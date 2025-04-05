Who won Oscars for 2025? See the full winners list here (2025)

"Anora" won big at the 2025 OscarsonSunday night, taking homefive awards, includingbest pictureand best director, at the 97th Academy Awards.

Sean Baker, who directed, edited, wrote and co-produced "Anora," won four Oscars at Sunday's ceremony, tying Walt Disney's record for the most Academy Awards won by a single person in one year. Baker distinguished himself by winning all four awards for the same movie, while Disney won for four different projects at the 1954 ceremony. (Bong Joon-Ho accepted four statues at the 2020 ceremony, but the win for best international feature was technically awarded to South Korea, and not him as an individual.)

"Emilia Pérez" had the most nominations this year with 13, including nods for best picture, best director, best writing and multiple acting nominations.Karla Sofía Gascónmade Oscar history when she became the first transgender woman to be nominated in any acting category when she received a best actress nomination for playing the film's title role. Her Oscar campaign, however, was marred by controversy after offensive posts she made on social media surfaced. The award for best actress ultimately went to Mikey Madison, who played the title role in "Anora."

Zoe Saldaña — who became the first American of Dominican descent to win an Oscar — won best supporting actress, one of just two wins for "Emilia Pérez" on Sunday night.

"Wicked," based on the hit Broadway musical, and "The Brutalist" both came into the night with 10 nominations each, and were also competing for best picture, best director and a slew of acting nominations.

Adrian Brodywon his second best actor Oscar for his role as architect László Tóth in "The Brutalist." When Brody won his first Oscar for 2002's "The Pianist" at age 29, he became the youngest person to win the award.Timothée Chalametwas also nominated for best actor for his performance as the iconic folk singer Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown," and had been hoping to break Brody's record. Also nominated in the category were Ralph Fiennes, who starred in "Conclave," Colman Domingo, and Sebastian Stan, who could have become the first person to ever win best actor for playing the sitting U.S. president had he gone home with the award.

Former "Late Night" and "The Tonight Show" host Conan O'Brienhelmed this year's ceremony. A two-time host of the Emmys, this was O'Brien's first time as master of ceremonies for the Academy Awards.

Below is the full list of winners and nominees:

Best picture

"Anora" — Winner

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"I'm Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Best actress

Mikey Madison, "Anora" — Winner

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofia Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Best actor

Adrian Brody, "The Brutalist" — Winner

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best supporting actor

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain" — Winner

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Best supporting actress

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez" — Winner

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Best director

Sean Baker, "Anora" — Winner

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Best cinematography

"The Brutalist," Lol Crawley — Winner

"Dune: Part Two," Greig Fraser

"Emilia Pérez," Paul Guillaume

"Maria," Edward Lachman

"Nosferatu," Jarin Blaschke

Best animated feature

"Flow" — Winner

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

Best animated short

"In the Shadow of the Cypress" — Winner

"Beautiful Men"

"Magic Candies"

"Wander to Wonder"

"Yuck!"

Best costume design

"Wicked," Paul Tazewell — Winner

"A Complete Unknown," Arianne Phillips

"Conclave," Lisy Christl

"Gladiator II," Janty Yates

"Nosferatu," Linda Muir

Best original screenplay

"Anora," Sean Baker — Winner

"The Brutalist," Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold

"A Real Pain," Jesse Eisenberg

"September 5," Tim Fehlbaum & Moritz Binder

"The Substance," Coralie Fargeat

Best adapted screenplay

"Conclave," Peter Straughan — Winner

"A Complete Unknown," Jay Cocks & James Mangold

"Emilia Pérez," Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain & Nicolas Livecchi

"Nickel Boys," RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

"Sing Sing," Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin & John "Divine G" Whitfield

Best makeup and hairstyling

"The Substance" — Winner

"A Different Man"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Nosferatu"

"Wicked"

Best film editing

"Anora," Sean Baker — Winner

"The Brutalist," Dávid Jancsó

"Conclave," Nick Emerson

"Emilia Pérez," Juliette Welfling

"Wicked," Myron Kerstein

Best production design

"Wicked," Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales — Winner

"The Brutalist," Judy Becker

"Conclave," Suzie Davies

"Dune: Part Two," Patrice Vermette

"Nosferatu," Craig Lathrop

Best original song

"El Mal," "Emilia Pérez" (Clement Ducol, Camille & Jacques Audiard) — Winner

"Never Too Late," "Elton John: Never Too Late" (Elton John & Brandi Carlile)

"Mi Camino," "Emilia Pérez" (Clement Ducol & Camille)

"Like a Bird," "Sing Sing" (Adrian Quesada & Abraham Alexander)

"The Journey," "The Six Triple Eight" (Diane Warren)

Best documentary short

"The Only Girl in the Orchestra" — Winner

Death by Numbers"

"I Am Ready, Warden"

"Incident"

"Instruments of a Beating Heart"

Best documentary feature

"No Other Land," Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham & Rachel Szor — Winner

"Black Box Diaries," Shiori Itō

"Porcelain War," Brendan Bellomo & Slava Leontyev

"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat," Johan Grimonprez

"Sugarcane," Julian Brave NoiseCat & Emily Kassie

Best sound

"Dune: Part Two" — Winner

"A Complete Unknown"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Wicked"

"The Wild Robot"

Best visual effects

"Dune: Part Two" — Winner

"Alien: Romulus"

"Better Man"

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

"Wicked"

Best live-action short

"I'm Not a Robot" — Winner

"A Lien"

"Anuja"

"The Last Ranger"

"The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent"

Best international feature

"I'm Still Here," Walter Salles (Brazil) — Winner

"The Girl with the Needle," Magnus von Horn (Denmark)

"Emilia Pérez," Jacques Audiard (France)

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig," Mohammad Rasoulof (Germany)

"Flow," Miguel Gomes (Latvia)

Best original score

"The Brutalist," Daniel Blumberg — Winner

"Conclave," Volker Bertelmann

"Emilia Pérez," Clément Ducol & Camille

"Wicked," John Powell & Stephen Schwartz

"The Wild Robot," Kris Bowers

