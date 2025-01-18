Who Was In Fervent Love

A Fervent Love And above all things have fervent charity among yourselves: for charity shall cover the multitude of sins. 1 Peter 4:8 The word “deeply” is an athletic word. It means vent; to stretch and reach out; to strain and exert to the utmost degree just like an athlete in a race. It has the idea of burning and boiling and being passionate about loving one’s brother in Christ. A fervent love is far more than the human love of warm feelings and attraction. It is far more than sentimental and caring feelings for a person. The believer is to love with the ultimate love, the love of fervency. And note: fervent love is to be put before all else. It is the most important duty of the believer. We are to strain every ounce of energy in our minds and hearts to love. This means that we love others even when they: Hurt us Persecute us Oppose us Ridicule us Abuse us Speak evil against us Injure us Mock us The most wonderful thing that happens when we love each other with a fervent love is this—a multitude of sins is covered. What exactly does this mean? It means that when we love, we are not hating and reacting and sinning. When we love we are living with a forgiving spirit and we are forgiving others, not living with a sinful and unforgiving spirit. It means that when we love, we are more likely to reach those who do evil toward us and thereby to win them to Christ and to a life of love and ministry upon the earth. Study Questions: How would you define fervent love?...