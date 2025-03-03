Who is Hassan Jameel? All about Rihanna's billionaire ex in wake of Naomi Campbell beef seemingly being reignited (2025)

Rihanna supposedly snubbed Naomi Campbell at a New York Fashion Week show. During an appearance on Friday, September 6, at Alaïa’s runway show for New York Fashion Week, Riri showed up sporting a dazzling custom-fit crystal-covered mesh gown by Alaïa and was seen receiving a warm welcoming embrace from Edward Enningful, the former editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

Ad

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was sitting in the front row right next to Enningful. Although Campbell looked up at Rihanna, she did not receive a glance from the singer, who walked away after exchanging pleasantries with Enningful. The singer supposedly snubbed the supermodel, and the exchange, or lack thereof, went viral on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hassan Jameel, a billionaire businessman and philanthropist from Saudi Arabia, is the deputy president and vice chairman of Saudi Arabia operations of the diversified business Abdul Latif Jameel. Rihanna and Naomi Campbell were reportedly friends at one point, having been photographed together on multiple occasions in the 2010s.

However, their friendship allegedly hit a roadblock when Riri's relationship with Hassan Jameel went public in 2017, and Campbell and Riri unfollowed each other on Instagram. The model even allegedly sparked romance rumors with the businessman before and after his time with Riri.

Hassan Jameel and Rihanna were in a relationship for three years

Entering mainstream pop culture in 2017 for his relationship with Rihanna, Hassan Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel is a billionaire Saudi Arabian businessman and philanthropist. His father, Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel, is the chairman and president of Abdul Latif Jameel, a family-owned diversified business and investor with a presence in over 30 nations.

Ad

With a Bachelor of Arts in International Economics from the Sophia University of Tokyo and an MBA from the London Business School, the billionaire is fluent in English, Arabic, and Japanese. Jameel is currently the deputy president and vice chairman of Saudi Arabia operations at the aforementioned conglomerate, Abdul Latif Jameel.

In 2012, Hassan Jameel married Lina Lazaar, a Tunisian art critic, curator, and co-founder of the visual culture forum Ibraaz. However, the couple got divorced in 2017. According to Perez Hilton, Jameel sparked romance rumors with supermodel Naomi Campbell in 2016 and was even seen spending time with her at the British Summer Time Festival.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Jameel was spotted with Rihanna in 2017. In June of that year, the couple made many public appearances together. The duo were spotted spending time in various locations around the globe, including Tokyo, Ibiza, and Spain, where on June 29, they arrived officially as a couple for a coffee run. In a 2018 interview with Vogue US, the singer was quoted:

"I used to feel guilty about taking personal time, but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before."

Ad

While speaking to Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine in 2019, Rihanna revealed that she was indeed in love and prioritizing her personal life over her career as she was in a new relationship that mattered to her. The singer told the actress:

"It was like, 'I need to make time for this.' Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I'll shut things down for two days, three days at a time."

Ad

However, after three years of dating, the couple split up in 2020. According to a People magazine article at the time, an inside source told the publication that the duo split due to not being a "good match" for the long term. The source told the outlet:

"Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship."

According to a 2020 report from RadarOnline.com, Riri struggled after her breakup, and her family even allegedly had concerns about her coping. According to the Daily Beast, Naomi Campbell reportedly dated Hassan Jameel right after his relationship with Riri ended.

Ad

The model and the singer unfollowed each other on Instagram in 2017, sparking speculations about a beef. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen the same year, Naomi denied having any beef with Riri. When asked about the rumored tension between the two, Campbell replied:

"Everything's fine, of course it's fine. I'm an actress now, Andy" she added, "I don’t have beef, especially with black women that I think are powerful and out there. We’re all in the same thing, doing the same struggle."

Ad

Ad

Rihanna's current partner is Peso hitmaker ASAP Rocky, and she shares two children, RZA and Riot, with the rapper.

Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Quick Links Trending More from Sportskeeda

Edited by Gayatri Chivukula