich in protein sources. To build muscle, aim to consume:

1.6-2.2g of protein per kg of body mass

Supplements like whey protein are an easy way to reach that goal if you are short on time and your diet doesn't quite get you there. Ultimately, when deciding between whey isolate and whey concentrate, choose the version that best suits your budget, fitness goals and preferences.

