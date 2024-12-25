Which Nail Drill Bits to Use | Your Ultimate Guide in 2024 (2024)

In this area, the home of the nail drill bits goes deeper than meets the eye because its hoe delimits the function or work for which the particular nail drill bit deactivates and is best suited for use in manicure and pedicure practices. Every shape of the stone is designed to work effectively in a certain way – to work on the cuticle, to shave off material. Here’s a breakdown of common nail drill bit shapes and their primary uses: Here’s a breakdown of common nail drill bit shapes and their primary uses:

Cylinder Bits: These bits look like cylinders and are mainly used on the nail surface and sidewalls. They are flat and ideal for sharpening the ends to perfect the tops of the nails, particularly the acrylic overlay ones. Cylinder bits are also useful when preparing the nail for other treatments, such as applying Gel.

Cone Bits: Cone-shaped bits are blunt at the end and recommended for cleaning under the nails and other small and specific areas. They are maneuverable in the regions that seem hard to reach and, hence, suitable for cleaning around the nail bed and the cuticles.

Tapered Bits: These universal bits are less tapered than cone bits. They allow for precise work around cuticles and on the natural nail, which requires little stress for modification. They can be implemented for washing and polishing and are particularly gentle for sensitive nail areas.

Flame Bits: These are named after a small flame-like shape. They are perfect for intricate work that may be close to the cuticles and for removing overgrown cuticles and dead skin cells. They will not harm the natural nail when they come into contact with it, making them ideal for use when performing cuticle exercises.

Ball Bits: Spherical, these small cone-shaped bits are ideal for smoothening around the nail bed and cuticles. They are very useful in smoothing out sharp edges of hard-to-reach areas without causing any scratch or dent on the nail head.

Specialty Nail Drill Grit for Targeted Tasks: Types of Grits:

Coarse Grit: These bits are generally specified by grit numbers between 80 and 100. They are used for tough tasks, such as quickly eliminating as many layers of acrylics as possible or significantly decreasing the gels’ thickness of nails. All the coarse grit bits must be used carefully to prevent scratching the natural nail or to ensure they do not get too hot, which causes discomfort and even burns.

Medium Grit: Medium grit bits have grit numbers varying from 120 to 180 and are relatively less sharp than coarse grits. They are useful for shaping and emerging nail surfaces for all types of nails, especially those with thick nail enhancements. Medium grit is also ideal for preparing the nail for subsequent treatments, such as polishing it with Gel.

Fine Grit: Finishing uses finer grit bits, usually between 180 and 240 and even higher. They are useful in smoothening the nail’s surface and are fairly mild enough to be used on natural nails. Fine grit shapes, smoothing, and prepares the nail for a mirror-like shine.

Choosing the Right Grit:

Assess the Task: Environmental Analysis NOTE: How can we use the above four perspectives to determine what needs to be done? Abrasive papers with a Coarse classification are ideal for the workpiece’s initial cutting and rough shaping. At the same time, the Medium type is most suitable for normal shaping, and the Fine type can be used for the last polishing stages.

Consider the Nail Type: When filing natural nails, one should consider using finer grits that will not harm them, while coarser grits can be used on enhanced or strengthened nails.

Client Comfort: The welfare of the client should always be considered, especially when using coarser grits that may generate heat.