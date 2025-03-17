Whitehead Extraction Facial Brisbane | Professional Whitehead Removal  (2025)

Whitehead & Blackhead Removal Facials in Brisbane
At Pearl Medispa, we provide professional whitehead removal through whitehead extraction facials designed to clear congested pores, remove whiteheads and blackheads, and restore your skin’s clarity. If you struggle with whiteheads on the face, including on the nose, chin, or T-zone, our expert therapists use the latest blackhead and whitehead remover techniques to help get rid of whiteheads and blackheads on the nose safely and effectively.
Whitehead Extraction Facial Cost
$110 for 30-minute Extraction Facial
$165 for 45 minutes | 132 in a pack of 4.
$199 for 60 minutes | 159.20 in a pack of 4
📞 Call 07 3350 5447 or book online with our senior facialist, Taylor, today to schedule your whitehead removal facial and achieve clear, smooth, and healthy skin!
Why Choose a Whitehead Extraction Facial?
Whiteheads, also known as closed comedones, form when dead skin cells, oil, and debris become trapped beneath the skin’s surface. Unlike blackheads, which are open to the air and oxidise, whiteheads remain closed, making them more stubborn to remove. Our whitehead extraction facial targets not only these annoying white bumps but also the removal of pimples, blackheads, and sebaceous filaments, helping to clear congested skin and reduce breakouts.
Regular whitehead removal treatments prevent the buildup of oil and dead skin, reducing the recurrence of whiteheads and blackheads on the face. If you’re wondering how to get rid of whiteheads on the nose or chin, our extraction facial is the most effective professional whitehead removal treatment to keep your skin clear and smooth.
What’s the Difference Between Whiteheads and Milia?
Milia and whiteheads look similar, but their underlying causes are different.
Milia
✔ Milia are small, hard, white cysts that form when keratin (a protein in skin, hair, and nails) becomes trapped beneath the surface.
✔ Commonly appear around the eyes, cheeks, nose, and forehead.
✔ They are not caused by clogged pores or oil but rather a buildup of dead skin cells appropriately shed.
✔ Milia requires professional milia removal as they do not resolve independently or respond to typical acne treatments.
Whiteheads
✔ Whiteheads are a form of acne that occurs when pores become clogged with oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria.
✔ Typically appear on oilier areas such as the nose, chin, forehead, and T-zone.
✔ They are soft, unlike the firm feel of milia.
✔ Whiteheads can often be treated with topical skincare (such as salicylic acid) and professional whitehead extraction facials.
Understanding whether you have milia or whiteheads is crucial in determining the best action. If you’re unsure whether you have whiteheads or milia, our therapists at Pearl Medispa can assess your skin and recommend the most effective treatment during a free consultation.
The Best Facial for Blackheads & Whiteheads
Our whitehead removal facial is a deep-cleansing treatment that removes blackhead and whitehead congestion while improving skin texture and reducing enlarged pores. This facial includes:
✔ Double Cleansing: Removes excess oil, dirt, and impurities.
✔ Desincrustation Solution: Softens blackheads and whiteheads for easy extraction.
✔ Gentle Steam Treatment with Hot Towels: Opens pores for painless blackhead and whitehead extraction.
✔ Manual Extractions: Professional removal of whiteheads and blackheads to clear clogged pores.
✔ Post-Extraction Soothing Mask: Reduces redness and calms the skin.
✔ Barrier Repair & Hydration: Strengthens the skin barrier to prevent new breakouts.
Our professional blackhead and whitehead remover techniques aim to minimise trauma to the skin, reducing the risk of scarring and irritation. Whether you need nose whitehead removal, chin whitehead removal, or full whitehead facial treatment, our facial for blackheads and whiteheads provides long-lasting results.
How to Get Rid of Whiteheads on the Nose, Chin and Cheeks
For those struggling with whiteheads on the nose, chin, or cheeks, incorporating the best products to get rid of whiteheads into your routine can help maintain clear skin. We recommend:
COSRX AHA Whitehead Power Liquid—A gentle exfoliant that helps dissolve whiteheads and blackheads.
Niacinamide Serums—Helps balance oil production and reduce inflammation.
BHA (Salicylic Acid) Cleansers—Penetrates deep into pores to clear excess oil and prevent blackheads and pimples.
Clay Masks for Blackheads & Whiteheads— Absorbs oil and detoxifies pores, including:
- Ilso Clean Mud Cream Mask—Deeply cleanses pores while hydrating the skin.
- SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Poremizing Quick Clay Stick Mask—Targeted clay mask for refining pores and absorbing excess sebum.
- Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask—Draws out impurities while tightening pores.
- Round Lab 1025 Dokdo Mud Pack—Gently exfoliates and purifies the skin, ideal for oily or combination skin types.
Professional extractions are the most effective solution for stubborn blackhead and whitehead congestion. While at-home blackhead and whitehead remover tools can help maintain results, professional whitehead removal treatments ensure a deeper cleanse without damaging the skin.
📞 Call 07 3350 5447 or book online with our senior facialist, Taylor, to schedule your whitehead removal facial and achieve clear, smooth, and healthy skin!
Meet Our Senior Facialist—Taylor
At Pearl Medispa, our senior facialist, Taylor, excels in all aspects of extraction facials, including removing blackheads and whiteheads, milia extraction facials, and pimple extraction facials. Taylor is highly experienced in performing precise and effective extractions while ensuring minimal irritation.
In addition to extractions, Taylor offers a range of Korean facials, including:
✔ Gua Sha Facial—Lifting and sculpting with traditional Korean massage techniques.
✔ Korean Glass Facial—Hydrating and brightening for a luminous glow.
✔ Korean Hydrafacial—Deep cleansing, exfoliation, and hydration for a fresh, dewy look.
No matter your skin concern, Taylor provides personalised treatments designed to clear, refine, and rejuvenate your complexion.
Book Your Whitehead Removal Facial Today
Say goodbye to stubborn blackheads and whiteheads on the nose, chin, and T-zone with our expert whitehead extraction facial at Pearl Medispa. Whether you need nose whitehead removal, whitehead removal treatment, or a full facial for blackheads and whiteheads, our professional therapists provide the best blackhead and whitehead treatment in Brisbane.
📞 Call 07 3350 5447 or book online with our senior facialist, Taylor, to schedule your whitehead removal facial and achieve clear, smooth, and healthy skin!