Which false nails are best? (2025)

Would you also like to have beautiful nails? Nails can complete a look, so if you are one of those people who have problems with thin nails that often break, you may have considered getting false nails or fake nails, as they also are called.

Well-groomed and clean nails have become more popular than ever before – and to achieve this, false nails are no exception, but what are false nails?

It can be a jungle to find your way around all the many options within false nails. Therefore, we have made a complete guide about the different ways you can get beautiful nails, as well as explaining the pros and cons regarding the different types.

Gel nails

Let’s start with gel nails, which is probably the kind of false nails most of us are thinking of when considering getting false nails at a salon.

Gel nails have been popular for many years and a great way to get beautiful nails, whether you like short or long nails. Gel nails are made with gel that needs to be cured in a UV or LED lamp, and they can be built up so you can get exactly the length and shape you want. In addition, gel nails are more flexible than acrylic nails, and therefore feel more natural.

Gel nails are typically made at a nail salon but can also be made at home, with some practice and the right equipment. Gel nails can be a costly affair if you get them done at a nail salon or just is the type of person who want a new design on your nails every month. However, if you choose to learn how to make them at home, there can be a lot of money to save. But you still need to invest some money in the right equipment and set time aside to learn how to make beautiful gel nails.

How long does gel nails last?

Gel nails are very long-lasting and there can go up to 6-8 weeks before you need to get them done again, or just 2-3 weeks before you need to get a refill, due to the regrowth of your natural nails.

How do I remove gelnails?

You need to be aware, that gel nails must be filed of, unlike for example acrylic nails, which can be a bit time-consuming and even damaging to your natural nails, if you file too far down.

Acrylic nails

Acrylic nails are the hardest kind of false nails, and therefore they are a good choice if you want very strong and durable nails.

Acrylic nails are made by using acrylic liquid and acrylic powder, which are mixed into an acrylic mixture that is applied to your nails. The acrylic mixture hardens when being exposed to air and therefore they don’t need to be cured in a UV or LED lamp. However, it can take the mixture up to 24 hours to fully harden, so you need to be very careful right after you have had them done.

If you don’t feel like the length of your natural nails is as you would like, you can also get some extra length on your nails with acrylic nails. In addition, it is only your imagination that sets the limit in terms of the shape and design of your nail.

If you want to make acrylic nails at home, it requires a lot of practice and equipment, and therefore most people choose to get these types of nails done at a nail salon, which quickly can add up.

How long does acrylic nails last?

Acrylic nails are as long-lasting as gel nails and needs to be redone after 6-8 weeks or refiled every 2-3 weeks.

How do I remove acrylic nails?

As mentioned, one of the cons of acrylic nails, is that you don’t need a UV or LED lamp to cure the acrylic mixture. This also means, that acrylic nails easily can be removed, as they are dissolved by acetone and don’t need to be filled off with a nail file. This makes acrylic nails gentler to remove from your nails, but it’s not super healthy for your fingers to soak in acetone.

Gel polish

Gel polish is the latest of false nails and is the most similar type to regular nails polish. If you want beautiful and natural nails that is not breaking the bank, gel polish may be the solution for you.

Gel polish is a nail polish mixed with gel, which provides you with a beautiful finish like gel nails. This means that you get the best of both worlds – shine and strength of gel nails, and an easy technique that is alike the on you know from regular nail polish.

Gel polish is applied like regular nail polish and then cured under a UV or LED lamp. As gel polish doesn’t require a lot of technique, it can easily be applied at home as well as in a nail salon. Allowing you to save some money and having beautiful nails at the same time, once you invest in the right equipment.

How long doesgel polish last?

While regular nail polish can peel off or flake after a few days, gel polish can last up to three weeks, depending on how well you prep your nails. Due to the special polish, your nails feel stronger, and you will experience less chipped nails compared to regular nail polish.

How do I remove gel polish?

When you no longer want your current nail design, you can remove the gel polish using acetone or by filling it off with a nail file – Therefore, you choose your favorite methos entirely yourself.

Press-on nails

Would you like to always be on top of the latest nail trends? Do you want to save money on your nails? Or is it not possible for you to get your nails done because of your work? Then press-on nails might be for you.

We know press-on nails from the 90s when they really gained traction, but today press-on nails are once again trendy and can compete with other false nails. Press-on nails are made of acrylic, in different lengths and shapes and are applied on top of your natural nails using nail glue. Therefore, you can get salon-like nails in no time.

With press-on nails, you don’t have to worry about getting the same design on your nails, it’s already done for you. This way, you can easily experiment with different designs and lengths, and you don’t even have to practice making the various designs by hand or worry if the nail salon can make the design you want.

For those who can’t wear nail polish or false nails at work, press-on nails have another con; With press-on nails you can get beautiful nails for those special occasions, and afterwards quick and easy remove them and save them for the next time you want beautiful nails.

How long does press-on nails last?

Depending on how well you ‘prep’ your natural nails and how well you take care of your press-on nails, they can last up to 14 days. The more nail glue you use, the better they will hold – like that, you can adjust the wear time according to you own needs. You can also reuse your press-on nails again and again, and therefore you can get many uses out of them which will save you money.

How do I remove press-on nails?

Since press-on nails are attached with nail glue, your natural nails are spared as much as possible compared to other false nails. When you want to remove the nails again, all you need is oil and warm water, as well as a nail file to ‘buff’ off the excess nail glue. You can see our guide on how to gently remove your press-on nails, here.



